Match details Yorkshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
|Toss:
|Essex won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
Essex Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet