Squads Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Adams Georgia
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Spence Jemima
batsman
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Harris Laura
batsman
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Harman Nancy
bowler
Moore Kalea
bowler
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Miles Bethan
bowler
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Sturge Megan
bowler
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Bristowe Eliza
no information yet
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Lauren
bowler
Burke Emily
all rounder
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Davies Freya
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Jones Emma
no information yet
Kemp Freya
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Knott Charli
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Taylor Mary
all rounder