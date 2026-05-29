Squads Yorkshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

143

ESS
ESS

146

Playing

YOR
YOR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Blackwell Ines

no information yet

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Garton Holly

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Bench

YOR
YOR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Breese Olvia

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Lee Jeanie

no information yet

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Love Amelia

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Oliver Amelia

no information yet

Pollard Elicia

all rounder

Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate

no information yet

Woolston Jessica

all rounder

Wrightson Emma

no information yet