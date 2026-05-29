Highlights Yorkshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

143

ESS
ESS

146

19.4
W

Grewcock to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Fackrell)

19.3
4

Grewcock to Fackrell, 4 runs

19.2
W

Grewcock to Blackwell, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Blackwell)

19.1
1

Grewcock to Fackrell, 1 run

18.6
W

Gray to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

18.5
.

Gray to Thomas, 0 runs

18.4
4

Gray to Thomas, 4 runs

18.3
W

Gray to Langston, appeal, wicket (caught - Langston)

18.2
1

Gray to Fackrell, 1 run

18.1
W

Gray to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

17.7
1

Gardner to Campbell, 1 run

17.6
4

Gardner to Campbell, 4 runs

17.5
.

Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs

17.4
.

Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs

17.3
5

Gardner to Campbell, 4 runs

17.2
1

Gardner to Langston, 1 run

17.1
1

Gardner to Campbell, 1 run

16.6
1

Sophia Smale to Campbell, 1 run

16.5
6

Sophia Smale to Campbell, 6 runs

16.4
4

Sophia Smale to Campbell, 4 runs

16.3
1

Sophia Smale to Langston, 1 run

16.2
2

Sophia Smale to Langston, 2 runs

16.1
.

Sophia Smale to Langston, appeal

15.6
1

Gardner to Langston, 1 run

15.6
1

Gardner to Langston, wide

15.5
.

Gardner to Langston, 0 runs

15.4
.

Gardner to Langston, 0 runs

15.3
W

Gardner to Ward, appeal, wicket (caught - Ward)

15.2
.

Gardner to Ward, 0 runs

15.1
2

Gardner to Ward, 2 runs

14.6
4

Sophia Smale to Campbell, 0 runs

14.5
1

Sophia Smale to Ward, 1 run

14.4
.

Sophia Smale to Ward, 0 runs

14.3
.

Sophia Smale to Ward, 0 runs

14.2
2

Sophia Smale to Ward, 2 runs

14.1
.

Sophia Smale to Ward, 0 runs

13.6
.

Scrivens to Campbell, 0 runs

13.5
.

Scrivens to Campbell, 0 runs

13.4
1

Scrivens to Ward, 1 run

13.3
.

Scrivens to Ward, 0 runs

13.2
1

Scrivens to Campbell, 1 run

13.1
.

Scrivens to Campbell, 0 runs

12.6
1

Gardner to Campbell, 1 run

12.5
.

Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs

12.4
2

Gardner to Campbell, 2 runs

12.3
.

Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs

12.2
.

Gardner to Campbell, 0 runs

12.1
1

Gardner to Ward, 1 run

11.6
1

Sophia Smale to Ward, 1 run

11.5
1

Sophia Smale to Campbell, 0 runs

11.4
.

Sophia Smale to Campbell, 0 runs

11.3
W

Sophia Smale to Kalis, appeal, wicket (caught - Kalis)

11.2
1

Sophia Smale to Ward, 1 run

11.1
1

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run

10.6
.

Gray to Ward, 0 runs

10.5
.

Gray to Ward, 0 runs

10.5
1

Gray to Ward, wide

10.4
1

Gray to Kalis, 1 run

10.3
.

Gray to Kalis, 0 runs

10.2
4

Gray to Kalis, 4 runs

10.1
1

Gray to Ward, 1 run

9.6
1

Grewcock to Ward, 1 run

9.5
2

Grewcock to Ward, 2 runs

9.4
.

Grewcock to Ward, 0 runs

9.3
.

Grewcock to Ward, 0 runs

9.2
4

Grewcock to Ward, 4 runs

9.1
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

8.6
.

Scrivens to Ward, 0 runs

8.6
1

Scrivens to Ward, wide

8.5
1

Scrivens to Kalis, 1 run

8.4
1

Scrivens to Ward, 1 run

8.3
1

Scrivens to Kalis, 1 run

8.2
1

Scrivens to Ward, 1 run

8.1
W

Scrivens to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jonassen)

7.6
.

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs

7.5
4

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 4 runs

7.4
4

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 4 runs

7.3
.

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs

7.2
1

Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 1 run

7.1
.

Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs

6.6
4

Gardner to Kalis, 4 runs

6.5
1

Gardner to Jonassen, 1 run

6.4
1

Gardner to Kalis, 1 run

6.3
1

Gardner to Jonassen, 1 run

6.2
1

Gardner to Kalis, 1 run

6.1
1

Gardner to Jonassen, 1 run

5.6
.

Scrivens to Kalis, 0 runs

5.5
W

Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Winfield-Hill)

5.4
1lb

Scrivens to Jonassen, leg bye, appeal

5.3
2

Scrivens to Jonassen, 2 runs

5.2
.

Scrivens to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.1
4

Scrivens to Jonassen, 4 runs

4.6
4

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

4.5
.

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.4
4

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

4.3
4

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

4.2
.

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.1
4

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.6
.

Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs

3.5
.

Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs

3.4
.

Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs

3.3
.

Sophia Smale to Jonassen, 0 runs

3.2
W

Sophia Smale to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

3.1
1

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, leg bye

2.6
1

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

2.5
1

Gray to Thomas, 1 run

2.4
4

Gray to Thomas, 4 runs

2.3
1

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

2.2
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.1
1

Gray to Thomas, 1 run

1.6
1

Coppack to Thomas, 1 run

1.5
1

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.4
1

Coppack to Thomas, 1 run

1.3
4

Coppack to Thomas, 4 runs

1.2
.

Coppack to Thomas, 0 runs

1.1
4

Coppack to Thomas, 4 runs

0.6
2

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

0.5
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.4
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.3
1

Gray to Thomas, 1 run

0.3
1

Gray to Thomas, wide

0.2
1

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.1
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

19.6
2

Jonassen to Gray, 2 runs

19.5
2

Jonassen to Gray, 2 runs

19.4
2

Jonassen to Gray, 2 runs

19.3
W

Jonassen to Sophia Smale, wicket (lbw - Sophia Smale)

19.2
2

Jonassen to Sophia Smale, 2 runs

19.1
1

Jonassen to Carr, 1 run

18.6
1

Fackrell to Carr, 1 run

18.5
.

Fackrell to Carr, 0 runs

18.4
1

Fackrell to Sophia Smale, 1 run

18.3
1

Fackrell to Sophia Smale, 1 run

18.3
1

Fackrell to Sophia Smale, wide

18.3
2

Fackrell to Sophia Smale, wide

18.2
.

Fackrell to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

18.1
4

Fackrell to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

17.6
4

Langston to Carr, 4 runs

17.5
1

Langston to Sophia Smale, 1 run

17.4
1

Langston to Carr, 1 run

17.3
1

Langston to Sophia Smale, 1 run

17.2
.

Langston to Sophia Smale, 1 run

17.1
.

Langston to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

16.6
W

Blackwell to Grewcock, appeal, wicket (caught - Grewcock)

16.5
2

Blackwell to Grewcock, 2 runs

16.4
.

Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs

16.3
4

Blackwell to Grewcock, 4 runs

16.2
1

Blackwell to Sophia Smale, 1 run

16.1
.

Blackwell to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

16.1
nb

Blackwell to Grewcock, no ball + 1 run

15.6
.

Garton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

15.5
4

Garton to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

15.4
4

Garton to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

15.3
.

Garton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

15.2
1

Garton to Grewcock, 1 run

15.1
1

Garton to Sophia Smale, 1 run

14.6
1

Jonassen to Sophia Smale, 1 run

14.5
1

Jonassen to Grewcock, 1 run

14.4
1

Jonassen to Sophia Smale, 1 run

14.3
1

Jonassen to Sophia Smale, 1 run

14.2
W

Jonassen to Grewcock, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Miller)

14.1
1lb

Jonassen to Miller, leg bye, appeal

13.6
1

Ward to Miller, 1 run

13.5
1

Ward to Grewcock, 1 run

13.4
1

Ward to Miller, 1 run

13.4
1

Ward to Miller, wide

13.3
W

Ward to Gardner, appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)

13.2
.

