Highlights Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.05.2026
Gibb to Coppack, appeal, wicket (run out - Coppack)
Gibb to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)
Gibb to Munro, 0 runs
Gibb to Grewcock, 1 run
Gibb to Grewcock, 2 runs
Gibb to Grewcock, 2 runs
Tyson to Munro, 0 runs
Tyson to Carr, appeal, wicket (caught - Carr)
Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run
Tyson to Carr, 1 run
Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run
Tyson to Grewcock, 2 runs, appeal
Adams to Carr, 0 runs
Adams to Carr, 2 runs, review
Adams to Carr, 2 runs
Adams to Carr, appeal
Adams to Sophia Smale, wicket (lbw - Sophia Smale)
Adams to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Wellington to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Wellington to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Wellington to Miller, appeal, wicket (bowled - Miller)
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs
Wellington to Miller, 1 run
Adams to Miller, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Miller, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Miller, 1 run
Adams to Gardner, appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)
Gibb to Grewcock, 4 runs
Gibb to Grewcock, wide
Gibb to Gardner, 1 run
Gibb to Gardner, 0 runs
Gibb to Grewcock, 1 run
Gibb to Gardner, 1 run
Gibb to Gardner, wide
Gibb to Gardner, 2 runs, review
Adams to Gardner, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 4 runs
Adams to Gardner, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 2 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Gardner, 1 run
Wellington to Griffith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffith)
Wellington to Griffith, 0 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs
Dattani to Griffith, 0 runs
Dattani to Griffith, 4 runs
Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run
Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs
Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs
Dattani to Griffith, 1 run
Tyson to Griffith, 1 run
Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run
Tyson to Griffith, 1 run
Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run
Tyson to Griffith, 1 run
Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Griffith, 2 runs
Wellington to Griffith, 6 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Griffith, 1 run
Wellington to Griffith, 0 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Tulloch to Griffith, 4 runs
Tulloch to Griffith, 4 runs
Tulloch to Griffith, 0 runs
Tulloch to Griffith, wide
Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run
Tulloch to Grewcock, 4 runs
Tulloch to Grewcock, 0 runs
Adams to Griffith, 4 runs
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Griffith, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs
Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs
Wellington to Griffith, 4 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Griffith, 1 run
Wellington to Grewcock, bye
Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs
Dattani to Griffith, 0 runs
Dattani to Griffith, 0 runs
Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run
Dattani to Grewcock, 2 runs
Dattani to Grewcock, 0 runs
Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs
Tyson to Griffith, 0 runs
Tyson to Griffith, 2 runs
Tyson to Griffith, 0 runs
Tyson to Griffith, 0 runs
Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run
Tyson to Griffith, 1 run
Dattani to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (caught - Scrivens)
Dattani to Griffith, 1 run
Dattani to Scrivens, 1 run
Dattani to Griffith, 1 run
Dattani to Griffith, 0 runs
Dattani to Macleod, appeal, wicket (caught - Macleod)
Gibb to Scrivens, 0 runs
Gibb to Scrivens, 0 runs
Gibb to Scrivens, 4 runs
Gibb to Scrivens, 0 runs
Gibb to Macleod, 1 run
Gibb to Scrivens, 1 run
Tyson to Macleod, 2 runs
Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run
Tyson to Macleod, 1 run
Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run
Tyson to Scrivens, 0 runs
Tyson to Macleod, 1 run
Gibb to Scrivens, 0 runs
Gibb to Macleod, 1 run
Gibb to Macleod, 0 runs
Gibb to Macleod, 0 runs
Gibb to Macleod, appeal
Gibb to Macleod, appeal
Gibb to Macleod, wide
Sophia Smale to Wellington, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Wellington, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Tulloch, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Wellington, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Wellington, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Wellington, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Wellington, no ball
Coppack to Tulloch, 4 runs
Coppack to Harman, appeal, wicket (caught - Harman)
Coppack to Harman, 1 run
Coppack to Wellington, 0 runs
Coppack to Wellington, 0 runs
Coppack to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)
Scrivens to Southby, 1 run
Scrivens to Harman, 1 run
Scrivens to Harman, 6 runs
Scrivens to Southby, 1 run
Scrivens to Harman, 1 run
Scrivens to Harman, 2 runs
Munro to Southby, 0 runs
Munro to Southby, 4 runs
Munro to Harman, 1 run
Munro to Harman, 2 runs
Munro to Southby, 1 run
Munro to Harman, 1 run
Grewcock to Harman, 1 run
Grewcock to Southby, 1 run
Grewcock to Southby, 4 runs
Grewcock to Harman, 1 run
Grewcock to Harman, 4 runs
Grewcock to Southby, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Harman, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Harman, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Southby, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Harman, leg bye
Sophia Smale to Harman, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Southby, 1 run
Scrivens to Harman, 0 runs
Scrivens to Southby, 1 run
Scrivens to Harman, 1 run
Scrivens to Harman, wide
Scrivens to Dattani, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dattani)
Scrivens to Dattani, appeal
Scrivens to Dattani, 4 runs
Grewcock to Norgrove, wicket (stumped - Norgrove)
Grewcock to Dattani, 1 run
Grewcock to Norgrove, 1 run
Grewcock to Dattani, 1 run
Grewcock to Dattani, 4 runs
Grewcock to Norgrove, 1 run
Munro to Norgrove, 1 run
Munro to Norgrove, 2 runs
Munro to Norgrove, appeal
Munro to Dattani, 1 run
Munro to Dattani, 4 runs
Munro to Dattani, 4 runs
Scrivens to Dattani, 1 run
Scrivens to Norgrove, 1 run
Scrivens to Dattani, 1 run
Scrivens to Dattani, 0 runs
Scrivens to Norgrove, 1 run
Scrivens to Norgrove, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Norgrove, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Norgrove, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Norgrove, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Dattani, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Dattani, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Norgrove, 1 run
Coppack to Norgrove, 1 run
Coppack to Norgrove, wide
Coppack to Norgrove, wide
Coppack to Norgrove, 0 runs
Coppack to Norgrove, 0 runs
Coppack to Sweet, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sweet)
Coppack to Dattani, 1 run
Coppack to Dattani, 0 runs
Grewcock to Sweet, 0 runs
Grewcock to Sweet, 0 runs
Grewcock to Sweet, 4 runs
Grewcock to Sweet, 4 runs
Grewcock to Dattani, 1 run
Grewcock to Sweet, 1 run
MacGregor to Dattani, 0 runs
MacGregor to Dattani, 4 runs
MacGregor to Sweet, 1 run
MacGregor to Sweet, 4 runs
MacGregor to Sweet, 0 runs
MacGregor to Sweet, 0 runs
Scrivens to Dattani, 0 runs
Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run
Scrivens to Dattani, 1 run
Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run
Scrivens to Sweet, 0 runs
Scrivens to Dattani, 1 run
Coppack to Sweet, 4 runs
Coppack to Sweet, 0 runs
Coppack to Sweet, 0 runs
Coppack to Sweet, 0 runs
Coppack to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Coppack to Adams, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Adams, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Dattani, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Dattani, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to McCaughan, review (out), wicket (stumped - McCaughan)
Sophia Smale to McCaughan, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Adams, 1 run
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 2 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 2 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 4 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 2 runs
Coppack to Adams, 0 runs
Coppack to Adams, 0 runs
Coppack to Adams, 4 runs
Coppack to Adams, 0 runs
Coppack to Adams, 0 runs
Coppack to McCaughan, 1 run
Munro to Adams, 0 runs
Munro to Adams, 4 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 1 run
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 4 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs