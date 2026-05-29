Highlights Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Monaghan to Southby, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Southby)
Monaghan to Norgrove, bye
Monaghan to Wellington, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wellington)
Monaghan to Southby, 1 run
Monaghan to Wellington, leg bye
Monaghan to Southby, bye
Moore to Harman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harman)
Moore to Harman, 4 runs
Moore to Harman, 2 runs
Moore to Southby, 1 run
Moore to Harman, 1 run
Moore to Southby, 1 run
Gregory to Harman, 2 runs
Gregory to Southby, 1 run
Gregory to Harman, 1 run
Gregory to Southby, 1 run
Gregory to Southby, 4 runs
Gregory to Southby, 2 runs
Miles to Harman, 2 runs
Miles to Southby, 1 run
Miles to Southby, 1 run
Miles to Southby, 1 run
Miles to Harman, 1 run
Miles to Harman, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Southby, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 2 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 2 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, wide
Gregory to Harman, 1 run
Gregory to Harman, 6 runs
Gregory to Southby, 1 run
Gregory to Adams, appeal, wicket (bowled - Adams)
Gregory to Harman, 1 run
Gregory to Harman, 4 runs
Miles to Harman, 1 run
Miles to Adams, 1 run
Miles to Harman, 1 run
Miles to Harman, 1 run
Miles to Harman, 4 runs
Miles to Harman, 0 runs
Monaghan to Adams, 2 runs
Monaghan to Adams, 2 runs
Monaghan to Harman, 1 run
Monaghan to Adams, 1 run
Monaghan to Adams, 0 runs
Monaghan to Adams, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Harman, wide
Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 1 run, wicket (run out - Dattani)
Moore to Adams, 1 run
Moore to Adams, 2 runs
Moore to Dattani, 1 run
Moore to Dattani, 0 runs
Moore to Adams, 1 run
Moore to Dattani, 1 run
Miles to Dattani, 1 run
Miles to Adams, 1 run
Miles to Dattani, bye
Miles to Dattani, 0 runs
Miles to Adams, 1 run
Miles to Adams, 0 runs
Gregory to Adams, 1 run
Gregory to Adams, 0 runs
Gregory to Dattani, 1 run
Gregory to Dattani, 0 runs
Gregory to Adams, 1 run
Gregory to Dattani, 1 run
Miles to Dattani, 1 run
Miles to Dattani, 2 runs
Miles to Dattani, 0 runs
Miles to Adams, 1 run
Miles to Dattani, 1 run
Miles to Dattani, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Adams, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Dattani, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Dattani, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Dattani, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)
Macdonald-Gay to Sweet, 0 runs
Gregory to Sweet, 1 run
Gregory to Sweet, 0 runs
Gregory to Sweet, 0 runs
Gregory to Sweet, 0 runs
Gregory to Sweet, 0 runs
Gregory to Adams, 1 run
Monaghan to Sweet, 0 runs
Monaghan to Sweet, 0 runs
Monaghan to Sweet, 0 runs
Monaghan to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)
Monaghan to Bouchier, 0 runs
Monaghan to Adams, 1 run
Moore to Adams, 1 run
Moore to Adams, 0 runs
Moore to Bouchier, 1 run
Moore to Bouchier, 4 runs
Moore to Adams, 1 run
Moore to Adams, 0 runs
Monaghan to Adams, 1 run
Monaghan to Bouchier, 1 run
Monaghan to Adams, 1 run
Monaghan to Adams, 0 runs
Monaghan to Adams, 2 runs
Monaghan to Bouchier, leg bye
Macdonald-Gay to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - McCaughan)
Macdonald-Gay to McCaughan, wide
Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Bouchier, 0 runs
Moore to McCaughan, 0 runs
Moore to McCaughan, 0 runs
Moore to Bouchier, 1 run
Moore to Bouchier, 0 runs
Moore to McCaughan, 1 run
Moore to McCaughan, 0 runs
Adams to Moore, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Moore)
Adams to Gregory, 1 run
Adams to Miles, appeal, wicket (stumped - Miles)
Adams to Moore, 1 run
Adams to Moore, 2 runs
Adams to Moore, 0 runs
Tyson to Moore, 1 run
Tyson to Moore, 0 runs
Tyson to Miles, 1 run
Tyson to Macdonald-Gay, wicket (lbw - Macdonald-Gay)
Tyson to Macdonald-Gay, 2 byes
Tyson to Macdonald-Gay, 2 runs
Wellington to Macdonald-Gay, 1 run
Wellington to Monaghan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Monaghan)
Wellington to Monaghan, 2 runs
Wellington to Monaghan, 2 runs
Wellington to Monaghan, 2 runs
Wellington to Monaghan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Monaghan, 1 run
Tulloch to Moore, 1 run
Tulloch to Moore, 0 runs
Tulloch to Monaghan, 1 run
Tulloch to Monaghan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Monaghan, 0 runs
Adams to Moore, 2 runs
Adams to Moore, 0 runs
Adams to Monaghan, 1 run
Adams to Moore, 1 run
Adams to Monaghan, 1 run
Adams to Monaghan, 2 runs
Tulloch to Monaghan, 1 run
Tulloch to Monaghan, 2 runs
Tulloch to Monaghan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Monaghan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Monaghan, appeal, wicket (run out - Davidson-Richards)
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Monaghan, 2 runs
Wellington to Monaghan, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Wellington to Monaghan, 1 run
Wellington to Monaghan, 1 run
Dattani to Monaghan, 1 run
Dattani to Monaghan, 0 runs
Dattani to Scholfield, appeal, wicket (caught - Scholfield)
Dattani to Scholfield, 0 runs
Dattani to Scholfield, 0 runs
Dattani to Scholfield, 0 runs
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Adams to Scholfield, 1 run
Adams to Scholfield, 0 runs
Adams to Scholfield, 0 runs
Adams to Scholfield, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Tulloch to Scholfield, 1 run
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Tulloch to Scholfield, 1 run
Tulloch to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wellington to Scholfield, 1 run
Wellington to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wellington to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wellington to Scholfield, 0 runs
Wellington to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, wide
Tulloch to Spence, 1 run
Tulloch to Spence, 0 runs
Tulloch to Spence, 0 runs
Tulloch to Chathli, appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)
Tulloch to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Adams to Chathli, 1 run
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Adams to Chathli, 1 run
Adams to Chathli, 0 runs
Adams to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Chathli, 1 run
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Wellington to Chathli, 1 run
Wellington to Harris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harris)
Wellington to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Tyson to Harris, 4 runs
Tyson to Harris, 4 runs
Tyson to Harris, 0 runs
Tyson to Harris, 6 runs
Tyson to Harris, 0 runs
Tyson to Harris, 4 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 6 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Dattani to Harris, 0 runs
Dattani to Harris, 4 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
Dattani to Harris, 1 run
Dattani to Harris, 4 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Tyson to Harris, 1 run
Tyson to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Tyson to Smith, 0 runs
Tyson to Smith, 4 runs
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Tyson to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Dattani to Smith, 1 run
Dattani to Smith, wide
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Dattani to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Dattani to Smith, 0 runs