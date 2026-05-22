Highlights Essex vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Pavely to Gardner, 4 runs
Pavely to Gardner, 0 runs
Pavely to Grewcock, 2 wides
Millie Taylor to Gardner, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Gardner, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Griffith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffith)
Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Macleod)
Millie Taylor to Griffith, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run
Brewer to Griffith, 0 runs
Brewer to Macleod, 1 run
Brewer to Macleod, 1 run
Brewer to Macleod, 4 runs
Brewer to Macleod, 0 runs
Brewer to Macleod, 4 runs
Brett to Griffith, 4 runs
Brett to Griffith, 4 runs
Brett to Griffith, 0 runs
Brett to Macleod, 1 run, appeal
Brett to Macleod, wide
Brett to Macleod, 0 runs
Brett to Macleod, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Griffith, 6 runs
Mary Taylor to Macleod, leg bye, appeal
Mary Taylor to Macleod, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Griffith, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Griffith, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Macleod, 1 run
Davis to Macleod, 1 run
Davis to Griffith, 1 run
Davis to Griffith, 4 runs
Davis to Macleod, 1 run
Davis to Macleod, wide
Davis to Griffith, 1 run
Davis to Griffith, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Macleod, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Macleod, wide
Millie Taylor to Macleod, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run
Stonehouse to Griffith, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Griffith, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Macleod, 1 run
Stonehouse to Macleod, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Griffith, 1 run
Stonehouse to Griffith, no ball
Stonehouse to Griffith, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Macleod, appeal
Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Macleod, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Griffith, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Griffith, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Griffith, 0 runs
Brett to Macleod, 0 runs
Brett to Griffith, 1 run
Brett to Griffith, 0 runs
Brett to Griffith, 4 runs
Brett to Griffith, 2 runs
Brett to Griffith, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Macleod, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Macleod, no ball + 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Macleod, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Macleod, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Griffith, leg bye
Mary Taylor to Griffith, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Griffith, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Macleod, 1 run
Brett to Griffith, 4 runs
Brett to Griffith, 4 runs
Brett to Griffith, 0 runs
Brett to Griffith, 0 runs
Brett to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (caught - Scrivens)
Brett to Scrivens, 0 runs
Pavely to Macleod, 0 runs
Pavely to Scrivens, 1 run
Pavely to Scrivens, 1 run
Pavely to Scrivens, 4 runs
Pavely to Scrivens, 4 runs
Pavely to Scrivens, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Macleod, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Macleod, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Macleod, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Scrivens, 1 run
Stonehouse to Macleod, 1 run
Stonehouse to Macleod, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Macleod, appeal
Davis to Scrivens, 4 runs
Davis to Scrivens, 0 runs
Davis to Scrivens, 4 runs
Davis to Macleod, 1 run
Davis to Macleod, 4 runs
Davis to Macleod, 2 runs
Gray to Davis, 1 run
Gray to Freeborn, 1 run
Gray to Davis, 1 run
Gray to Davis, 2 runs
Gray to Davis, 4 runs
Gray to Davis, 2 runs
Munro to Davis, 1 run
Munro to Davis, 4 runs
Munro to Freeborn, 1 run
Munro to Freeborn, wide
Munro to Davis, 1 run
Munro to Freeborn, 1 run
Munro to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (run out - Millie Taylor)
Sophia Smale to Millie Taylor, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Millie Taylor, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Millie Taylor, 2 runs
Grewcock to Freeborn, 4 runs
Grewcock to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Grewcock to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stonehouse)
Grewcock to Stonehouse, wide
Scrivens to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Scrivens to Freeborn, 1 run
Scrivens to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Scrivens to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Scrivens to Freeborn, 1 run
Scrivens to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Grewcock to Mary Taylor, bye
Grewcock to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Grewcock to Freeborn, leg bye
Grewcock to Freeborn, 4 runs
Grewcock to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)
Grewcock to Freeborn, 4 runs
MacGregor to Freeborn, 1 run
MacGregor to Freeborn, 2 runs
MacGregor to Wraith, 1 run
MacGregor to Wraith, 0 runs
MacGregor to Freeborn, 1 run
MacGregor to Freeborn, 4 runs
Gray to Wraith, 2 runs
Gray to Wraith, 2 runs
Gray to Wraith, 0 runs
Gray to Wraith, wide
Gray to Wraith, 0 runs
Gray to Brewer, appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)
Gray to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)
Sophia Smale to Pavely, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Pavely, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 2 runs
Scrivens to Freeborn, 1 run
Scrivens to Freeborn, 0 runs
Scrivens to Pavely, 1 run
Scrivens to Pavely, 0 runs
Grewcock to Pavely, 2 runs
Grewcock to Freeborn, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)
Sophia Smale to Redmayne, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 2 runs
Munro to Freeborn, 1 run
Munro to Freeborn, 0 runs
Munro to Redmayne, 1 run
Munro to Freeborn, 1 run
Munro to Redmayne, 1 run
Munro to Freeborn, 1 run
Grewcock to Redmayne, 4 runs
Grewcock to Freeborn, 1 run
Grewcock to Redmayne, 1 run
Grewcock to Redmayne, 2 runs
Grewcock to Redmayne, 0 runs
Grewcock to Freeborn, 1 run
Scrivens to Freeborn, leg bye
Scrivens to Redmayne, 1 run
Scrivens to Redmayne, 0 runs
Scrivens to Redmayne, 4 runs
Scrivens to Freeborn, 1 run
Scrivens to Freeborn, 2 runs
Gray to Freeborn, 1 run
Gray to Freeborn, 4 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 1 run
Gray to Freeborn, 3 runs
Gray to Freeborn, 0 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 2 wides
Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Redmayne, leg bye
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Freeborn, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Redmayne, 1 run
MacGregor to Freeborn, 4 runs
MacGregor to Redmayne, 1 run
MacGregor to Redmayne, 4 runs
MacGregor to Redmayne, 4 runs
MacGregor to Redmayne, 2 runs
MacGregor to Redmayne, 0 runs
Munro to Freeborn, 4 runs
Munro to Redmayne, 1 run
Munro to Freeborn, 1 run
Munro to Redmayne, 1 run
Munro to Redmayne, 0 runs
Munro to Redmayne, wide
Munro to Freeborn, 1 run
Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 4 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gray to Redmayne, 0 runs
Munro to Freeborn, 0 runs
Munro to Redmayne, 1 run
Munro to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)
Munro to Austin, 0 runs
Munro to Austin, 0 runs
Munro to Austin, wide
Munro to Austin, 0 runs