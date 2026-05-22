Squads Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

191

LAT
LAT

185

Playing

SUR
SUR
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Bench

SUR
SUR
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Burke Emily

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Bolton Nicole

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Brown Natalie

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Collins Danielle

no information yet