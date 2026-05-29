Squads Durham vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Austin Meg
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Windsor Emily
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Graham Heather
all rounder
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Glen Abigail
batsman
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Turner Sophia
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Levick Katie
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Arlott Emily
bowler
Dobson Leah
batsman
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Filer Lauren
bowler
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Fraser Katherine
bowler
George Katie
bowler
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Rook Freya
no information yet
Harris Laura
batsman
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Trotter Laura
no information yet
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Whiting Emily
bowler
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Taylor Millie
no information yet