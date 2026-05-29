Highlights Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

121

SUR
SUR

121

19.6
W

Monaghan to Southby, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Southby)

19.5
1

Monaghan to Norgrove, bye

19.4
W

Monaghan to Wellington, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wellington)

19.3
1

Monaghan to Southby, 1 run

19.2
1

Monaghan to Wellington, leg bye

19.1
1

Monaghan to Southby, bye

18.6
W

Moore to Harman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harman)

18.5
4

Moore to Harman, 4 runs

18.4
2

Moore to Harman, 2 runs

18.3
1

Moore to Southby, 1 run

18.2
1

Moore to Harman, 1 run

18.1
1

Moore to Southby, 1 run

17.6
2

Gregory to Harman, 2 runs

17.5
1

Gregory to Southby, 1 run

17.4
1

Gregory to Harman, 1 run

17.3
1

Gregory to Southby, 1 run

17.2
4

Gregory to Southby, 4 runs

17.1
2

Gregory to Southby, 2 runs

16.6
2

Miles to Harman, 2 runs

16.5
1

Miles to Southby, 1 run

16.4
2

Miles to Southby, 1 run

16.3
.

Miles to Southby, 1 run

16.2
1

Miles to Harman, 1 run

16.1
.

Miles to Harman, 0 runs

15.6
1

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 1 run

15.5
.

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 0 runs

15.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Southby, 1 run

15.3
1

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 1 run

15.2
2

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 2 runs

15.1
2

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 2 runs

15.1
1

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, wide

14.6
1

Gregory to Harman, 1 run

14.5
6

Gregory to Harman, 6 runs

14.4
1

Gregory to Southby, 1 run

14.3
W

Gregory to Adams, appeal, wicket (bowled - Adams)

14.2
1

Gregory to Harman, 1 run

14.1
4

Gregory to Harman, 4 runs

13.6
1

Miles to Harman, 1 run

13.5
1

Miles to Adams, 1 run

13.4
1

Miles to Harman, 1 run

13.3
2

Miles to Harman, 1 run

13.2
4

Miles to Harman, 4 runs

13.1
.

Miles to Harman, 0 runs

12.6
2

Monaghan to Adams, 2 runs

12.5
2

Monaghan to Adams, 2 runs

12.4
1

Monaghan to Harman, 1 run

12.3
1

Monaghan to Adams, 1 run

12.2
.

Monaghan to Adams, 0 runs

12.1
4

Monaghan to Adams, 4 runs

11.6
1

Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 1 run

11.5
1

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 1 run

11.4
2

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 1 run

11.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Harman, wide

11.3
1

Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 1 run

11.2
.

Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 0 runs

11.1
W

Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 1 run, wicket (run out - Dattani)

10.6
1

Moore to Adams, 1 run

10.5
2

Moore to Adams, 2 runs

10.4
1

Moore to Dattani, 1 run

10.3
.

Moore to Dattani, 0 runs

10.2
1

Moore to Adams, 1 run

10.1
1

Moore to Dattani, 1 run

9.6
1

Miles to Dattani, 1 run

9.5
1

Miles to Adams, 1 run

9.4
1

Miles to Dattani, bye

9.3
.

Miles to Dattani, 0 runs

9.2
1

Miles to Adams, 1 run

9.1
.

Miles to Adams, 0 runs

8.6
1

Gregory to Adams, 1 run

8.5
.

Gregory to Adams, 0 runs

8.4
1

Gregory to Dattani, 1 run

8.3
.

Gregory to Dattani, 0 runs

8.2
1

Gregory to Adams, 1 run

8.1
1

Gregory to Dattani, 1 run

7.6
1

Miles to Dattani, 1 run

7.5
2

Miles to Dattani, 2 runs

7.4
.

Miles to Dattani, 0 runs

7.3
1

Miles to Adams, 1 run

7.2
1

Miles to Dattani, 1 run

7.1
.

Miles to Dattani, 0 runs

6.6
.

Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 0 runs

6.5
1

Macdonald-Gay to Dattani, 1 run

6.4
.

Macdonald-Gay to Dattani, 0 runs

6.3
.

Macdonald-Gay to Dattani, 0 runs

6.2
W

Macdonald-Gay to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)

6.1
.

Macdonald-Gay to Sweet, 0 runs

5.6
1

Gregory to Sweet, 1 run

5.5
.

Gregory to Sweet, 0 runs

5.4
.

Gregory to Sweet, 0 runs

5.3
.

Gregory to Sweet, 0 runs

5.2
.

Gregory to Sweet, 0 runs

5.1
1

Gregory to Adams, 1 run

4.6
.

Monaghan to Sweet, 0 runs

4.5
.

Monaghan to Sweet, 0 runs

4.4
.

Monaghan to Sweet, 0 runs

4.3
W

Monaghan to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)

4.2
.

Monaghan to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.1
1

Monaghan to Adams, 1 run

3.6
1

Moore to Adams, 1 run

3.5
.

Moore to Adams, 0 runs

3.4
1

Moore to Bouchier, 1 run

3.3
4

Moore to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.2
1

Moore to Adams, 1 run

3.1
.

Moore to Adams, 0 runs

2.6
1

Monaghan to Adams, 1 run

2.5
1

Monaghan to Bouchier, 1 run

2.4
1

Monaghan to Adams, 1 run

2.3
.

Monaghan to Adams, 0 runs

2.2
2

Monaghan to Adams, 2 runs

2.1
1

Monaghan to Bouchier, leg bye

1.6
W

Macdonald-Gay to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - McCaughan)

1.6
1

Macdonald-Gay to McCaughan, wide

1.5
1

Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 1 run

1.4
.

Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.3
.

Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.2
2

Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 1 run

1.1
.

Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.6
.

Moore to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.5
.

Moore to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.4
1

Moore to Bouchier, 1 run

0.3
.

Moore to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.2
1

Moore to McCaughan, 1 run

0.1
.

Moore to McCaughan, 0 runs

19.6
W

Adams to Moore, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Moore)

19.5
1

Adams to Gregory, 1 run

19.4
W

Adams to Miles, appeal, wicket (stumped - Miles)

19.3
1

Adams to Moore, 1 run

19.2
2

Adams to Moore, 2 runs

19.1
.

Adams to Moore, 0 runs

18.6
1

Tyson to Moore, 1 run

18.5
.

Tyson to Moore, 0 runs

18.4
1

Tyson to Miles, 1 run

18.3
W

Tyson to Macdonald-Gay, wicket (lbw - Macdonald-Gay)

18.2
2

Tyson to Macdonald-Gay, 2 byes

18.1
2

Tyson to Macdonald-Gay, 2 runs

17.6
1

Wellington to Macdonald-Gay, 1 run

17.5
W

Wellington to Monaghan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Monaghan)

17.4
2

Wellington to Monaghan, 2 runs

17.3
2

Wellington to Monaghan, 2 runs

17.2
2

Wellington to Monaghan, 2 runs

17.1
.

Wellington to Monaghan, 0 runs

16.6
1

Tulloch to Monaghan, 1 run

16.5
1

Tulloch to Moore, 1 run

16.4
.

Tulloch to Moore, 0 runs

16.3
1

Tulloch to Monaghan, 1 run

16.2
.

Tulloch to Monaghan, 0 runs

16.1
.

Tulloch to Monaghan, 0 runs

15.6
2

Adams to Moore, 2 runs

15.5
2

Adams to Moore, 0 runs

15.4
1

Adams to Monaghan, 1 run

15.3
1

Adams to Moore, 1 run

15.2
1

Adams to Monaghan, 1 run

15.1
2

Adams to Monaghan, 2 runs

14.6
1

Tulloch to Monaghan, 1 run

14.5
2

Tulloch to Monaghan, 2 runs

14.4
1

Tulloch to Monaghan, 0 runs

14.3
.

Tulloch to Monaghan, 0 runs

14.2
W

Tulloch to Monaghan, appeal, wicket (run out - Davidson-Richards)

14.1
1

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

13.6
2

Wellington to Monaghan, 2 runs

13.5
.

Wellington to Monaghan, 1 run

13.4
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

13.3
4

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

13.2
1

Wellington to Monaghan, 1 run

13.1
2

Wellington to Monaghan, 1 run

12.6
1

Dattani to Monaghan, 1 run

12.5
.

Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs

12.4
W

Dattani to Scholfield, appeal, wicket (caught - Scholfield)

12.3
.

Dattani to Scholfield, 0 runs

12.2
.

Dattani to Scholfield, 0 runs

12.1
.

Dattani to Scholfield, 0 runs

11.6
.

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

11.5
.

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

11.4
1

Adams to Scholfield, 1 run

11.3
.

Adams to Scholfield, 0 runs

11.2
.

Adams to Scholfield, 0 runs

11.1
.

Adams to Scholfield, 0 runs

10.6
.

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

10.5
4

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

10.4
1

Tulloch to Scholfield, 1 run

10.3
1

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.2
1

Tulloch to Scholfield, 1 run

10.1
.

Tulloch to Scholfield, 0 runs

9.6
1

Wellington to Scholfield, 1 run

9.6
1

Wellington to Scholfield, 0 runs

9.5
.

Wellington to Scholfield, 0 runs

9.4
.

Wellington to Scholfield, 0 runs

9.3
W

Wellington to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)

9.2
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

9.1
.

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

8.6
1

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

8.6
1

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, wide

8.5
1

Tulloch to Spence, 1 run

8.4
.

Tulloch to Spence, 0 runs

8.3
.

Tulloch to Spence, 0 runs

8.2
W

Tulloch to Chathli, appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)

8.1
1

Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

7.6
1

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

7.5
1

Adams to Chathli, 1 run

7.4
1

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

7.3
1

Adams to Chathli, 1 run

7.2
.

Adams to Chathli, 0 runs

7.1
1

Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.6
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.5
1

Wellington to Chathli, 1 run

6.4
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.3
1

Wellington to Chathli, 1 run

6.2
W

Wellington to Harris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harris)

6.1
1

Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

5.6
4

Tyson to Harris, 4 runs

5.5
4

Tyson to Harris, 4 runs

5.4
.

Tyson to Harris, 0 runs

5.3
6

Tyson to Harris, 6 runs

5.2
.

Tyson to Harris, 0 runs

5.1
4

Tyson to Harris, 4 runs

4.6
.

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

4.5
6

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 6 runs

4.4
.

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

4.3
.

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

4.2
.

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

4.1
.

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

3.6
1

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

3.5
.

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

3.4
.

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

3.3
.

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

3.2
.

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

3.1
4

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

2.6
.

Dattani to Harris, 0 runs

2.5
2

Dattani to Harris, 4 runs

2.4
1

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

2.3
1

Dattani to Harris, 1 run

2.2
4

Dattani to Harris, 4 runs

2.1
1

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

1.6
.

Tyson to Harris, 1 run

1.5
W

Tyson to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

1.4
.

Tyson to Smith, 0 runs

1.3
2

Tyson to Smith, 4 runs

1.2
1

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

1.1
4

Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

0.6
1

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

0.5
.

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

0.4
1

Dattani to Smith, 1 run

0.4
1

Dattani to Smith, wide

0.3
1

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

0.2
.

Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

0.1
1

Dattani to Smith, 0 runs