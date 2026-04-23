18.1 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line. Forrester goes back and pulls for four runs.

17.6 1lb Length ball, outside off. Forrester moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.5 . Length ball, outside off. Forrester rocks back and drives

17.4 . Length ball, outside off. Forrester goes back and drives

17.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Forrester advances and punches a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

17.2 . Minhas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 1 Free hit. Good line and length. Mitchell goes back and punches a bad drive for 1 run through the on side field.

17.1 nb No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

16.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

16.5 1 On a good line and length from Gleeson once again. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on a good line once again. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mitchell rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

16.2 1lb On a good line and length. Forrester rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

16.2 2w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. The ball beats the keeper and trickles away for 2 wides.

16.1 2 Good length from Gleeson, outside off. Mitchell pushes forward and drives shakily for a pair of runs.

15.6 1 Good length from Green, outside off. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep back behind square for a single run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Green, pitching outside leg and angled across. Mitchell advances and flicks for four runs.

15.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward and drives

15.3 1 Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Forrester gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mitchell moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

15.1 2 Full, pitching outside off again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for a pair of runs.

14.6 . Good length, outside leg once again. Forrester rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

14.5 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off once more. Forrester gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

14.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell pushes forward and reverse sweeps for one run.

14.3 W OUT! Run out. Full, on line. Mitchell gets on the back foot and defends. Billings is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Shadab Khan.

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Billings gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

14.1 . Good length, outside off again. Billings moves onto the back foot and inside edges

13.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Mitchell pushes forward and plays a mediocre reverse sweep

13.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a couple of runs behind point.

13.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Billings rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets forward and reverse sweeps shakily for 1 run.

13.2 . Good line and length from Green. Mitchell gets on the back foot and defends

13.1 2 Good length from Green, outside off again. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for two runs.

12.6 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Billings moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Shadab Khan. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and plays a poor sweep, and is caught by Gleeson

12.4 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and punches a drive

12.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 On a good line and length. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and drives for a single run.

11.6 1 Green pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut. Islamabad United appeal, however the umpire gives Mohammad Rizwan not out.

11.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Mitchell gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

11.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mitchell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 1 Green pitches one up, outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

10.6 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and cuts

10.5 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

10.4 1 Good length, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and cuts for a run.

10.3 1 On a good line and length. Mitchell advances down the pitch and drives for a run.

10.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

10.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and defends

9.6 1 Good length from Green, pitching outside off once more. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Mitchell pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for one run.

9.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Green. Kamran Ghulam goes back and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Minhas

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kamran Ghulam gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

8.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kamran Ghulam gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

8.5 . Good line and length from I Wasim once more. Kamran Ghulam gets on the back foot and defends

8.4 1 On a good line and length from I Wasim once more. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from I Wasim once more. Kamran Ghulam goes back and punches a drive for a run.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Kamran Ghulam moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs straight down the ground.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam goes back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam gets on the front foot and drives

7.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Kamran Ghulam gets forward and punches a drive

7.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Kamran Ghulam rocks back and guides a cut for 2 runs behind point. The ball is misfielded.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.5 . Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mohammad Rizwan. He gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

6.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and defends

6.2 . Good line and length from I Wasim. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and defends

6.1 1 I Wasim pitches one up, outside off. Kamran Ghulam gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Mohammad Rizwan. He creates room and eases a drive for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Good line and length again. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a run.

5.4 1 On a good line and length. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the back foot and slices a cut

5.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Kamran Ghulam goes back and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

4.6 1 Mohammad Hasnain drops one in short, pitching near leg stump. Kamran Ghulam goes back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

4.5 1 Good length from Mohammad Hasnain, outside leg and angling across. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square for a run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Mohammad Hasnain drops one in short, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

4.3 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and defends for one run.

4.1 1 Good length from Mohammad Hasnain, outside leg and angled across Kamran Ghulam. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.5 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, on leg stump and angled across. Kamran Ghulam rocks back and pulls for one run back behind square.

2.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and drives for one run.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

2.4 2 Good length from I Wasim, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.

2.3 1 Full, outside off stump again. Kamran Ghulam gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kamran Ghulam gets on the back foot and plays a cut

2.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from I Wasim. Kamran Ghulam gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and plays a cut

1.5 1 Short, on a good line. Kamran Ghulam goes back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

1.4 . Dropped in short by Gleeson, pitching on leg and angling across. Kamran Ghulam moves onto the back foot but lets it go through to the keeper without offering a shot

1.3 . Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

1.2 . Length ball, outside off. Kamran Ghulam shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam gets forward and punches a drive

0.6 1 Full, outside off. Kamran Ghulam gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

0.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and defends

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and eases a drive

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kamran Ghulam pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

0.1 W OUT! What a way to begin this innings for Islamabad United. Good length from I Wasim, pitching outside off stump. Fazal gets forward and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Green

19.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Gleeson gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.4 W OUT! Forrester breaks through! Good length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Hasnain gets forward and edges, and is caught by Billings

19.3 W OUT! Run out. Free hit. Good length from Forrester, pitching outside off stump once more. Green pushes forward and drives sloppily down the ground for one run. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Mitchell and Mohammad Rizwan.

19.3 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump once again. Green rocks back and eases a drive

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for six runs down the ground.

18.6 1 Short, pitching outside off stump once again. I Wasim moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.5 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and cuts for one run behind point.

18.4 1 Good line and length from Amir. I Wasim goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Amir, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Green rocks back and pulls for a single run.

