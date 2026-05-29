Match details Durham vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

DUR
DUR

140

WAR
WAR

113

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Graham Heather, Rodgers Mia, Glen Abigail, Thompson Grace, Turner Sophia, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAustin Meg, Freeborn Abbey, Redmayne Georgia, Pavely Charis, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Brewer Chloe, Ellis Bethan, Taylor Mary, Stonehouse Alexa, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
BenchArlott Emily, Beech Sophie, Brett Phoebe, George Katie, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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