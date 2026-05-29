Match details Yorkshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

143

ESS
ESS

146

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Blackwell Ines, Fackrell Ria, Garton Holly, Thomas Olivia
BenchBoyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Pollard Elicia, Rainey Hannah, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Woolston Jessica, Wrightson Emma

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Macleod Alice, Griffith Cordelia, Grewcock Jodie, Gardner Joana, Miller Florence H, Smale Sophia, Carr Amara, Coppack Kate Louise, MacGregor Esmae, Gray Eva
BenchBlinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Dowse Ariana, Heap Liberty, Maqsood Abtaha, Munro Sophie, Penna Madeline

Venue Guide

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