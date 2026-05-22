Highlights Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

191

LAT
LAT

185

18.5
6

Jones to Davidson-Richards, 6 runs

18.4
.

Jones to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

18.3
1

Jones to Scholfield, 1 run

18.2
.

Jones to Scholfield, 0 runs

18.1
4

Jones to Scholfield, 4 runs

17.6
1

Norris to Scholfield, 1 run

17.5
1

Norris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

17.3
.

Norris to Scholfield, 0 runs

17.2
.

Norris to Scholfield, 0 runs

17.1
.

Norris to Scholfield, 0 runs

16.6
1

Cross to Scholfield, 1 run

16.5
W

Cross to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)

16.4
1

Cross to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

16.3
1

Cross to Spence, 1 run

16.2
1

Cross to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

16.1
.

Cross to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

15.6
.

Carter to Spence, 0 runs

15.5
4

Carter to Spence, 4 runs

15.4
4

Carter to Spence, 4 runs

15.3
2

Carter to Spence, 2 runs

15.2
4

Carter to Spence, 4 runs

15.1
1

Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.6
1

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.5
2

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

14.4
4

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

14.3
4

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

14.2
.

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

14.1
.

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

13.6
.

Carter to Spence, 0 runs

13.5
1

Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

13.4
1

Carter to Spence, 1 run

13.4
nb

Carter to Davidson-Richards, no ball + 1 run

13.3
1

Carter to Spence, 1 run

13.2
4

Carter to Spence, 4 runs

13.1
.

Carter to Spence, 0 runs

12.6
1

Jones to Spence, 1 run

12.5
1

Jones to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

12.4
2

Jones to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

12.3
1

Jones to Spence, 1 run

12.2
2

Jones to Spence, 2 byes

12.1
1

Jones to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

11.6
2

Carter to Spence, 2 runs

11.5
.

Carter to Spence, 0 runs

11.4
.

Potts to Spence, 0 runs

11.3
1

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

11.2
1

Potts to Spence, 1 run

11.1
1

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.6
.

Cross to Spence, 0 runs

10.5
4

Cross to Spence, 4 runs

10.4
1

Cross to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.3
1

Cross to Spence, 1 run

10.2
W

Cross to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

10.1
6

Cross to Harris, 6 runs

9.6
1

Potts to Harris, 1 run

9.5
.

Potts to Harris, 0 runs

9.4
4

Potts to Harris, 4 runs

9.3
.

Potts to Harris, 0 runs

9.2
W

Potts to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

9.1
1

Potts to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

8.6
6

Carter to Smith, 6 runs

8.5
.

Carter to Smith, 0 runs

8.4
6

Carter to Smith, 6 runs

8.3
1

Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

8.2
4

Carter to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

8.1
1

Carter to Smith, 1 run

7.6
1

Jones to Smith, 1 run

7.5
1

Jones to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

7.4
1

Jones to Smith, 1 run

7.3
4

Jones to Smith, 4 runs

7.2
4

Jones to Smith, 4 runs

7.1
.

Jones to Smith, 0 runs

6.6
1

Carter to Smith, 1 run

6.5
1

Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.4
1

Carter to Smith, 1 run

6.3
4

Carter to Smith, 4 runs

6.2
4

Carter to Smith, 4 runs

6.1
1

Carter to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

5.6
4

Norris to Smith, 4 runs

5.5
1

Norris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

5.4
1

Norris to Smith, 1 run

5.3
.

Norris to Smith, 0 runs

5.2
4

Norris to Smith, 4 runs

5.1
6

Norris to Smith, 6 runs

4.6
1

Cross to Smith, 1 run

4.5
1

Cross to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

4.4
.

Cross to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

4.3
6

Cross to Davidson-Richards, 6 runs

4.2
1

Cross to Smith, 1 run

4.1
4

Cross to Smith, 4 runs

3.6
W

Potts to Chathli, appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)

3.5
2

Potts to Chathli, 2 runs

3.4
2

Potts to Chathli, 2 runs

3.3
.

