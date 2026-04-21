18.4 1 Razaullah now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a single run back through point.

18.3 2 Razaullah comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Minhas. He pushes forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

18.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Razaullah, pitching outside off. Minhas rocks back and pulls for four runs.

18.1 W OUT! Razaullah breaks through! Good length from Razaullah, pitching outside off once more. Shan Masood pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Mohammad Rizwan down the ground.

17.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

17.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

17.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Sears, pitching well down the leg side. Shan Masood gets on the back foot but misses while trying a leg glance

17.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

17.3 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Shan Masood pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

17.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Sears, on leg stump and angled across. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

16.6 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Turner moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Rizwan.

16.5 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off stump. Turner goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

16.4 4 FOUR! Amir comes around the wicket to Turner. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Turner rocks back and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

16.3 1 Amir now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. Shan Masood rocks back and lifts a pull behind square for a run.

16.2 1 Amir now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on line. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

15.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

15.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Turner rocks back and slices a cut for one run back through point.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off. Turner pushes forward and skies a drive on the leg side for six runs.

15.3 2 Masood pitches one up, on line. Turner moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the leg side field for a pair of runs.

15.2 1lb Full toss, outside leg once again. Shan Masood gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

15.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

14.6 1 Amir comes over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump again. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.5 1 Amir comes around the wicket to Turner. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Turner rocks back and pulls behind square for one run.

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

14.3 2 Amir now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shan Masood goes back and pulls for 2 runs.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Turner pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

14.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

13.6 1 Good line and length. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

13.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and drives shakily

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood goes back and slices a cut through point for a single run.

13.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.2 1 Good line and length from Masood. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 1 run.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.6 1 Forrester pitches one up, on line. Turner pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

12.5 2 Good length from Forrester, pitching outside off again. Turner moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for 2 runs on the leg side.

12.4 2 Forrester comes over the wicket. Good length from Forrester, pitching outside off stump. Turner moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a pair of runs on the on side.

12.3 1 Forrester now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Shan Masood gets forward and skies a drive for one run.

12.2 1 Forrester now coming over the wicket. Forrester pitches one up, outside off. Turner pushes forward and punches a shaky drive for a run through the leg side field.

12.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shan Masood rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

11.6 1 Masood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood pushes forward and outside edges for a run.

11.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

11.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Turner. He gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for a single run back behind square.

11.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Smith gets on the back foot and edges. Umpire Rashid Riaz gives Smith out, but Smith signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Smith must depart.

11.2 . On a good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and drives

11.1 1 Good length, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

10.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Shan Masood advances down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

10.5 . Asif Afridi now coming over the wicket to Shan Masood. Full, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

10.4 W OUT! Asif Afridi gets the wicket! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Philippe. He pushes forward and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Y Khan

10.3 1 On a good line and length from Asif Afridi. Smith moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

10.2 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

10.1 4 FOUR! Smith brings up his 50 with a boundary! Length ball, outside off once again. Smith advances and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Smith shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Full, on a good line. Philippe moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

9.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square on the leg side.

9.3 1 On a good line and length again. Philippe moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.2 . On a good line and length from Masood but angling across. Philippe rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

9.1 1 On a good line and length but angled across. Smith moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

8.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Philippe moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

8.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Smith goes back and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

8.4 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Smith advances and ramps behind square for six runs.

8.3 6 And again! Back of a length from Razaullah, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and lifts a cut behind point for a half dozen runs.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Smith gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

8.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Razaullah, outside off. Smith goes back and lofts a cut back behind point for four runs.

7.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Smith gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

7.5 1 Asif Afridi pitches one up, on a good line. Philippe advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Smith moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 1 run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Philippe rocks back and drives for one run.

7.2 . On a good line and length. Philippe shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side.

7.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Smith shuffles down the pitch and cuts for a run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Smith gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

6.5 1 On a good line and length again. Philippe rocks back and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

6.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Smith goes back and edges for a single run.

6.3 1 Good length from Razaullah, pitching outside off stump again. Philippe moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith advances down the pitch and lofts a pull for a run.