18.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

18.2 1 Length ball, outside off. I Wasim moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

17.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Green rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

17.5 4 FOUR MORE! Dropped in short by Mitchell, on line. Green rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mitchell, pitching outside leg. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.3 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs through the off side field.

17.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.2 1 Good length from Mitchell, outside off stump. I Wasim goes back and cuts for a single run.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

16.6 1 Good length from Amir, outside off stump. Green goes back and guides a cut for one run.

16.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. I Wasim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

16.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. I Wasim gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

16.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Faheem Ashraf goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

16.1 1b On a good length, pitching outside off. Green gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from Mohammad Rizwan for a single bye.

15.6 1 On a good line and length from Masood. Green gets on the front foot and skies a wild sweep back behind square for 1 run.

15.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 3 Good line and length from Masood. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 3 runs.

15.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green rocks back and cuts for 1 run through point.

15.2 W OUT! Masood breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Haider Ali pushes forward and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Fazal

15.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Haider Ali gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

14.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Haider Ali rocks back and defends for one run.

14.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and punches a drive for a single run past the bowler.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Haider Ali advances down the pitch and drives averagely down the ground for one run.

14.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

14.2 1 Good length from Asif Afridi, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Haider Ali goes back and drives for one run through the on side field.

14.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Haider Ali goes back and drives

13.5 1 Good line and length from Masood. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and flicks for a run.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Haider Ali gets on the back foot and defends through the on side field for one run.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and sweeps sloppily for one run behind square.

13.2 1 Masood pitches one up, outside off. Haider Ali gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

13.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Asif Afridi once again. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and flicks for one run.

12.5 . Pitched up, on line. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Haider Ali pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

12.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Haider Ali goes back and plays a wild defensive stroke on the on side.

12.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

12.1 W OUT! LBW. Full toss, on line once again. Chapman gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. Rawalpindi Pindiz appeal for LBW, however Chapman is given not out. Rawalpindi Pindiz call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Chapman has to go.

11.6 . Mitchell pitches one up, on a good line. Haider Ali gets on the front foot and plays a flick

11.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Haider Ali gets forward and defends

11.4 . On a good length, outside off. Haider Ali pushes forward and punches a drive

11.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Fazal on the off side.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Mitchell, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Chapman gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length. Chapman gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

10.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Chapman gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

10.4 1 Good length from Amir, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run behind point on the off side.

10.3 . On a good length, outside off. Conway goes back and plays a cut

10.2 1 Dropped in short by Amir, on line but angled across the batter. Chapman gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

10.1 2 Good length from Amir, outside off. Chapman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.5 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Chapman gets on the back foot and drives for six runs.

9.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Chapman goes back and plays a cut

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

9.3 1 Good length from McConchie, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Chapman pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Chapman moves onto the front foot and defends

8.6 . Masood pitches one up, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

8.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off. Chapman goes back and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Chapman rocks back and cuts

8.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Chapman moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and reverse sweeps for a run.

7.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Chapman rocks back and eases a drive

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the on side for 1 run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length from McConchie, outside off. Conway pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Chapman gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

7.2 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Conway moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

7.1 1 McConchie pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Chapman. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Masood. Conway goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

6.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway pushes forward and drives averagely for a couple of runs.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot but lets the ball pass through to the keeper unchallenged

6.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Conway gets forward and eases a drive

6.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Chapman gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

6.1 W OUT! Masood gets the wicket! Masood pitches one up, outside off again. Shadab Khan goes back and slices a shaky cut, and is caught by Forrester

5.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets forward and drives for a single run.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Naseem Shah, on a good line once again. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind square on the on side.

5.3 1b Half-tracker, pitching on a good line. Mhd Faiq rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Naseem Shah, pitching outside off. Mhd Faiq steps back and eases a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

5.1 1 On a good line and length. Conway moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

4.6 1 Dropped in short by Amir, on line. Conway gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

4.5 1 Good length from Amir, pitching outside leg and angled across. Mhd Faiq gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mhd Faiq goes back and cuts poorly

4.2 W OUT! Amir gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Amir, on a good line. Minhas rocks back and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Fazal

4.1 1 Amir drops one in short, outside off stump. Conway goes back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

3.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Conway rocks back and pulls back behind square for a run.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Naseem Shah, on a good line. Minhas rocks back and edges for 1 run.

3.4 . Short ball, on a good line. Minhas rocks back but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

3.3 . On a good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.2 1lb On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Conway goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in a single leg bye. Rawalpindi Pindiz appeal, however Conway is given not out.

3.1 . Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off stump once more. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas steps back and edges for four runs behind point.

2.5 . On a good line and length from Asif Afridi once more. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep

2.4 1 Good length from Asif Afridi, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Conway gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

2.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

2.2 1 Asif Afridi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Conway goes back and drives for 1 run past the bowler.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Conway moves down the pitch and punches a drive

1.6 . McConchie pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Minhas. He pushes forward and plays a bad defensive stroke

1.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the back foot and outside edges for one run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mohammad Rizwan.

1.4 . McConchie pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Conway goes back and drives

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Conway gets forward and defends

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Conway gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

1.1 . Good length from McConchie, outside off stump. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump.

0.6 . On a good line and length from Asif Afridi. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Minhas gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Minhas goes back and drives for a single run.

0.2 . Back of a length from Asif Afridi, on line. Minhas moves onto the front foot and defends