Results Score Yorkshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

143

ESS
ESS

146

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Campbell Amibatsman262231118.18
Kalis Sterrebatsman231640143.75
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Gardner Joanaall rounder402516.2511
Gray Evabowler402536.2520

Latest Highlights

19.4
W

Grewcock to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Fackrell)

19.3
4

Grewcock to Fackrell, 4 runs

19.2
W

Grewcock to Blackwell, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Blackwell)

Read all highlights