Highlights Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.05.2026

T20

Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

160

ESS
ESS

137

19.6
W

Gibb to Coppack, appeal, wicket (run out - Coppack)

19.5
W

Gibb to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)

19.4
.

Gibb to Munro, 0 runs

19.3
1

Gibb to Grewcock, 1 run

19.2
2

Gibb to Grewcock, 2 runs

19.1
2

Gibb to Grewcock, 2 runs

18.6
.

Tyson to Munro, 0 runs

18.5
W

Tyson to Carr, appeal, wicket (caught - Carr)

18.4
1

Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run

18.3
1

Tyson to Carr, 1 run

18.2
1

Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run

18.1
2

Tyson to Grewcock, 2 runs, appeal

17.6
.

Adams to Carr, 0 runs

17.5
2

Adams to Carr, 2 runs, review

17.4
2

Adams to Carr, 2 runs

17.3
.

Adams to Carr, appeal

17.2
W

Adams to Sophia Smale, wicket (lbw - Sophia Smale)

17.1
.

Adams to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

16.6
1

Wellington to Sophia Smale, 1 run

16.5
4

Wellington to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

16.4
W

Wellington to Miller, appeal, wicket (bowled - Miller)

16.3
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

16.2
.

Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs

16.1
1

Wellington to Miller, 1 run

15.6
1

Adams to Miller, 1 run

15.5
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

15.4
1

Adams to Miller, 1 run

15.3
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

15.2
1

Adams to Miller, 1 run

15.1
W

Adams to Gardner, appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)

14.6
4

Gibb to Grewcock, 4 runs

14.6
1

Gibb to Grewcock, wide

14.5
1

Gibb to Gardner, 1 run

14.4
.

Gibb to Gardner, 0 runs

14.3
1

Gibb to Grewcock, 1 run

14.2
1

Gibb to Gardner, 1 run

14.2
1

Gibb to Gardner, wide

14.1
2

Gibb to Gardner, 2 runs, review

13.6
1

Adams to Gardner, 1 run

13.5
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

13.4
4

Adams to Grewcock, 4 runs

13.3
1

Adams to Gardner, 1 run

13.2
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

13.1
2

Adams to Grewcock, 2 runs

12.6
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

12.5
1

Wellington to Gardner, 1 run

12.4
W

Wellington to Griffith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffith)

12.3
.

Wellington to Griffith, 0 runs

12.2
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

12.1
.

Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs

11.6
.

Dattani to Griffith, 0 runs

11.5
4

Dattani to Griffith, 4 runs

11.4
1

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

11.3
4

Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs

11.2
4

Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs

11.1
1

Dattani to Griffith, 1 run

10.6
1

Tyson to Griffith, 1 run

10.5
1

Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run

10.4
1

Tyson to Griffith, 1 run

10.3
1

Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run

10.2
1

Tyson to Griffith, 1 run

10.1
1

Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run

9.6
2

Wellington to Griffith, 2 runs

9.5
6

Wellington to Griffith, 6 runs

9.4
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

9.3
1

Wellington to Griffith, 1 run

9.2
.

Wellington to Griffith, 0 runs

9.1
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

8.6
4

Tulloch to Griffith, 4 runs

8.5
4

Tulloch to Griffith, 4 runs

8.4
.

Tulloch to Griffith, 0 runs

8.4
1

Tulloch to Griffith, wide

8.3
1

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

8.2
4

Tulloch to Grewcock, 4 runs

8.1
.

Tulloch to Grewcock, 0 runs

7.6
4

Adams to Griffith, 4 runs

7.5
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

7.4
1

Adams to Griffith, 1 run

7.3
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

7.2
.

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

7.1
.

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

6.6
4

Wellington to Griffith, 4 runs

6.5
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

6.4
1

Wellington to Griffith, 1 run

6.3
1

Wellington to Grewcock, bye

6.2
.

Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs

6.1
.

Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs

5.6
.

Dattani to Griffith, 0 runs

5.5
.

Dattani to Griffith, 0 runs

5.4
1

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

5.3
2

Dattani to Grewcock, 2 runs

5.2
.

