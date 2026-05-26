Results Score Hampshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Grewcock Jodiebowler
|57
|43
|6
|0
|132.56
|Griffith Cordeliabatsman
|40
|29
|5
|1
|137.93
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Wellington Amandabowler
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|0
|0
|Adams Georgiabatsman
|4
|0
|26
|2
|6.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
W
Gibb to Coppack, appeal, wicket (run out - Coppack)
19.5
W
Gibb to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)
19.4
.
Gibb to Munro, 0 runs