Potts to Chathli, 0 runs

3.2
1

Potts to Smith, 1 run

3.1
.

Potts to Smith, 0 runs

2.6
1

Cross to Smith, 1 run

2.5
.

Cross to Smith, 0 runs

2.4
1

Cross to Chathli, 1 run

2.3
6

Cross to Chathli, 6 runs

2.3
1

Cross to Chathli, wide

2.2
1

Cross to Smith, 1 run

2.1
.

Cross to Smith, 0 runs

1.6
1

Norris to Smith, 1 run

1.5
4

Norris to Smith, 4 runs

1.4
.

Norris to Smith, 0 runs

1.3
4

Norris to Smith, 4 runs

1.2
.

Norris to Smith, 0 runs

1.1
4

Norris to Smith, 4 runs

0.6
.

Potts to Chathli, 0 runs

0.5
.

Potts to Chathli, 0 runs

0.4
4

Potts to Chathli, 4 runs

0.3
.

Potts to Chathli, 0 runs

0.2
4

Potts to Chathli, 4 runs

0.1
1

Potts to Smith, 1 run

19.6
W

Macdonald-Gay to Lister, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Lister)

19.5
1

Macdonald-Gay to FMK Morris, 1 run

19.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Lister, 1 run

19.3
4

Macdonald-Gay to Lister, 4 runs

19.3
1

Macdonald-Gay to Lister, wide

19.2
2

Macdonald-Gay to Lister, 2 runs

19.1
1

Macdonald-Gay to FMK Morris, 1 run

18.4
W

Moore to Cross, appeal, wicket (stumped - Cross)

18.3
1

Moore to Lister, 1 run

18.2
1

Moore to Cross, 1 run

18.1
1

Moore to Lister, 1 run

17.6
.

Monaghan to Cross, 0 runs

17.5
W

Monaghan to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (caught - Threlkeld)

17.4
.

Monaghan to Threlkeld, 0 runs

17.4
1

Monaghan to Threlkeld, wide

17.3
1

Monaghan to Lister, 1 run

17.3
1

Monaghan to Lister, wide

17.2
4

Monaghan to Lister, 4 runs

17.1
W

Monaghan to Lanning, appeal, wicket (caught - Lanning)

16.6
1

Chatterji to Lanning, 1 run

16.5
4

Chatterji to Lanning, 4 runs

16.4
4

Chatterji to Lanning, 4 runs

16.3
4

Chatterji to Lanning, 4 runs

16.2
1

Chatterji to Threlkeld, 1 run

16.1
2

Chatterji to Threlkeld, 2 runs

15.6
4

Monaghan to Lanning, 4 runs

15.5
1

Monaghan to Threlkeld, 1 run

15.4
1

Monaghan to Lanning, 1 run

15.3
6

Monaghan to Lanning, 6 runs

15.2
.

Monaghan to Lanning, 0 runs

15.1
1

Monaghan to Threlkeld, 1 run

14.6
1

Gregory to Threlkeld, 1 run

14.5
1

Gregory to Lanning, 1 run

14.4
1

Gregory to Threlkeld, 1 run

14.3
4

Gregory to Threlkeld, 4 runs

14.2
1

Gregory to Lanning, 1 run

14.1
1

Gregory to Threlkeld, 1 run

13.6
1

Monaghan to Threlkeld, wide

13.5
1

Monaghan to Lanning, 1 run

13.4
.

Monaghan to Lanning, 0 runs

13.3
W

Monaghan to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (run out - Seren Smale)

13.2
1

Monaghan to Lanning, 1 run

13.1
1

Monaghan to Seren Smale, leg bye

12.6
1

Gregory to Seren Smale, 1 run

12.5
1

Gregory to Lanning, 1 run

12.4
2

Gregory to Lanning, 2 runs

12.3
1

Gregory to Seren Smale, 1 run

12.2
1

Gregory to Lanning, 1 run

12.1
1

Gregory to Seren Smale, 1 run

11.6
W

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, appeal, wicket (run out - Carter)

11.5
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

11.4
2

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 2 runs

11.3
1

Macdonald-Gay to Lanning, 1 run

11.2
1

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 1 run

11.1
1

Macdonald-Gay to Lanning, 1 run

10.6
1

Chatterji to Lanning, 1 run

10.5
2

Chatterji to Lanning, 2 runs

10.4
4

Chatterji to Lanning, 4 runs

10.3
W

Chatterji to E Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - E Jones)

10.2
1

Chatterji to Carter, 1 run

10.1
2

Chatterji to Carter, 2 runs

9.6
4

Monaghan to E Jones, 4 runs

9.5
1

Monaghan to Carter, 1 run

9.4
1

Monaghan to E Jones, 1 run

9.4
1

Monaghan to E Jones, wide

9.3
1

Monaghan to Carter, 1 run

9.2
1

Monaghan to E Jones, 1 run

9.1
.

Monaghan to E Jones, 0 runs

8.6
.

Gregory to Carter, 0 runs

8.5
1

Gregory to E Jones, 1 run

8.4
1

Gregory to Carter, 1 run

8.3
1

Gregory to E Jones, 1 run

8.2
6

Gregory to E Jones, 6 runs

8.1
2

Gregory to E Jones, 2 runs

7.6
1

Chatterji to E Jones, 1 run

7.5
2

Chatterji to E Jones, 2 runs

7.4
1

Chatterji to Carter, 1 run

7.3
1

Chatterji to E Jones, 1 run

7.2
1

Chatterji to Carter, 1 run

7.1
1

Chatterji to E Jones, 1 run

6.6
1

Moore to E Jones, 1 run

6.5
1

Moore to Carter, 1 run

6.4
1

Moore to E Jones, 1 run

6.3
1

Moore to Carter, 1 run

6.2
1

Moore to E Jones, 1 run

6.1
1

Moore to Carter, 1 run

5.6
.

Macdonald-Gay to E Jones, 0 runs

5.5
.

Macdonald-Gay to E Jones, 0 runs

5.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 1 run

5.3
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

5.3
1

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, wide

5.2
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

5.1
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

4.6
1

Chatterji to Carter, 1 run

4.5
4

Chatterji to Carter, 4 runs

4.4
.

Chatterji to Carter, 0 runs

4.3
4

Chatterji to Carter, 4 runs

4.2
1

Chatterji to E Jones, 1 run

4.1
1

Chatterji to Carter, 1 run

3.6
4

Monaghan to E Jones, 4 runs

3.5
4

Monaghan to E Jones, 4 runs

3.4
1

Monaghan to Carter, 1 run

3.3
.

Monaghan to Carter, 0 runs

3.2
1

Monaghan to E Jones, 1 run

3.1
2

Monaghan to E Jones, 2 runs

2.6
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

2.5
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

2.4
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

2.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, wide

2.3
4

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 4 runs

2.2
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

2.1
.

Macdonald-Gay to Carter, 0 runs

1.6
.

Moore to E Jones, 0 runs

1.5
4

Moore to E Jones, 4 runs

1.4
1

Moore to Carter, 1 run

1.3
.

Moore to Carter, 0 runs

1.2
4

Moore to Carter, 4 runs

1.1
.

Moore to Carter, 0 runs

0.6
4

Gregory to E Jones, 4 runs

0.5
.

Gregory to E Jones, 0 runs

0.4
4

Gregory to E Jones, 4 runs

0.3
4

Gregory to E Jones, 4 runs

0.3
1

Gregory to E Jones, wide

0.2
4

Gregory to E Jones, 4 runs

0.1
.

Gregory to E Jones, 0 runs

0.1
5

Gregory to E Jones, 5 wides