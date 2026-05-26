Results Score Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.05.2026

T20

Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

160

ESS
ESS

137

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Grewcock Jodiebowler574360132.56
Griffith Cordeliabatsman402951137.93
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Wellington Amandabowler402726.7500
Adams Georgiabatsman402626.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

Gibb to Coppack, appeal, wicket (run out - Coppack)

19.5
W

Gibb to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)

19.4
.

Gibb to Munro, 0 runs

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