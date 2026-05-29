Squads Yorkshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Thomas Erin
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Campbell Ami
batsman
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Ward Maddie
batsman
Miller Florence H
batsman
Langston Beth
bowler
Smale Sophia
bowler
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Garton Holly
no information yet
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Thomas Olivia
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Breese Olvia
no information yet
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Heap Liberty
bowler
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Hall Grace
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Lee Jeanie
no information yet
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Love Amelia
no information yet
Marshall Laura
batsman
McColl Megan
all rounder
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Oliver Amelia
no information yet
Pollard Elicia
all rounder
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate
no information yet
Slater Rachel
bowler
Woolston Jessica
all rounder
Wrightson Emma
no information yet