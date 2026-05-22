Match details Essex vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

166

WAR
WAR

164

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Macleod Alice, Griffith Cordelia, Grewcock Jodie, Gardner Joana, Miller Florence H, Smale Sophia, Carr Amara, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva, MacGregor Esmae
BenchBlinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana, Heap Liberty, Maqsood Abtaha, Penna Madeline, Winfield Lauren

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAustin Meg, Redmayne Georgia, Wraith Natasha, Pavely Charis, Freeborn Abbey, Brewer Chloe, Taylor Mary, Stonehouse Alexa, Taylor Millie, Davis Georgia, Brett Phoebe
BenchArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Beech Sophie, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Wong Issy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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