5.4 1 On a good line and length from Sears. Philippe goes back and flicks a glance for a run back behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Philippe takes advantage. Back of a length from Sears, on a good line once again. Philippe goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

5.3 2 Back of a length from Sears, on a good line but angled across Smith. He advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

5.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Smith moves onto the back foot and glances

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Smith advances down the pitch and skies a ramp for 4 runs back behind square.

4.6 2 Back of a length from Amir, outside off. Philippe goes back and plays a sloppy pull for a couple of runs.

4.5 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Philippe pushes forward and eases a drive

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Philippe pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

4.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Philippe moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.3 1 Back of a length from Amir, pitching outside off stump once more. Smith gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Philippe moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a single run.

4.1 1 Good length from Amir, pitching outside off stump. Smith moves onto the back foot and glances for a run behind point.

3.6 2 Back of a length from Asif Afridi, on line again. Philippe goes back and pulls for two runs.

3.5 1 On a good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for a single run.

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Philippe goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

3.3 W OUT! Asif Afridi gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.2 1 Full ball, outside off again. Smith pushes forward and drives for a single run.

3.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

2.6 . On a good length, outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot and defends

2.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angled across Smith. He rocks back and leg glances behind square for four runs.

2.4 1 Good length from Sears, pitching on leg. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Sears, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs.

2.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a shaky drive

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and eases a drive for one run.

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

1.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

1.3 . Good line and length again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and eases a sloppy drive

1.2 . Good line and length from Asif Afridi. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

0.6 1lb Amir now coming around the wicket. Good line and length but angled across the batter. Sahibzada Farhan goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

0.5 . Good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

0.4 . Amir pitches one up, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

0.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Sahibzada Farhan advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in two leg byes. Rawalpindi Pindiz appeal, but Sahibzada Farhan is given not out.

0.1 . Amir pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.6 2 On a good line and length but angled across. Mitchell advances and lifts a drive over the leg side field for two runs.

19.5 1 Full, on line. Forrester moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for a run over the off side field.

19.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. Forrester gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run. Sloppy fielding allows Forrester and Mitchell to complete a overthrow.

19.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Forrester gets on the back foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

19.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Forrester goes back and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the leg side field.

19.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Mitchell gets on the back foot and skies a drive for 1 run.

18.6 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across. Mitchell gets on the back foot and edges for a run back behind square.

18.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Forrester gets on the back foot and eases a shaky drive through the off side for a single run.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Forrester. He rocks back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Forrester goes back and edges for four runs behind point.

18.2 1 Yorker, on line. Mitchell rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

18.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Forrester rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

17.6 1 Good length from Siddle, outside off. Forrester goes back and edges behind square on the leg side for a single run.

17.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

17.4 . Good line and length again. Forrester gets on the front foot and edges

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line once more. Forrester moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.2 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Forrester gets on the back foot and pulls averagely

17.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Siddle. Forrester pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

16.6 2 Good length from Muhammad Waseem, outside off stump once more. Mitchell gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

16.5 1 Back of a length from Muhammad Waseem, outside leg. Forrester gets on the back foot and lifts a poor pull back behind square for 1 run.

16.4 W OUT! Muhammad Waseem breaks through! Short ball, outside off stump. Billings rocks back and edges, and is caught by Imran Randhawa back behind square.

16.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward and drives shakily for a single run.

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Billings advances and inside edges back behind square for one run.

16.1 2 Full, on a good line once more. Billings advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for two runs.

15.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Billings moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Billings gets on the back foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

15.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Minhas, pitching on a good line. Billings moves onto the back foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

15.3 . Good length from Minhas, outside leg. Billings shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

15.2 1 Fifty up for Mitchell! Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the leg side.

15.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell rocks back and inside edges

14.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and cuts for 1 run through point.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Siddle, on line once more. Billings rocks back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

14.4 1 Back of a length from Siddle, on a good line. Mitchell rocks back and pulls poorly for a run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Siddle, on leg stump. Billings advances and skies a pull for a single run.

14.2 1 Siddle pitches one up, outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward and punches a drive past the bowler for 1 run.

