Squads Durham vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

DUR
DUR

140

WAR
WAR

113

Playing

DUR
DUR
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Austin Meg

batsman

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Bench

DUR
DUR
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Bates Suzie

all rounder

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Rook Freya

no information yet

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Taylor Millie

no information yet