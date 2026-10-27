Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, November 20, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Royals Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Baroda Squad
|Players
|Abhale Jay, Bharward Anant, Desai Harsh, Gandhi Chintal, Kakade Kartik, Meriwala Lukman, Pandya Krunal, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Dhruv, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Abhimanyu, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu, Sopariya Soyeb
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|City
|Jaipur
|Capacity
|23185
|Ends
|Van Vihar Colony End
|Hosts to
|Garh Ganesh Temple End
Match has not started yet