14.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Billings moves onto the front foot and inside edges on the leg side for a single run.

13.6 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Nawaz. Billings gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

13.5 2 Full, outside leg. Billings gets on the back foot and edges for a couple of runs behind point.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Nawaz once more. Mitchell gets on the back foot and drives for one run over the on side field.

13.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Billings rocks back and plays a drive down the ground for a single run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg. Billings moves down the pitch and edges through the leg side field for 4 runs.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

12.6 . Back of a length from Muhammad Waseem, pitching outside off stump. Billings rocks back and glances for a single run.

12.5 1 Short of a length, on line but angled across Mitchell. He rocks back and glances back behind square for a single run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and cuts late for 4 runs back behind point.

12.3 . On a good line and length from Muhammad Waseem. Mitchell gets on the back foot and drives

12.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Mitchell gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

12.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

11.6 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

11.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Mitchell. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Good length from Qamar, outside off. Billings goes back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

11.3 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Billings moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Mitchell rocks back and tucks a glance for a run.

11.1 2 Full, on a good line. Mitchell moves down the pitch and drives for two runs on the leg side.

10.6 1 Good length from Minhas, outside off again. Mitchell goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Billings rocks back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

10.4 1 Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell rocks back and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Billings moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

10.2 W OUT! Stumped. Good length from Minhas, outside off once again. Mohammad Rizwan advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, Philippe gathers, whips the bails off, and Mohammad Rizwan has to depart

10.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 2 runs.

9.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell goes back and drives through the off side.

9.5 1lb Good length from Qamar, pitching outside leg once more. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye. Multan Sultans appeal, however umpire Sharfuddoula is unmoved.

9.4 1 Good length, outside leg. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and plays a wild sweep back behind square for one run.

9.4 5 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

9.3 2 Good line and length once more. Mitchell gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

9.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Mitchell moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

8.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

8.4 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Mitchell rocks back and punches a drive for 2 runs.

8.3 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Mitchell advances down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs.

8.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and lofts a sloppy glance for a single run.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

7.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. Mitchell goes back and slices a late cut behind point for one run.

7.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

7.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 Qamar pitches one up, outside off stump. Mitchell advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

7.2 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Mohammad Rizwan. He gets forward and sweeps behind square for a run.

6.6 4 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Mitchell gets forward but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball runs away from Philippe for four byes.

6.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Mitchell. He rocks back and finesses a glance for one run through the leg side field.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Nawaz, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a single run.

6.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

6.1 . Full, outside off stump once more. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and defends

5.6 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and sweeps for a couple of runs behind square.

5.5 1 Good line and length from Minhas once more. Mitchell rocks back and glances through the leg side field for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

5.3 1 Minhas pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and flicks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

5.1 . Full ball, on line once again. Mohammad Rizwan shuffles down the pitch and inside edges through the on side field.

4.6 2 Imran Randhawa pitches one up, on line. Mitchell gets on the back foot and plays a flick for two runs.

4.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

4.3 1 On a good line and length. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Rizwan shuffles down the pitch but opts to let that one go through to the keeper without offering a shot

4.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and eases a drive

3.6 . Full ball, on a good line again. Mitchell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 1 Minhas pitches one up, on line. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the on side for a run.

3.4 . Minhas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Mohammad Rizwan rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

3.3 . Minhas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Mohammad Rizwan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Full, outside off stump again. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

2.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell gets forward and punches a bad drive

2.5 . Good length, outside off again. Mitchell gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

2.4 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and glances for a run behind point.

2.3 . Full ball, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and punches a drive

2.2 . On a good line and length from Imran Randhawa. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and glances

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.6 W OUT! Siddle gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Smith

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Y Khan rocks back and guides a poor cut

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line once more. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

1.3 . Good line and length but angled across. Y Khan goes back and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square for one run.

1.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan goes back and glances for one run.

1.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Y Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off stump. Khan gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Philippe

0.3 . Good line and length from Imran Randhawa. Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.2 . On a good line and length from Imran Randhawa. Khan moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

0.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Khan pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend