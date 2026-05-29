Highlights Yorkshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Grewcock to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Fackrell)
Grewcock to Fackrell, 4 runs
Grewcock to Blackwell, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Blackwell)
Grewcock to Fackrell, 1 run
Gray to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Gray to Thomas, 0 runs
Gray to Thomas, 4 runs
Gray to Langston, appeal, wicket (caught - Langston)
Gray to Fackrell, 1 run
Gray to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)
Gardner to Campbell, 1 run
Gardner to Campbell, 4 runs
Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs
Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs
Gardner to Campbell, 4 runs
Gardner to Langston, 1 run
Gardner to Campbell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Campbell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Campbell, 6 runs
Sophia Smale to Campbell, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Langston, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Langston, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Langston, appeal
Gardner to Langston, 1 run
Gardner to Langston, wide
Gardner to Langston, 0 runs
Gardner to Langston, 0 runs
Gardner to Ward, appeal, wicket (caught - Ward)
Gardner to Ward, 0 runs
Gardner to Ward, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Campbell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Ward, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Ward, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Ward, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Ward, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Ward, 0 runs
Scrivens to Campbell, 0 runs
Scrivens to Campbell, 0 runs
Scrivens to Ward, 1 run
Scrivens to Ward, 0 runs
Scrivens to Campbell, 1 run
Scrivens to Campbell, 0 runs
Gardner to Campbell, 1 run
Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs
Gardner to Campbell, 2 runs
Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs
Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs
Gardner to Ward, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Ward, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Campbell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Campbell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, appeal, wicket (caught - Kalis)
Sophia Smale to Ward, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run
Gray to Ward, 0 runs
Gray to Ward, 0 runs
Gray to Ward, wide
Gray to Kalis, 1 run
Gray to Kalis, 0 runs
Gray to Kalis, 4 runs
Gray to Ward, 1 run
Grewcock to Ward, 1 run
Grewcock to Ward, 2 runs
Grewcock to Ward, 0 runs
Grewcock to Ward, 0 runs
Grewcock to Ward, 4 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Scrivens to Ward, 0 runs
Scrivens to Ward, wide
Scrivens to Kalis, 1 run
Scrivens to Ward, 1 run
Scrivens to Kalis, 1 run
Scrivens to Ward, 1 run
Scrivens to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jonassen)
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs
Gardner to Kalis, 4 runs
Gardner to Jonassen, 1 run
Gardner to Kalis, 1 run
Gardner to Jonassen, 1 run
Gardner to Kalis, 1 run
Gardner to Jonassen, 1 run
Scrivens to Kalis, 0 runs
Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Winfield-Hill)
Scrivens to Jonassen, leg bye, appeal
Scrivens to Jonassen, 2 runs
Scrivens to Jonassen, 0 runs
Scrivens to Jonassen, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, leg bye
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gray to Thomas, 1 run
Gray to Thomas, 4 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Thomas, 1 run
Coppack to Thomas, 1 run
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Coppack to Thomas, 1 run
Coppack to Thomas, 4 runs
Coppack to Thomas, 0 runs
Coppack to Thomas, 4 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Thomas, 1 run
Gray to Thomas, wide
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gray, 2 runs
Jonassen to Gray, 2 runs
Jonassen to Gray, 2 runs
Jonassen to Sophia Smale, wicket (lbw - Sophia Smale)
Jonassen to Sophia Smale, 2 runs
Jonassen to Carr, 1 run
Fackrell to Carr, 1 run
Fackrell to Carr, 0 runs
Fackrell to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Fackrell to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Fackrell to Sophia Smale, wide
Fackrell to Sophia Smale, wide
Fackrell to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Fackrell to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Langston to Carr, 4 runs
Langston to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Langston to Carr, 1 run
Langston to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Langston to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Langston to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Blackwell to Grewcock, appeal, wicket (caught - Grewcock)
Blackwell to Grewcock, 2 runs
Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs
Blackwell to Grewcock, 4 runs
Blackwell to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Blackwell to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Blackwell to Grewcock, no ball + 1 run
Garton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Garton to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Garton to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Garton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Garton to Grewcock, 1 run
Garton to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Jonassen to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Jonassen to Grewcock, 1 run
Jonassen to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Jonassen to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Jonassen to Grewcock, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Miller)
Jonassen to Miller, leg bye, appeal
Ward to Miller, 1 run
Ward to Grewcock, 1 run
Ward to Miller, 1 run
Ward to Miller, wide
Ward to Gardner, appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)
Ward to Gardner, 0 runs
Ward to Grewcock, 1 run
Fackrell to Grewcock, 1 run
Fackrell to Gardner, 1 run
Fackrell to Scrivens, wicket (lbw - Scrivens)
Fackrell to Grewcock, 1 run
Fackrell to Grewcock, 0 runs
Fackrell to Grewcock, 4 runs
Garton to Scrivens, 2 runs
Garton to Scrivens, 4 runs
Garton to Scrivens, 4 runs
Garton to Grewcock, 1 run
Garton to Scrivens, 1 run
Garton to Grewcock, 1 run
Fackrell to Scrivens, appeal
Fackrell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Fackrell to Scrivens, 1 run
Fackrell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Fackrell to Grewcock, 1 run
Fackrell to Grewcock, 0 runs
Ward to Grewcock, 1 run
Ward to Scrivens, 1 run
Ward to Grewcock, 1 run
Ward to Scrivens, 1 run
Ward to Grewcock, 1 run
Ward to Grewcock, 0 runs
Jonassen to Grewcock, 1 run
Jonassen to Grewcock, 0 runs
Jonassen to Grewcock, 0 runs
Jonassen to Grewcock, 0 runs
Jonassen to Griffith, wicket (lbw - Griffith)
Jonassen to Scrivens, 1 run
Garton to Macleod, appeal, wicket (bowled - Macleod)
Garton to Scrivens, 1 run
Garton to Macleod, 1 run
Garton to Scrivens, 1 run
Garton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Garton to Macleod, 1 run
Fackrell to Macleod, 1 run
Fackrell to Macleod, 2 runs
Fackrell to Macleod, 2 runs
Fackrell to Macleod, 2 runs
Fackrell to Scrivens, 1 run
Fackrell to Scrivens, appeal
Langston to Macleod, 2 runs
Langston to Scrivens, 1 run
Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Langston to Scrivens, 2 runs
Langston to Scrivens, 4 runs
Langston to Macleod, 1 run
Ward to Macleod, leg bye
Ward to Scrivens, 1 run
Ward to Macleod, 1 run
Ward to Macleod, 0 runs
Ward to Scrivens, 1 run
Ward to Scrivens, 4 runs
Jonassen to Scrivens, 1 run
Jonassen to Macleod, 1 run
Jonassen to Scrivens, 1 run
Jonassen to Scrivens, appeal
Jonassen to Scrivens, 4 runs
Jonassen to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run
Blackwell to Macleod, 1 run
Blackwell to Macleod, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run
Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Macleod, 1 run
Ward to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ward to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ward to Scrivens, 0 runs
Ward to Scrivens, 2 runs
Ward to Macleod, 1 run
Ward to Macleod, 4 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 2 runs
Blackwell to Macleod, 1 run
Blackwell to Macleod, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run
Blackwell to Scrivens, 4 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 4 runs