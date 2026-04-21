Results Score Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 21.04.2026

T20

RAW
RAW

166

MUS
MUS

167

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Smith Stevebatsman563153180.65
Turner Ashtonbatsman372131176.19
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Amir Mohammadbowler403308.2510
Afridi Asifall rounder40282700

Latest Highlights

18.4
1

Razaullah now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a single run back through point.

18.3
2

Razaullah comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Minhas. He pushes forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

18.2
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Razaullah, pitching outside off. Minhas rocks back and pulls for four runs.

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