Krunal Himashu Pandya

Krunal Himashu Pandya

all rounder

Full name:Krunal Himashu Pandya
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):March 24, 1991 (34)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Height:185 cm
Hometown:Baroda, India
Jersey Number:36
Social Media:Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Baroda

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches519984174
Innings5191279164
Overs38.068.2115.5625.0522.4
Balls-----
Maidens1113172
Runs22355436931143819
Wickets21514100124
Avg111.536.9326.3531.1430.79
SR11427.3349.6437.525.29
Eco5.868.13.184.987.3
BB14664
4w01132
5w00020
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches519984174
Innings4101779143
Not outs2501241
Runs13012448624112253
Balls Faced1289574628011711
Avg6524.828.5835.9822.08
SR101.56130.5265.1486.07131.67
Fours11868241195
Fifties102135
Sixies2634883
Highest582616013386
Hundreds00220

Krunal Himashu Pandya Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

Krunal Pandya News

View all

For those who want to know all the latest news on cricketer Krunal Pandya, here we have compiled all the latest information including his past achievements on the field, training plan and participation in tournaments.

Two Unbeaten IPL Final Veterans Could Play Key Role in RCB vs GT Finale

Two Unbeaten IPL Final Veterans Could Play Key Role in RCB vs GT Finale

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other tonight in the IPL final. And this is the game where even the numbers advantage comes out to be true. There are 2 players featuring in this game who have not lost even a single IPL final they played.

Krunal Pandya06:33 PM, 13 May, 2026

Krunal Pandya Shares Positive Rehab Pictures Ahead of Key Fixture

Krunal Pandya05:01 PM, 11 May, 2026

Commentary Row Begins After Badrinaths Remarks on Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya04:51 PM, 22 April, 2026

Krunal Pandya Hints at His Relationship with Hardik in Subtle Remark

Krunal Pandya07:32 PM, 16 April, 2026

Whos the Best? Krunal Pandya Shares His IPL Pick

International career

Krunal Himanshu Pandya was born on 24 March 1991. He plays for India as a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Krunal made his T20 International debut in November 2018. He is an all-rounder who contributes with both bat and ball. In 2021, he scored the fastest half-century on his One Day International debut. In the Indian Premier League, he has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and led the Lucknow Super Giants as captain. Krunal is the older brother of Hardik Pandya, who is also an Indian cricketer.

2018

  • October: Krunal Pandya was named in India’s T20I squads for tours to the West Indies and Australia.
  • November 4: Made T20I debut against West Indies at Eden Gardens. He took one wicket and scored 21 off 9 balls.
  • Played all three T20I matches against Australia.
  • Performance highlights:
    • 1st T20I: Gave away 55 runs in 4 overs.
    • 2nd T20I: Took 1 wicket for 26 runs.
    • 3rd T20I: Took 4 wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs, winning Player of the Match.

2019–2020

  • Continued to be part of the T20I squad but had fewer appearances.
  • Played domestic cricket and IPL with consistent performances.

2021

  • March: Selected in India’s ODI squad for the series against England.
  • March 23: Made ODI debut vs England at Pune. Scored 58 off 26 balls, the fastest fifty by any player on ODI debut.
  • July: Played the last recorded ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS).
  • July 25: Played the last recorded T20I against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS).

Leagues Participation

Krunal Pandya has played in different cricket leagues, mainly the Indian Premier League. He has shown strong skills with both bat and ball and earned important roles in several teams. Here is a look at his league career.

Indian Premier League

Krunal joined the Mumbai Indians in 2016 after being bought for ₹2 crore. He played well right from the start and was named in the IPL XI teams by Cricinfo and Cricbuzz. In 2017, he played a key role in Mumbai’s title win and won Player of the Match awards. He stayed with Mumbai until 2021. In 2022, he moved to the Lucknow Super Giants and even led the team for some matches in 2023. Before the 2025 season, he joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he took 17 wickets and scored 109 runs. He also won Player of the Match in the final, becoming the first player to win this award twice in IPL finals.

Year

Team

Notes

2016

Mumbai Indians

Made IPL debut; named in Cricinfo and Cricbuzz IPL XI

2017

Mumbai Indians

Player of the Match awards, part of the title-winning team

2018

Mumbai Indians

Retained by Mumbai Indians

2019

Mumbai Indians

Helped the team win the IPL title

2020

Mumbai Indians

Again, part of the title-winning squad

2021

Mumbai Indians

Last season with Mumbai, released after the season

2022

Lucknow Super Giants

Bought for ₹8.25 crore; played key role

2023

Lucknow Super Giants

Served as captain for some matches

2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Took 17 wickets, scored 109 runs; won Player of the Match in final; first to win two Player of the Finals awards in IPL history

Domestic career

Krunal Pandya began his first-class cricket with Baroda in October 2016 during the Ranji Trophy. He quickly became important for the team, leading in both runs and wickets in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 366 runs in eight games, with three half-centuries, and took 11 wickets with his spin bowling. These performances helped Baroda stay competitive in domestic cricket.

In 2017, he played for India A in a tri-series against South Africa A and Afghanistan A, where India A won the tournament. Krunal kept performing well, scoring two centuries and taking key wickets during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy. He also became captain of Baroda in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, showing his leadership.

In 2022, he played for Warwickshire County Cricket Club in the Royal London One-Day Cup in England. Krunal has also been active in domestic T20 cricket, playing for Punjab in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. In 2024, he captained Baroda in the same tournament, leading the team to the semi-finals. Before the 2024-25 season, he took part in practice tournaments and continued to contribute strongly with both bat and ball in red-ball cricket.

Records and achievements

Krunal Pandya has reached several important milestones and won awards during his cricket career.

  • In the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was Baroda’s top scorer, making 366 runs in 8 matches with an average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 81.33.
  • In 2017, he won the Man of the Match award in the IPL Final against Rising Pune Supergiant.
  • Also in 2017, he scored 86 runs off 37 balls against Delhi Daredevils, earning the award for best batting performance.
  • For his bowling against Australia in 2018, he took 4 wickets for 36 runs and received the award for best bowling performance.
  • In 2021, Krunal made the fastest half-century on ODI debut by scoring 58 not out off 31 balls against England.
  • During the 2025 IPL season, he took 17 wickets and scored 109 runs, winning the Player of the Match award in the final against Punjab Kings.
  • He became the first player in IPL history to win two Player of the Final awards.
  • In the 2016 IPL season, his strong showing earned him a place in both Cricinfo and Cricbuzz’s IPL XI squads.

Personal life

Krunal Pandya is well known not only for his cricket skills but also for his life outside the field. He has built a strong family base and has a growing fan following. Here is a look at different parts of his personal life.

Family

Krunal is the older brother of Hardik Pandya, who is also an Indian cricketer. He married Pankhuri Sharma on 27 December 2017. The couple has two sons: Kavir, born in July 2022, and Vayu, born in April 2024.

Finance

In 2025, Krunal’s net worth is estimated at around 77 crore rupees (about 9 million US dollars).

Houses and Cars

In 2021, Krunal and his family lived in a luxury mansion in Vadodara, Gujarat. By early 2025, the Pandya brothers planned to move to a large apartment in Mumbai’s Rustomjee Paramount complex, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city.
Krunal owns several cars, including an Audi A6, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Toyota Etios, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and a Mercedes G Wagon.

Scandals

In January 2021, fellow cricketer Deepak Hooda accused Krunal of using abusive language and threatening his career, which led Hooda to withdraw from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Krunal tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2021. In January 2022, his Twitter account was hacked, and some suspicious posts appeared linked to a bitcoin scam. The tweets were quickly deleted, and Krunal apologized for the incident.

Fans

Krunal Pandya has around 3 million followers on Instagram.

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