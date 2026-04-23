Results Score Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 23.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rizwan Mohammadwicket keeper
|45
|38
|5
|1
|118.42
|Ghulam Kamranall rounder
|42
|30
|5
|1
|140
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Wasim Imadall rounder
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|0
|0
|Green Chrisbowler
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.1
4
FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line. Forrester goes back and pulls for four runs.
17.6
1lb
Length ball, outside off. Forrester moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.
17.5
.
Length ball, outside off. Forrester rocks back and drives