Ward to Gardner, 0 runs

13.1
1

Ward to Grewcock, 1 run

12.6
1

Fackrell to Grewcock, 1 run

12.5
1

Fackrell to Gardner, 1 run

12.4
W

Fackrell to Scrivens, wicket (lbw - Scrivens)

12.3
1

Fackrell to Grewcock, 1 run

12.2
.

Fackrell to Grewcock, 0 runs

12.1
4

Fackrell to Grewcock, 4 runs

11.6
2

Garton to Scrivens, 2 runs

11.5
4

Garton to Scrivens, 4 runs

11.4
4

Garton to Scrivens, 4 runs

11.3
1

Garton to Grewcock, 1 run

11.2
1

Garton to Scrivens, 1 run

11.1
1

Garton to Grewcock, 1 run

10.6
.

Fackrell to Scrivens, appeal

10.5
.

Fackrell to Scrivens, 0 runs

10.4
2

Fackrell to Scrivens, 1 run

10.3
.

Fackrell to Scrivens, 0 runs

10.2
1

Fackrell to Grewcock, 1 run

10.1
.

Fackrell to Grewcock, 0 runs

9.6
1

Ward to Grewcock, 1 run

9.5
1

Ward to Scrivens, 1 run

9.4
1

Ward to Grewcock, 1 run

9.3
1

Ward to Scrivens, 1 run

9.2
1

Ward to Grewcock, 1 run

9.1
.

Ward to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.6
1

Jonassen to Grewcock, 1 run

8.5
.

Jonassen to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.4
.

Jonassen to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.3
.

Jonassen to Grewcock, 0 runs

8.2
W

Jonassen to Griffith, wicket (lbw - Griffith)

8.1
1

Jonassen to Scrivens, 1 run

7.6
W

Garton to Macleod, appeal, wicket (bowled - Macleod)

7.5
1

Garton to Scrivens, 1 run

7.4
1

Garton to Macleod, 1 run

7.3
1

Garton to Scrivens, 1 run

7.2
.

Garton to Scrivens, 0 runs

7.1
1

Garton to Macleod, 1 run

6.6
1

Fackrell to Macleod, 1 run

6.5
2

Fackrell to Macleod, 2 runs

6.4
2

Fackrell to Macleod, 2 runs

6.3
2

Fackrell to Macleod, 2 runs

6.2
1

Fackrell to Scrivens, 1 run

6.1
.

Fackrell to Scrivens, appeal

5.6
2

Langston to Macleod, 2 runs

5.5
1

Langston to Scrivens, 1 run

5.4
.

Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs

5.3
2

Langston to Scrivens, 2 runs

5.2
4

Langston to Scrivens, 4 runs

5.1
1

Langston to Macleod, 1 run

4.6
1

Ward to Macleod, leg bye

4.5
1

Ward to Scrivens, 1 run

4.4
1

Ward to Macleod, 1 run

4.3
.

Ward to Macleod, 0 runs

4.2
1

Ward to Scrivens, 1 run

4.1
4

Ward to Scrivens, 4 runs

3.6
1

Jonassen to Scrivens, 1 run

3.5
1

Jonassen to Macleod, 1 run

3.4
1

Jonassen to Scrivens, 1 run

3.3
.

Jonassen to Scrivens, appeal

3.2
4

Jonassen to Scrivens, 4 runs

3.1
.

Jonassen to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.6
1

Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run

2.5
1

Blackwell to Macleod, 1 run

2.4
.

Blackwell to Macleod, 0 runs

2.3
1

Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run

2.2
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.1
1

Blackwell to Macleod, 1 run

1.6
.

Ward to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.5
.

Ward to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.4
.

Ward to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.3
2

Ward to Scrivens, 2 runs

1.2
1

Ward to Macleod, 1 run

1.1
4

Ward to Macleod, 4 runs

0.6
2

Blackwell to Scrivens, 2 runs

0.5
1

Blackwell to Macleod, 1 run

0.4
.

Blackwell to Macleod, 0 runs

0.3
1

Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run

0.2
4

Blackwell to Scrivens, 4 runs

0.1
4

Blackwell to Scrivens, 4 runs