Results Score Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 23.04.2026

T20

RAW
RAW

140

ISL
ISL

137

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rizwan Mohammadwicket keeper453851118.42
Ghulam Kamranall rounder423051140
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Wasim Imadall rounder403318.2500
Green Chrisbowler402616.500

Latest Highlights

18.1
4

FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line. Forrester goes back and pulls for four runs.

17.6
1lb

Length ball, outside off. Forrester moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.5
.

Length ball, outside off. Forrester rocks back and drives

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