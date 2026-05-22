Highlights Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Jones to Davidson-Richards, 6 runs
Jones to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Jones to Scholfield, 1 run
Jones to Scholfield, 0 runs
Jones to Scholfield, 4 runs
Norris to Scholfield, 1 run
Norris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Norris to Scholfield, 0 runs
Norris to Scholfield, 0 runs
Norris to Scholfield, 0 runs
Cross to Scholfield, 1 run
Cross to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)
Cross to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Cross to Spence, 1 run
Cross to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Cross to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Carter to Spence, 0 runs
Carter to Spence, 4 runs
Carter to Spence, 4 runs
Carter to Spence, 2 runs
Carter to Spence, 4 runs
Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Carter to Spence, 0 runs
Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Carter to Spence, 1 run
Carter to Davidson-Richards, no ball + 1 run
Carter to Spence, 1 run
Carter to Spence, 4 runs
Carter to Spence, 0 runs
Jones to Spence, 1 run
Jones to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Jones to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
Jones to Spence, 1 run
Jones to Spence, 2 byes
Jones to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Carter to Spence, 2 runs
Carter to Spence, 0 runs
Potts to Spence, 0 runs
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Potts to Spence, 1 run
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Cross to Spence, 0 runs
Cross to Spence, 4 runs
Cross to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Cross to Spence, 1 run
Cross to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Cross to Harris, 6 runs
Potts to Harris, 1 run
Potts to Harris, 0 runs
Potts to Harris, 4 runs
Potts to Harris, 0 runs
Potts to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Potts to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Carter to Smith, 6 runs
Carter to Smith, 0 runs
Carter to Smith, 6 runs
Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Carter to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Carter to Smith, 1 run
Jones to Smith, 1 run
Jones to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Jones to Smith, 1 run
Jones to Smith, 4 runs
Jones to Smith, 4 runs
Jones to Smith, 0 runs
Carter to Smith, 1 run
Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Carter to Smith, 1 run
Carter to Smith, 4 runs
Carter to Smith, 4 runs
Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Norris to Smith, 4 runs
Norris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Norris to Smith, 1 run
Norris to Smith, 0 runs
Norris to Smith, 4 runs
Norris to Smith, 6 runs
Cross to Smith, 1 run
Cross to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Cross to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Cross to Davidson-Richards, 6 runs
Cross to Smith, 1 run
Cross to Smith, 4 runs
Potts to Chathli, appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)
Potts to Chathli, 2 runs
Potts to Chathli, 2 runs
Potts to Chathli, 0 runs
Potts to Smith, 1 run
Potts to Smith, 0 runs
Cross to Smith, 1 run
Cross to Smith, 0 runs
Cross to Chathli, 1 run
Cross to Chathli, 6 runs
Cross to Chathli, wide
Cross to Smith, 1 run
Cross to Smith, 0 runs
Norris to Smith, 1 run
Norris to Smith, 4 runs
Norris to Smith, 0 runs
Norris to Smith, 4 runs
Norris to Smith, 0 runs
Norris to Smith, 4 runs
Potts to Chathli, 0 runs
Potts to Chathli, 0 runs
Potts to Chathli, 4 runs
Potts to Chathli, 0 runs
Potts to Chathli, 4 runs
Potts to Smith, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Lister, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Lister)
Macdonald-Gay to FMK Morris, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Lister, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Lister, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Lister, wide
Macdonald-Gay to Lister, 2 runs
Macdonald-Gay to FMK Morris, 1 run
Moore to Cross, appeal, wicket (stumped - Cross)
Moore to Lister, 1 run
Moore to Cross, 1 run
Moore to Lister, 1 run
Monaghan to Cross, 0 runs
Monaghan to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (caught - Threlkeld)
Monaghan to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Monaghan to Threlkeld, wide
Monaghan to Lister, 1 run
Monaghan to Lister, wide
Monaghan to Lister, 4 runs
Monaghan to Lanning, appeal, wicket (caught - Lanning)
Chatterji to Lanning, 1 run
Chatterji to Lanning, 4 runs
Chatterji to Lanning, 4 runs
Chatterji to Lanning, 4 runs
Chatterji to Threlkeld, 1 run
Chatterji to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Monaghan to Lanning, 4 runs
Monaghan to Threlkeld, 1 run
Monaghan to Lanning, 1 run
Monaghan to Lanning, 6 runs
Monaghan to Lanning, 0 runs
Monaghan to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gregory to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gregory to Lanning, 1 run
Gregory to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gregory to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Gregory to Lanning, 1 run
Gregory to Threlkeld, 1 run
Monaghan to Threlkeld, wide
Monaghan to Lanning, 1 run
Monaghan to Lanning, 0 runs
Monaghan to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (run out - Seren Smale)
Monaghan to Lanning, 1 run
Monaghan to Seren Smale, leg bye
Gregory to Seren Smale, 1 run
Gregory to Lanning, 1 run
Gregory to Lanning, 2 runs
Gregory to Seren Smale, 1 run
Gregory to Lanning, 1 run
Gregory to Seren Smale, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, appeal, wicket (run out - Carter)
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 2 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Lanning, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Lanning, 1 run
Chatterji to Lanning, 1 run
Chatterji to Lanning, 2 runs
Chatterji to Lanning, 4 runs
Chatterji to E Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - E Jones)
Chatterji to Carter, 1 run
Chatterji to Carter, 2 runs
Monaghan to E Jones, 4 runs
Monaghan to Carter, 1 run
Monaghan to E Jones, 1 run
Monaghan to E Jones, wide
Monaghan to Carter, 1 run
Monaghan to E Jones, 1 run
Monaghan to E Jones, 0 runs
Gregory to Carter, 0 runs
Gregory to E Jones, 1 run
Gregory to Carter, 1 run
Gregory to E Jones, 1 run
Gregory to E Jones, 6 runs
Gregory to E Jones, 2 runs
Chatterji to E Jones, 1 run
Chatterji to E Jones, 2 runs
Chatterji to Carter, 1 run
Chatterji to E Jones, 1 run
Chatterji to Carter, 1 run
Chatterji to E Jones, 1 run
Moore to E Jones, 1 run
Moore to Carter, 1 run
Moore to E Jones, 1 run
Moore to Carter, 1 run
Moore to E Jones, 1 run
Moore to Carter, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to E Jones, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to E Jones, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, wide
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Chatterji to Carter, 1 run
Chatterji to Carter, 4 runs
Chatterji to Carter, 0 runs
Chatterji to Carter, 4 runs
Chatterji to E Jones, 1 run
Chatterji to Carter, 1 run
Monaghan to E Jones, 4 runs
Monaghan to E Jones, 4 runs
Monaghan to Carter, 1 run
Monaghan to Carter, 0 runs
Monaghan to E Jones, 1 run
Monaghan to E Jones, 2 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, wide
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs
Moore to E Jones, 0 runs
Moore to E Jones, 4 runs
Moore to Carter, 1 run
Moore to Carter, 0 runs
Moore to Carter, 4 runs
Moore to Carter, 0 runs
Gregory to E Jones, 4 runs
Gregory to E Jones, 0 runs
Gregory to E Jones, 4 runs
Gregory to E Jones, 4 runs
Gregory to E Jones, wide
Gregory to E Jones, 4 runs
Gregory to E Jones, 0 runs
Gregory to E Jones, 5 wides