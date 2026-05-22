Highlights Essex vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

166

WAR
WAR

164

14.2
4

Pavely to Gardner, 4 runs

14.1
.

Pavely to Gardner, 0 runs

14.1
2

Pavely to Grewcock, 2 wides

13.6
2

Millie Taylor to Gardner, 2 runs

13.5
.

Millie Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs

13.4
W

Millie Taylor to Griffith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffith)

13.3
W

Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Macleod)

13.2
2

Millie Taylor to Griffith, 2 runs

13.1
1

Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run

12.6
.

Brewer to Griffith, 0 runs

12.5
1

Brewer to Macleod, 1 run

12.4
2

Brewer to Macleod, 1 run

12.3
4

Brewer to Macleod, 4 runs

12.2
.

Brewer to Macleod, 0 runs

12.1
4

Brewer to Macleod, 4 runs

11.6
4

Brett to Griffith, 4 runs

11.5
4

Brett to Griffith, 4 runs

11.4
.

Brett to Griffith, 0 runs

11.3
1

Brett to Macleod, 1 run, appeal

11.3
1

Brett to Macleod, wide

11.2
.

Brett to Macleod, 0 runs

11.1
.

Brett to Macleod, 0 runs

10.6
6

Mary Taylor to Griffith, 6 runs

10.5
1lb

Mary Taylor to Macleod, leg bye, appeal

10.4
2

Mary Taylor to Macleod, 2 runs

10.3
1

Mary Taylor to Griffith, 1 run

10.2
4

Mary Taylor to Griffith, 4 runs

10.1
1

Mary Taylor to Macleod, 1 run

9.6
1

Davis to Macleod, 1 run

9.5
1

Davis to Griffith, 1 run

9.4
4

Davis to Griffith, 4 runs

9.3
1

Davis to Macleod, 1 run

9.3
1

Davis to Macleod, wide

9.2
1

Davis to Griffith, 1 run

9.1
4

Davis to Griffith, 4 runs

8.6
1

Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run

8.5
1

Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run

8.4
2

Millie Taylor to Macleod, 2 runs

8.4
1

Millie Taylor to Macleod, wide

8.3
4

Millie Taylor to Macleod, 4 runs

8.2
1

Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run

8.1
1

Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run

7.6
.

Stonehouse to Griffith, 0 runs

7.5
.

Stonehouse to Griffith, 0 runs

7.4
1

Stonehouse to Macleod, 1 run

7.3
4

Stonehouse to Macleod, 4 runs

7.2
1

Stonehouse to Griffith, 1 run

7.2
1

Stonehouse to Griffith, no ball

7.1
4

Stonehouse to Griffith, 0 runs

6.6
.

Millie Taylor to Macleod, appeal

6.5
1

Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run

6.4
1

Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run

6.3
1

Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run

6.2
4

Millie Taylor to Griffith, 4 runs

6.1
.

Millie Taylor to Griffith, 0 runs

5.6
.

Brett to Macleod, 0 runs

5.5
1

Brett to Griffith, 1 run

5.4
.

Brett to Griffith, 0 runs

5.3
4

Brett to Griffith, 4 runs

5.2
2

Brett to Griffith, 2 runs

5.1
.

Brett to Griffith, 0 runs

4.6
4

Mary Taylor to Macleod, 4 runs

4.6
nb

Mary Taylor to Macleod, no ball + 4 runs

4.6
3

Mary Taylor to Macleod, 2 runs

4.5
.

Mary Taylor to Macleod, 0 runs

4.4
1

Mary Taylor to Griffith, leg bye

4.3
4

Mary Taylor to Griffith, 4 runs

4.2
4

Mary Taylor to Griffith, 4 runs

4.1
1

Mary Taylor to Macleod, 1 run

3.6
4

Brett to Griffith, 4 runs

3.5
4

Brett to Griffith, 4 runs

3.4
.

Brett to Griffith, 0 runs

3.3
.

Brett to Griffith, 0 runs

3.2
W

Brett to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (caught - Scrivens)

3.1
.

Brett to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.6
.

Pavely to Macleod, 0 runs

2.5
1

Pavely to Scrivens, 1 run

2.4
.

Pavely to Scrivens, 1 run

2.3
4

Pavely to Scrivens, 4 runs

2.2
4

Pavely to Scrivens, 4 runs

2.1
.

Pavely to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.6
4

Stonehouse to Macleod, 4 runs

1.5
4

Stonehouse to Macleod, 4 runs

1.4
.

Stonehouse to Macleod, 0 runs

1.3
1

Stonehouse to Scrivens, 1 run

1.3
2

Stonehouse to Macleod, 1 run

1.2
4

Stonehouse to Macleod, 4 runs

1.1
.

Stonehouse to Macleod, appeal

0.6
4

Davis to Scrivens, 4 runs

0.5
.

Davis to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.4
4

Davis to Scrivens, 4 runs

0.3
1

Davis to Macleod, 1 run

0.2
4

Davis to Macleod, 4 runs

0.1
2

Davis to Macleod, 2 runs

19.6
1

Gray to Davis, 1 run

19.5
1

Gray to Freeborn, 1 run

19.4
1

Gray to Davis, 1 run

19.3
2

Gray to Davis, 2 runs

19.2
4

Gray to Davis, 4 runs

19.1
2

Gray to Davis, 2 runs

18.6
1

Munro to Davis, 1 run

18.5
4

Munro to Davis, 4 runs

18.4
1

Munro to Freeborn, 1 run

18.4
1

Munro to Freeborn, wide

18.3
1

Munro to Davis, 1 run

18.2
1

Munro to Freeborn, 1 run

18.1
W

Munro to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (run out - Millie Taylor)

17.6
4

Sophia Smale to Millie Taylor, 4 runs

17.5
1

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run

17.4
2

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 2 runs

17.3
1

Sophia Smale to Millie Taylor, 1 run

17.2
2

Sophia Smale to Millie Taylor, 2 runs

17.1
2

Sophia Smale to Millie Taylor, 2 runs

16.6
4

Grewcock to Freeborn, 4 runs

16.5
1

Grewcock to Millie Taylor, 1 run

16.4
W

Grewcock to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stonehouse)

16.4
1

Grewcock to Stonehouse, wide

15.6
2

Scrivens to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

15.5
1

Scrivens to Freeborn, 1 run

15.4
1

Scrivens to Mary Taylor, 1 run

15.3
4

Scrivens to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

15.2
1

Scrivens to Freeborn, 1 run

15.1
1

Scrivens to Mary Taylor, 1 run

14.6
1

Grewcock to Mary Taylor, bye

14.5
.

Grewcock to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

14.4
1

Grewcock to Freeborn, leg bye

14.3
4

Grewcock to Freeborn, 4 runs

14.2
W

Grewcock to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)

14.1
4

Grewcock to Freeborn, 4 runs

13.6
1

MacGregor to Freeborn, 1 run

13.5
2

MacGregor to Freeborn, 2 runs

13.4
1

MacGregor to Wraith, 1 run

13.3
.

MacGregor to Wraith, 0 runs

13.2
1

MacGregor to Freeborn, 1 run

13.1
4

MacGregor to Freeborn, 4 runs

12.6
2

Gray to Wraith, 2 runs

12.5
2

Gray to Wraith, 2 runs

12.4
.

Gray to Wraith, 0 runs

12.4
1

Gray to Wraith, wide

12.3
.

Gray to Wraith, 0 runs

12.2
W

Gray to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)

12.1
W

Gray to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)

11.6
1

Sophia Smale to Pavely, 1 run

11.5
1

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run

11.4
.

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 0 runs

11.3
1

Sophia Smale to Pavely, 1 run

11.2
1

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run

11.1
2

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 2 runs

10.6
1

Scrivens to Freeborn, 1 run

10.5
.

Scrivens to Freeborn, 0 runs

10.4
1

Scrivens to Pavely, 1 run

10.3
.

Scrivens to Pavely, 0 runs

10.2
2

Grewcock to Pavely, 2 runs

10.1
1

Grewcock to Freeborn, 1 run

9.6
W

Sophia Smale to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)

9.5
.

Sophia Smale to Redmayne, 0 runs

9.4
1

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run

9.3
.

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 0 runs

9.2
.

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 0 runs

9.1
2

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 2 runs

8.6
1

Munro to Freeborn, 1 run

8.5
.

Munro to Freeborn, 0 runs

8.4
1

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

8.3
1

Munro to Freeborn, 1 run

8.2
1

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

8.1
1

Munro to Freeborn, 1 run

7.6
4

Grewcock to Redmayne, 4 runs

7.5
1

Grewcock to Freeborn, 1 run

7.4
1

Grewcock to Redmayne, 1 run

7.3
2

Grewcock to Redmayne, 2 runs

7.2
.

Grewcock to Redmayne, 0 runs

7.1
1

Grewcock to Freeborn, 1 run

6.6
1

Scrivens to Freeborn, leg bye

6.5
1

Scrivens to Redmayne, 1 run

6.4
.

Scrivens to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.3
4

Scrivens to Redmayne, 4 runs

6.2
1

Scrivens to Freeborn, 1 run

6.1
2

Scrivens to Freeborn, 2 runs

5.6
1

Gray to Freeborn, 1 run

5.5
4

Gray to Freeborn, 4 runs

5.4
1

Gray to Redmayne, 1 run

5.3
3

Gray to Freeborn, 3 runs

5.2
.

Gray to Freeborn, 0 runs

5.2
2

Gray to Redmayne, 2 wides

5.1
.

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.6
1

Sophia Smale to Redmayne, leg bye

4.5
1

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run

4.4
4

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 4 runs

4.3
4

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 4 runs

4.2
.

Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.1
1

Sophia Smale to Redmayne, 1 run

3.6
4

MacGregor to Freeborn, 4 runs

3.5
1

MacGregor to Redmayne, 1 run

3.4
4

MacGregor to Redmayne, 4 runs

3.3
4

MacGregor to Redmayne, 4 runs

3.2
2

MacGregor to Redmayne, 2 runs

3.1
.

MacGregor to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.6
4

Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.5
1

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

2.4
1

Munro to Freeborn, 1 run

2.3
1

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

2.2
.

Munro to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.2
1

Munro to Redmayne, wide

2.1
1

Munro to Freeborn, 1 run

1.6
2

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.5
4

Gray to Redmayne, 4 runs

1.4
.

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.3
.

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.2
.

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.1
.

Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.6
.

Munro to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.5
1

Munro to Redmayne, 1 run

0.4
W

Munro to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)

0.3
.

Munro to Austin, 0 runs

0.2
.

Munro to Austin, 0 runs

0.2
1

Munro to Austin, wide

0.1
.

Munro to Austin, 0 runs