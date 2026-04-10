Krunal Pandya News View all For those who want to know all the latest news on cricketer Krunal Pandya, here we have compiled all the latest information including his past achievements on the field, training plan and participation in tournaments. Two Unbeaten IPL Final Veterans Could Play Key Role in RCB vs GT Finale Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other tonight in the IPL final. And this is the game where even the numbers advantage comes out to be true. There are 2 players featuring in this game who have not lost even a single IPL final they played. Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya Shares Positive Rehab Pictures Ahead of Key Fixture Krunal Pandya Commentary Row Begins After Badrinaths Remarks on Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya Hints at His Relationship with Hardik in Subtle Remark Krunal Pandya Whos the Best? Krunal Pandya Shares His IPL Pick

International career

Krunal Himanshu Pandya was born on 24 March 1991. He plays for India as a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Krunal made his T20 International debut in November 2018. He is an all-rounder who contributes with both bat and ball. In 2021, he scored the fastest half-century on his One Day International debut. In the Indian Premier League, he has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and led the Lucknow Super Giants as captain. Krunal is the older brother of Hardik Pandya, who is also an Indian cricketer.

2018

October: Krunal Pandya was named in India’s T20I squads for tours to the West Indies and Australia.

November 4: Made T20I debut against West Indies at Eden Gardens. He took one wicket and scored 21 off 9 balls.

Played all three T20I matches against Australia.

Performance highlights:

1st T20I: Gave away 55 runs in 4 overs.



2nd T20I: Took 1 wicket for 26 runs.



3rd T20I: Took 4 wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs, winning Player of the Match.

2019–2020

Continued to be part of the T20I squad but had fewer appearances.

Played domestic cricket and IPL with consistent performances.

2021

March: Selected in India’s ODI squad for the series against England.

March 23: Made ODI debut vs England at Pune. Scored 58 off 26 balls, the fastest fifty by any player on ODI debut.

July: Played the last recorded ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS).

July 25: Played the last recorded T20I against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS).

Leagues Participation

Krunal Pandya has played in different cricket leagues, mainly the Indian Premier League. He has shown strong skills with both bat and ball and earned important roles in several teams. Here is a look at his league career.

Indian Premier League

Krunal joined the Mumbai Indians in 2016 after being bought for ₹2 crore. He played well right from the start and was named in the IPL XI teams by Cricinfo and Cricbuzz. In 2017, he played a key role in Mumbai’s title win and won Player of the Match awards. He stayed with Mumbai until 2021. In 2022, he moved to the Lucknow Super Giants and even led the team for some matches in 2023. Before the 2025 season, he joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he took 17 wickets and scored 109 runs. He also won Player of the Match in the final, becoming the first player to win this award twice in IPL finals.

Year Team Notes 2016 Mumbai Indians Made IPL debut; named in Cricinfo and Cricbuzz IPL XI 2017 Mumbai Indians Player of the Match awards, part of the title-winning team 2018 Mumbai Indians Retained by Mumbai Indians 2019 Mumbai Indians Helped the team win the IPL title 2020 Mumbai Indians Again, part of the title-winning squad 2021 Mumbai Indians Last season with Mumbai, released after the season 2022 Lucknow Super Giants Bought for ₹8.25 crore; played key role 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Served as captain for some matches 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Took 17 wickets, scored 109 runs; won Player of the Match in final; first to win two Player of the Finals awards in IPL history

Domestic career

Krunal Pandya began his first-class cricket with Baroda in October 2016 during the Ranji Trophy. He quickly became important for the team, leading in both runs and wickets in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 366 runs in eight games, with three half-centuries, and took 11 wickets with his spin bowling. These performances helped Baroda stay competitive in domestic cricket.

In 2017, he played for India A in a tri-series against South Africa A and Afghanistan A, where India A won the tournament. Krunal kept performing well, scoring two centuries and taking key wickets during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy. He also became captain of Baroda in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, showing his leadership.

In 2022, he played for Warwickshire County Cricket Club in the Royal London One-Day Cup in England. Krunal has also been active in domestic T20 cricket, playing for Punjab in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. In 2024, he captained Baroda in the same tournament, leading the team to the semi-finals. Before the 2024-25 season, he took part in practice tournaments and continued to contribute strongly with both bat and ball in red-ball cricket.

Records and achievements

Krunal Pandya has reached several important milestones and won awards during his cricket career.

In the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was Baroda’s top scorer, making 366 runs in 8 matches with an average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 81.33.

In 2017, he won the Man of the Match award in the IPL Final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Also in 2017, he scored 86 runs off 37 balls against Delhi Daredevils, earning the award for best batting performance.

For his bowling against Australia in 2018, he took 4 wickets for 36 runs and received the award for best bowling performance.

In 2021, Krunal made the fastest half-century on ODI debut by scoring 58 not out off 31 balls against England.

During the 2025 IPL season, he took 17 wickets and scored 109 runs, winning the Player of the Match award in the final against Punjab Kings.

He became the first player in IPL history to win two Player of the Final awards.

In the 2016 IPL season, his strong showing earned him a place in both Cricinfo and Cricbuzz’s IPL XI squads.

Personal life

Krunal Pandya is well known not only for his cricket skills but also for his life outside the field. He has built a strong family base and has a growing fan following. Here is a look at different parts of his personal life.

Family

Krunal is the older brother of Hardik Pandya, who is also an Indian cricketer. He married Pankhuri Sharma on 27 December 2017. The couple has two sons: Kavir, born in July 2022, and Vayu, born in April 2024.

Finance

In 2025, Krunal’s net worth is estimated at around 77 crore rupees (about 9 million US dollars).

Houses and Cars

In 2021, Krunal and his family lived in a luxury mansion in Vadodara, Gujarat. By early 2025, the Pandya brothers planned to move to a large apartment in Mumbai’s Rustomjee Paramount complex, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city.

Krunal owns several cars, including an Audi A6, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Toyota Etios, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and a Mercedes G Wagon.

Scandals

In January 2021, fellow cricketer Deepak Hooda accused Krunal of using abusive language and threatening his career, which led Hooda to withdraw from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Krunal tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2021. In January 2022, his Twitter account was hacked, and some suspicious posts appeared linked to a bitcoin scam. The tweets were quickly deleted, and Krunal apologized for the incident.

Fans

Krunal Pandya has around 3 million followers on Instagram.