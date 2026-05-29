Highlights Durham vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Turner to Davis, appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)
Levick to Baker, 2 runs
Levick to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)
Levick to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Levick to Stonehouse, 2 runs
Levick to Davis, 1 run
Levick to Stonehouse, 1 run
Graham to Stonehouse, 1 run
Graham to Davis, 1 run
Graham to Stonehouse, 1 run
Graham to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Graham to Davis, 1 run
Graham to Davis, wide
Graham to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (stumped - Mary Taylor)
Villiers to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Villiers to Stonehouse, 1 run
Villiers to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Villiers to Stonehouse, 1 run
Villiers to Stonehouse, 0 runs
Villiers to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)
Turner to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Turner to Brewer, 1 run
Turner to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Turner to Brewer, 1 run
Turner to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Turner to Brewer, 1 run
Levick to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Levick to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Levick to Brewer, 1 run
Levick to Brewer, 0 runs
Levick to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Levick to Mary Taylor, wide
Levick to Brewer, 1 run
Turner to Brewer, 1 run
Turner to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Turner to Brewer, 1 run
Turner to Brewer, 2 runs
Turner to Brewer, 0 runs
Turner to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Graham to Brewer, 4 runs
Graham to Brewer, 0 runs
Graham to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Graham to Bethan Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Bethan Ellis)
Graham to Brewer, 1 run
Graham to Brewer, 2 runs
Levick to Surenkumar, wicket (lbw - Surenkumar)
Levick to Brewer, 3 runs
Levick to Surenkumar, 1 run
Levick to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Levick to Brewer, 1 run
Levick to Brewer, 0 runs
Glen to Brewer, 1 run
Glen to Brewer, 0 runs
Glen to Brewer, 4 runs
Glen to Brewer, no ball + 2 runs
Glen to Brewer, 0 runs
Glen to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)
Glen to Surenkumar, 1 run
Turner to Pavely, 0 runs
Turner to Surenkumar, 1 run
Turner to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Turner to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Turner to Austin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Austin)
Turner to Austin, 2 byes
Villiers to Austin, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs
Villiers to Pavely, wide
Villiers to Pavely, 0 runs
Villiers to Pavely, wide
Villiers to Austin, 1 run
Villiers to Pavely, 1 run
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Levick to Austin, 2 runs
Levick to Pavely, 1 run
Levick to Austin, 3 runs
Levick to Austin, 0 runs
Graham to Pavely, 4 runs
Graham to Pavely, 0 runs
Graham to Pavely, 0 runs
Graham to Pavely, 2 runs
Graham to Pavely, 0 runs
Graham to Pavely, 4 runs
Johnson to Austin, 4 runs
Johnson to Pavely, 1 run
Johnson to Pavely, wide
Johnson to Pavely, wide
Johnson to Pavely, wide
Johnson to Pavely, 0 runs
Johnson to Austin, 1 run
Johnson to Austin, 4 runs
Johnson to Austin, 0 runs
Villiers to Pavely, 4 runs
Villiers to Redmayne, wicket (lbw - Redmayne)
Villiers to Redmayne, wide
Villiers to Redmayne, 0 runs
Villiers to Redmayne, 4 runs
Villiers to Austin, 1 run
Villiers to Austin, 0 runs
Johnson to Austin, leg bye
Johnson to Redmayne, 1 run
Johnson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Johnson to Austin, 1 run
Johnson to Redmayne, 1 run
Johnson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Villiers to Austin, 0 runs
Villiers to Austin, 0 runs
Villiers to Redmayne, 1 run
Villiers to Redmayne, 0 runs
Villiers to Redmayne, 2 runs
Villiers to Redmayne, 0 runs
Johnson to Redmayne, leg bye, appeal
Johnson to Redmayne, 0 runs
Johnson to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)
Johnson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Johnson to Freeborn, 0 runs
Johnson to Austin, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Rogers, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Thompson, leg bye
Mary Taylor to Rogers, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Rogers, appeal
Mary Taylor to Thompson, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Rogers, 1 run
Davis to Thompson, 4 runs
Davis to Rogers, 1 run
Davis to Thompson, 1 run
Davis to Rogers, 1 run
Davis to Thompson, 1 run
Davis to Graham, appeal, wicket (stumped - Graham)
Stonehouse to Rogers, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Graham, 1 run
Stonehouse to Rogers, 1 run
Stonehouse to Rogers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Graham, leg bye
Stonehouse to Rogers, 1 run
Pavely to Graham, 0 runs
Pavely to Rogers, 1 run
Pavely to Graham, 1 run
Pavely to Rogers, 1 run
Pavely to Heath, wicket (lbw - Heath)
Pavely to Graham, 1 run
Pavely to Graham, wide
Mary Taylor to Heath, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Graham, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Graham, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Heath, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Heath, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Heath, 2 runs
Davis to Heath, 1 run
Davis to Heath, 4 runs
Davis to Heath, 0 runs
Davis to Heath, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, appeal, wicket (run out - Windsor)
Davis to Heath, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Windsor, 4 runs
Baker to Heath, 1 run
Baker to Heath, wide
Baker to Heath, 2 runs
Baker to Heath, 2 runs
Baker to Heath, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run
Surenkumar to Heath, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Heath, 6 runs
Surenkumar to Heath, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Heath, wide
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Surenkumar to Windsor, 0 runs
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Windsor, 2 runs
Pavely to Windsor, 0 runs
Pavely to Heath, 1 run
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Windsor, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Surenkumar to Heath, 1 run
Surenkumar to Heath, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Heath, 4 runs
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Heath, 1 run
Baker to Heath, 4 runs
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Heath, 1 run
Davis to Heath, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Heath, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Heath, 2 runs
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 0 runs
Baker to Heath, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 1 run
Baker to Windsor, 2 runs
Davis to Windsor, 1 run
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Davis to Windsor, wide
Davis to Windsor, 0 runs
Pavely to Heath, 4 runs
Pavely to Windsor, 1 run
Pavely to Windsor, wide
Pavely to Heath, 1 run
Pavely to Heath, 0 runs
Pavely to Heath, 0 runs
Pavely to Heath, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Heath, 1 run
Stonehouse to Heath, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run
Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Heath, leg bye
Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Villiers, wide
Mary Taylor to Windsor, 3 runs
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 1 run
Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Windsor, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 1 run
Stonehouse to Windsor, 1 run
Stonehouse to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)
Mary Taylor to Armitage, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Armitage, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Armitage, wide
Mary Taylor to Armitage, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Armitage, wide
Mary Taylor to Armitage, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 1 run
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, appeal
Stonehouse to Villiers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Villiers, 0 runs