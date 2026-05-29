Results Score Yorkshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Campbell Amibatsman
|26
|22
|3
|1
|118.18
|Kalis Sterrebatsman
|23
|16
|4
|0
|143.75
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Gardner Joanaall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|1
|1
|Gray Evabowler
|4
|0
|25
|3
|6.25
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.4
W
Grewcock to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Fackrell)
19.3
4
Grewcock to Fackrell, 4 runs
19.2
W
Grewcock to Blackwell, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Blackwell)