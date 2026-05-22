Match details Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

191

LAT
LAT

185

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Lancashire Thunder won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Chathli Kira Meghan, Davidson-Richards Alice, Spence Jemima, Scholfield Paige, Harris Laura, Monaghan Alice, Moore Kalea, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle, Cranstone Aylish
BenchBurke Emily, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Miles Bethan, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lanning Meg, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Lister Ailsa, Morris Fi, Johnson Grace M, Cross Kate, Carter Darcey, Norris Tara, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dunkley Sophia, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Kaur Harmanpreet, Kesteven Tilly, King Alana, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Sophie, Penna Madeline, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

Venue Guide

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