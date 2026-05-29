Match details Hampshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

121

SUR
SUR

121

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Bouchier Maia, Adams Georgia, Sweet Francesca, Dattani Naomi, Southby Rhianna, Norgrove Abigale, Harman Nancy, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca, Hardwick Hannah, Sturge Megan, Bristowe Eliza
BenchBell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, Mullan Daisy, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Taylor Mary

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Davidson-Richards Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Spence Jemima, Scholfield Paige, Harris Laura, Monaghan Alice, Moore Kalea, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Gregory Danielle, Cranstone Aylish, King Rachel, Lambert Charlotte, Sidhu Izzy
BenchBurke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Venue Guide

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