Dattani to Grewcock, 0 runs

5.1
4

Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs

4.6
.

Tyson to Griffith, 0 runs

4.5
2

Tyson to Griffith, 2 runs

4.4
.

Tyson to Griffith, 0 runs

4.3
.

Tyson to Griffith, 0 runs

4.2
1

Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run

4.1
1

Tyson to Griffith, 1 run

3.6
W

Dattani to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (caught - Scrivens)

3.5
1

Dattani to Griffith, 1 run

3.4
1

Dattani to Scrivens, 1 run

3.3
1

Dattani to Griffith, 1 run

3.2
.

Dattani to Griffith, 0 runs

3.1
W

Dattani to Macleod, appeal, wicket (caught - Macleod)

2.6
.

Gibb to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gibb to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.4
4

Gibb to Scrivens, 4 runs

2.3
.

Gibb to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.2
1

Gibb to Macleod, 1 run

2.1
1

Gibb to Scrivens, 1 run

1.6
2

Tyson to Macleod, 2 runs

1.5
1

Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run

1.4
1

Tyson to Macleod, 1 run

1.3
1

Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run

1.2
.

Tyson to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.1
1

Tyson to Macleod, 1 run

0.6
.

Gibb to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.5
1

Gibb to Macleod, 1 run

0.4
.

Gibb to Macleod, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gibb to Macleod, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gibb to Macleod, appeal

0.1
.

Gibb to Macleod, appeal

0.1
1

Gibb to Macleod, wide

19.6
4

Sophia Smale to Wellington, 4 runs

19.5
4

Sophia Smale to Wellington, 4 runs

19.4
1

Sophia Smale to Tulloch, 1 run

19.3
1

Sophia Smale to Wellington, 1 run

19.2
2

Sophia Smale to Wellington, 2 runs

19.1
4

Sophia Smale to Wellington, 4 runs

19.1
1

Sophia Smale to Wellington, no ball

18.6
4

Coppack to Tulloch, 4 runs

18.5
W

Coppack to Harman, appeal, wicket (caught - Harman)

18.4
1

Coppack to Harman, 1 run

18.3
.

Coppack to Wellington, 0 runs

18.2
.

Coppack to Wellington, 0 runs

18.1
W

Coppack to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)

17.6
1

Scrivens to Southby, 1 run

17.5
1

Scrivens to Harman, 1 run

17.4
6

Scrivens to Harman, 6 runs

17.3
1

Scrivens to Southby, 1 run

17.2
1

Scrivens to Harman, 1 run

17.1
2

Scrivens to Harman, 2 runs

16.6
.

Munro to Southby, 0 runs

16.5
4

Munro to Southby, 4 runs

16.4
1

Munro to Harman, 1 run

16.3
2

Munro to Harman, 2 runs

16.2
1

Munro to Southby, 1 run

16.1
1

Munro to Harman, 1 run

15.6
1

Grewcock to Harman, 1 run

15.5
1

Grewcock to Southby, 1 run

15.4
4

Grewcock to Southby, 4 runs

15.3
1

Grewcock to Harman, 1 run

15.2
4

Grewcock to Harman, 4 runs

15.1
1

Grewcock to Southby, 1 run

14.6
2

Sophia Smale to Harman, 2 runs

14.5
2

Sophia Smale to Harman, 2 runs

14.4
1

Sophia Smale to Southby, 1 run

14.3
1

Sophia Smale to Harman, leg bye

14.2
2

Sophia Smale to Harman, 2 runs

14.1
1

Sophia Smale to Southby, 1 run

13.6
.

Scrivens to Harman, 0 runs

13.5
1

Scrivens to Southby, 1 run

13.4
1

Scrivens to Harman, 1 run

13.4
1

Scrivens to Harman, wide

13.3
W

Scrivens to Dattani, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dattani)

13.2
.

Scrivens to Dattani, appeal

13.1
4

Scrivens to Dattani, 4 runs

12.6
W

Grewcock to Norgrove, wicket (stumped - Norgrove)

12.5
1

Grewcock to Dattani, 1 run

12.4
1

Grewcock to Norgrove, 1 run

12.3
1

Grewcock to Dattani, 1 run

12.2
4

Grewcock to Dattani, 4 runs

12.1
1

Grewcock to Norgrove, 1 run

11.6
1

Munro to Norgrove, 1 run

11.5
2

Munro to Norgrove, 2 runs

11.4
.

Munro to Norgrove, appeal

11.3
1

Munro to Dattani, 1 run

11.2
4

Munro to Dattani, 4 runs

11.1
4

Munro to Dattani, 4 runs

10.6
1

Scrivens to Dattani, 1 run

10.5
1

Scrivens to Norgrove, 1 run

10.4
1

Scrivens to Dattani, 1 run

10.3
.

Scrivens to Dattani, 0 runs

10.2
1

Scrivens to Norgrove, 1 run

10.1
.

Scrivens to Norgrove, 0 runs

9.6
1

Sophia Smale to Norgrove, 1 run

9.5
.

Sophia Smale to Norgrove, 0 runs

9.4
4

Sophia Smale to Norgrove, 4 runs

9.3
1

Sophia Smale to Dattani, 1 run

9.2
.

Sophia Smale to Dattani, 0 runs

9.1
1

Sophia Smale to Norgrove, 1 run

8.6
1

Coppack to Norgrove, 1 run

8.6
1

Coppack to Norgrove, wide

8.6
1

Coppack to Norgrove, wide

8.5
.

Coppack to Norgrove, 0 runs

8.4
.

Coppack to Norgrove, 0 runs

8.3
W

Coppack to Sweet, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sweet)

8.2
1

Coppack to Dattani, 1 run

8.1
.

Coppack to Dattani, 0 runs

7.6
.

Grewcock to Sweet, 0 runs

7.5
.

Grewcock to Sweet, 0 runs

7.4
4

Grewcock to Sweet, 4 runs

7.3
4

Grewcock to Sweet, 4 runs

7.2
1

Grewcock to Dattani, 1 run

7.1
1

Grewcock to Sweet, 1 run

6.6
.

MacGregor to Dattani, 0 runs

6.5
4

MacGregor to Dattani, 4 runs

6.4
1

MacGregor to Sweet, 1 run

6.3
4

MacGregor to Sweet, 4 runs

6.2
.

MacGregor to Sweet, 0 runs

6.1
.

MacGregor to Sweet, 0 runs

5.6
.

Scrivens to Dattani, 0 runs

5.5
1

Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run

5.4
1

Scrivens to Dattani, 1 run

5.3
1

Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run

5.2
.

Scrivens to Sweet, 0 runs

5.1
1

Scrivens to Dattani, 1 run

4.6
4

Coppack to Sweet, 4 runs

4.5
.

Coppack to Sweet, 0 runs

4.4
.

Coppack to Sweet, 0 runs

4.3
.

Coppack to Sweet, 0 runs

4.2
W

Coppack to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

4.1
.

Coppack to Adams, 0 runs

3.6
1

Sophia Smale to Adams, 1 run

3.5
1

Sophia Smale to Dattani, 1 run

3.4
.

Sophia Smale to Dattani, 0 runs

3.3
W

Sophia Smale to McCaughan, review (out), wicket (stumped - McCaughan)

3.2
.

Sophia Smale to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.1
1

Sophia Smale to Adams, 1 run

2.6
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.5
2

Munro to McCaughan, 2 runs

2.4
2

Munro to McCaughan, 2 runs

2.3
4

Munro to McCaughan, 4 runs

2.2
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.1
2

Munro to McCaughan, 2 runs

1.6
.

Coppack to Adams, 0 runs

1.5
.

Coppack to Adams, 0 runs

1.4
4

Coppack to Adams, 4 runs

1.3
.

Coppack to Adams, 0 runs

1.2
.

Coppack to Adams, 0 runs

1.1
1

Coppack to McCaughan, 1 run

0.6
.

Munro to Adams, 0 runs

0.5
4

Munro to Adams, 4 runs

0.4
1

Munro to McCaughan, 1 run

0.3
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.2
4

Munro to McCaughan, 4 runs

0.1
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs