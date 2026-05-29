Highlights Durham vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

DUR
DUR

140

WAR
WAR

113

18.1
W

Turner to Davis, appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)

17.6
2

Levick to Baker, 2 runs

17.5
W

Levick to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)

17.4
.

Levick to Stonehouse, 0 runs

17.3
2

Levick to Stonehouse, 2 runs

17.2
1

Levick to Davis, 1 run

17.1
1

Levick to Stonehouse, 1 run

16.6
1

Graham to Stonehouse, 1 run

16.5
1

Graham to Davis, 1 run

16.4
1

Graham to Stonehouse, 1 run

16.3
.

Graham to Stonehouse, 0 runs

16.2
1

Graham to Davis, 1 run

16.2
1

Graham to Davis, wide

16.1
W

Graham to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (stumped - Mary Taylor)

15.6
1

Villiers to Mary Taylor, 1 run

15.5
1

Villiers to Stonehouse, 1 run

15.4
1

Villiers to Mary Taylor, 1 run

15.3
1

Villiers to Stonehouse, 1 run

15.2
.

Villiers to Stonehouse, 0 runs

15.1
W

Villiers to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)

14.6
2

Turner to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

14.5
1

Turner to Brewer, 1 run

14.4
1

Turner to Mary Taylor, 1 run

14.3
1

Turner to Brewer, 1 run

14.2
1

Turner to Mary Taylor, 1 run

14.1
1

Turner to Brewer, 1 run

13.6
.

Levick to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

13.5
2

Levick to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

13.4
1

Levick to Brewer, 1 run

13.3
.

Levick to Brewer, 0 runs

13.2
1

Levick to Mary Taylor, 1 run

13.2
1

Levick to Mary Taylor, wide

13.1
1

Levick to Brewer, 1 run

12.6
1

Turner to Brewer, 1 run

12.5
1

Turner to Mary Taylor, 1 run

12.4
1

Turner to Brewer, 1 run

12.3
2

Turner to Brewer, 2 runs

12.2
.

Turner to Brewer, 0 runs

12.1
1

Turner to Mary Taylor, 1 run

11.6
4

Graham to Brewer, 4 runs

11.5
.

Graham to Brewer, 0 runs

11.4
1

Graham to Mary Taylor, 1 run

11.3
W

Graham to Bethan Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Bethan Ellis)

11.2
1

Graham to Brewer, 1 run

11.1
2

Graham to Brewer, 2 runs

10.6
W

Levick to Surenkumar, wicket (lbw - Surenkumar)

10.5
3

Levick to Brewer, 3 runs

10.4
1

Levick to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.3
.

Levick to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.2
1

Levick to Brewer, 1 run

10.1
.

Levick to Brewer, 0 runs

9.6
1

Glen to Brewer, 1 run

9.5
.

Glen to Brewer, 0 runs

9.4
4

Glen to Brewer, 4 runs

9.4
nb

Glen to Brewer, no ball + 2 runs

9.3
.

Glen to Brewer, 0 runs

9.2
W

Glen to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)

9.1
1

Glen to Surenkumar, 1 run

8.6
.

Turner to Pavely, 0 runs

8.5
1

Turner to Surenkumar, 1 run

8.4
.

Turner to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.3
.

Turner to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.2
W

Turner to Austin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Austin)

8.1
2

Turner to Austin, 2 byes

7.6
1

Villiers to Austin, 1 run

7.5
1

Villiers to Pavely, 1 run

7.4
.

Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs

7.4
1

Villiers to Pavely, wide

7.3
.

Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs

7.3
1

Villiers to Pavely, wide

7.2
1

Villiers to Austin, 1 run

7.1
1

Villiers to Pavely, 1 run

6.6
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

6.5
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

6.4
2

Levick to Austin, 2 runs

6.3
1

Levick to Pavely, 1 run

6.2
3

Levick to Austin, 3 runs

6.1
.

Levick to Austin, 0 runs

5.6
4

Graham to Pavely, 4 runs

5.5
.

Graham to Pavely, 0 runs

5.4
.

Graham to Pavely, 0 runs

5.3
2

Graham to Pavely, 2 runs

5.2
.

Graham to Pavely, 0 runs

5.1
4

Graham to Pavely, 4 runs

4.6
4

Johnson to Austin, 4 runs

4.5
1

Johnson to Pavely, 1 run

4.5
1

Johnson to Pavely, wide

4.5
1

Johnson to Pavely, wide

4.5
1

Johnson to Pavely, wide

4.4
.

Johnson to Pavely, 0 runs

4.3
1

Johnson to Austin, 1 run

4.2
4

Johnson to Austin, 4 runs

4.1
.

Johnson to Austin, 0 runs

3.6
4

Villiers to Pavely, 4 runs

3.5
W

Villiers to Redmayne, wicket (lbw - Redmayne)

3.5
1

Villiers to Redmayne, wide

3.4
.

Villiers to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.3
4

Villiers to Redmayne, 4 runs

3.2
1

Villiers to Austin, 1 run

3.1
.

Villiers to Austin, 0 runs

2.6
1

Johnson to Austin, leg bye

2.5
1

Johnson to Redmayne, 1 run

2.4
.

Johnson to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.3
1

Johnson to Austin, 1 run

2.2
1

Johnson to Redmayne, 1 run

2.1
.

Johnson to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.6
.

Villiers to Austin, 0 runs

1.5
.

Villiers to Austin, 0 runs

1.4
1

Villiers to Redmayne, 1 run

1.3
.

Villiers to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.2
2

Villiers to Redmayne, 2 runs

1.1
.

Villiers to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.6
1lb

Johnson to Redmayne, leg bye, appeal

0.5
.

Johnson to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.4
W

Johnson to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

0.3
.

