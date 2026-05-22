Squads Essex vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

166

WAR
WAR

164

Playing

ESS
ESS
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Austin Meg

batsman

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Bench

ESS
ESS
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Castle Kelly

all rounder

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper