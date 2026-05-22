Squads Essex vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Austin Meg
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Miller Florence H
batsman
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Smale Sophia
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Munro Sophie
bowler
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Gray Eva
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Heap Liberty
bowler
George Katie
bowler
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Harris Laura
batsman