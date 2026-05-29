Squads Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

121

SUR
SUR

121

Playing

HAM
HAM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Bench

HAM
HAM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Burke Emily

all rounder

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder