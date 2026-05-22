Squads Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Spence Jemima
batsman
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Harris Laura
batsman
Morris Fi
bowler
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Moore Kalea
bowler
Cross Kate
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Norris Tara
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Potts Grace
bowler
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Burke Emily
all rounder
Bell Olivia
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Bolton Nicole
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Brown Natalie
all rounder
Miles Bethan
bowler
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Collins Danielle
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Collins Danielle
no information yet