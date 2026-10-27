Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026

T20

Jaipur

RR
RR
BAR
BAR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Baroda Squad

PlayersAbhale Jay, Bharward Anant, Desai Harsh, Gandhi Chintal, Kakade Kartik, Meriwala Lukman, Pandya Krunal, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Dhruv, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Abhimanyu, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu, Sopariya Soyeb
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSawai Mansingh Stadium
CityJaipur
Capacity23185
EndsVan Vihar Colony End
Hosts toGarh Ganesh Temple End

Match has not started yet