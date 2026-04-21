Results Score Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 21.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Smith Stevebatsman
|56
|31
|5
|3
|180.65
|Turner Ashtonbatsman
|37
|21
|3
|1
|176.19
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Amir Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|1
|0
|Afridi Asifall rounder
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.4
1
Razaullah now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a single run back through point.
18.3
2
Razaullah comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Minhas. He pushes forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs.
18.2
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Razaullah, pitching outside off. Minhas rocks back and pulls for four runs.