Johnson to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.2
.

Johnson to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.1
1

Johnson to Austin, 0 runs

19.6
2

Mary Taylor to Rogers, 2 runs

19.5
1

Mary Taylor to Thompson, leg bye

19.4
1

Mary Taylor to Rogers, 1 run

19.3
.

Mary Taylor to Rogers, appeal

19.2
1

Mary Taylor to Thompson, 1 run

19.1
1

Mary Taylor to Rogers, 1 run

18.6
4

Davis to Thompson, 4 runs

18.5
1

Davis to Rogers, 1 run

18.4
1

Davis to Thompson, 1 run

18.3
1

Davis to Rogers, 1 run

18.2
1

Davis to Thompson, 1 run

18.1
W

Davis to Graham, appeal, wicket (stumped - Graham)

17.6
2

Stonehouse to Rogers, 2 runs

17.5
1

Stonehouse to Graham, 1 run

17.4
1

Stonehouse to Rogers, 1 run

17.3
.

Stonehouse to Rogers, 0 runs

17.2
1

Stonehouse to Graham, leg bye

17.1
1

Stonehouse to Rogers, 1 run

16.6
.

Pavely to Graham, 0 runs

16.5
1

Pavely to Rogers, 1 run

16.4
1

Pavely to Graham, 1 run

16.3
1

Pavely to Rogers, 1 run

16.2
W

Pavely to Heath, wicket (lbw - Heath)

16.1
1

Pavely to Graham, 1 run

16.1
1

Pavely to Graham, wide

15.6
4

Mary Taylor to Heath, 4 runs

15.5
1

Mary Taylor to Graham, 1 run

15.4
.

Mary Taylor to Graham, 1 run

15.3
1

Mary Taylor to Heath, 1 run

15.2
.

Mary Taylor to Heath, 0 runs

15.1
2

Mary Taylor to Heath, 2 runs

14.6
1

Davis to Heath, 1 run

14.5
4

Davis to Heath, 4 runs

14.4
.

Davis to Heath, 0 runs

14.3
.

Davis to Heath, 0 runs

14.2
W

Davis to Windsor, appeal, wicket (run out - Windsor)

14.1
1

Davis to Heath, 1 run

13.6
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

13.5
4

Baker to Windsor, 4 runs

13.4
1

Baker to Heath, 1 run

13.4
1

Baker to Heath, wide

13.3
2

Baker to Heath, 2 runs

13.2
2

Baker to Heath, 2 runs

13.1
4

Baker to Heath, 4 runs

12.6
1

Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run

12.5
.

Surenkumar to Heath, 0 runs

12.4
6

Surenkumar to Heath, 6 runs

12.3
4

Surenkumar to Heath, 4 runs

12.3
1

Surenkumar to Heath, wide

12.2
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

12.1
.

Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs

11.6
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

11.5
2

Pavely to Windsor, 2 runs

11.4
.

Pavely to Windsor, 0 runs

11.3
1

Pavely to Heath, 1 run

11.2
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

11.1
2

Pavely to Windsor, 2 runs

10.6
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

10.5
1

Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run

10.4
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

10.3
1

Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run

10.2
.

Surenkumar to Heath, 0 runs

10.1
1

Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run

9.6
4

Baker to Heath, 4 runs

9.5
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

9.4
1

Baker to Heath, 1 run

9.3
4

Baker to Heath, 4 runs

9.2
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

9.1
1

Baker to Heath, 1 run

8.6
1

Davis to Heath, 1 run

8.5
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

8.4
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

8.3
1

Davis to Heath, 1 run

8.2
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

8.1
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

7.6
2

Baker to Heath, 2 runs

7.5
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

7.4
.

Baker to Windsor, 0 runs

7.3
1

Baker to Heath, 1 run

7.2
1

Baker to Windsor, 1 run

7.1
2

Baker to Windsor, 2 runs

6.6
1

Davis to Windsor, 1 run

6.5
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

6.4
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

6.3
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

6.2
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

6.2
1

Davis to Windsor, wide

6.1
.

Davis to Windsor, 0 runs

5.6
4

Pavely to Heath, 4 runs

5.5
1

Pavely to Windsor, 1 run

5.5
1

Pavely to Windsor, wide

5.4
1

Pavely to Heath, 1 run

5.3
.

Pavely to Heath, 0 runs

5.2
.

Pavely to Heath, 0 runs

5.1
4

Pavely to Heath, 4 runs

4.6
1

Stonehouse to Heath, 1 run

4.5
.

Stonehouse to Heath, 0 runs

4.4
1

Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run

4.3
.

Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs

4.2
1

Stonehouse to Heath, leg bye

4.1
1

Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run

3.6
W

Mary Taylor to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)

3.5
4

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 4 runs

3.4
1

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run

3.3
1

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 1 run

3.3
1

Mary Taylor to Villiers, wide

3.2
3

Mary Taylor to Windsor, 3 runs

3.1
1

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 1 run

2.6
.

Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs

2.5
.

Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs

2.4
.

Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs

2.3
1

Stonehouse to Villiers, 1 run

2.2
1

Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run

2.1
W

Stonehouse to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)

1.6
1

Mary Taylor to Armitage, 1 run

1.5
.

Mary Taylor to Armitage, 0 runs

1.5
1

Mary Taylor to Armitage, wide

1.4
.

Mary Taylor to Armitage, 0 runs

1.4
1

Mary Taylor to Armitage, wide

1.3
.

Mary Taylor to Armitage, 0 runs

1.2
1

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 1 run

1.1
.

Mary Taylor to Villiers, 0 runs

0.6
1

Stonehouse to Villiers, 1 run

0.5
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

0.4
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, appeal

0.3
4

Stonehouse to Villiers, 4 runs

0.2
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs

0.1
.

Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs