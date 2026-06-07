Highlights Glamorgan vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

91

KEN
KEN

95

17.3
4

Jackson to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

17.2
.

Jackson to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

17.1
.

Jackson to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

16.6
.

Porter to King, 0 runs

16.5
4

Porter to King, 4 runs

16.4
1

Porter to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

16.3
.

Porter to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

16.2
1

Porter to King, 1 run

16.1
.

Porter to King, 0 runs

15.6
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

15.5
6

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 6 runs

15.4
2

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

15.3
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

15.2
1

Cobb to King, 1 run

15.1
4

Cobb to King, 4 runs

14.6
1

Westley to King, 1 run

14.5
1

Westley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

14.4
2

Westley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

14.3
2

Westley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

14.2
.

Westley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

14.1
1

Westley to King, 1 run

13.6
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.5
.

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

13.4
2

Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

13.3
W

Cobb to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

13.2
.

Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs

13.1
.

Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs

12.6
.

Reid to King, 0 runs

12.5
1

Reid to Gordon, 1 run

12.4
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

12.3
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

12.2
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

12.1
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

11.6
W

Cobb to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)

11.5
1

Cobb to Gordon, 1 run

11.4
.

Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs

11.3
4

Cobb to Gordon, 4 runs

11.2
.

Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs

11.1
2

Cobb to Gordon, 2 runs

10.6
1

Reid to Gordon, 1 run

10.5
.

0 runs

10.4
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

10.3
1

Streets defends for one run.

10.2
1

Reid to Streets, 1 run

10.1
.

0 runs

9.5
.

Westley to Streets, 0 runs

9.4
1

Westley to Gordon, 1 run

9.3
2

Westley to Gordon, 2 runs

9.2
.

Westley to Gordon, 0 runs

9.1
4

Westley to Gordon, 4 runs

8.6
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

8.5
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

8.4
1

Reid to Gordon, 1 run

8.3
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

8.2
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

8.1
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

7.6
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

7.5
4

Jackson to Streets, 4 runs

7.4
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

7.3
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

7.2
4

Jackson to Streets, 4 runs

7.1
.

Jackson to Streets, 0 runs

6.6
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

6.5
.

Reid to Gordon, 0 runs

6.4
2

Reid to Gordon, 2 runs

6.3
1

Reid to Streets, 1 run

6.2
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

6.1
.

Reid to Streets, 0 runs

5.6
1

Cobb to Streets, 1 run

5.5
1

Cobb to Gordon, 1 run

5.4
.

Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs

5.4
1

Cobb to Gordon, wide

5.3
1

Cobb to Streets, 1 run

5.2
1

Cobb to Gordon, 1 run

5.1
.

Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs

5.1
1

Cobb to Gordon, wide

4.6
1

Porter to Gordon, 1 run

4.5
.

Porter to Gordon, 0 runs

4.4
.

Porter to Gordon, 0 runs

4.3
4

Porter to Gordon, 4 runs

4.2
.

Porter to Gordon, 0 runs

4.1
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

3.6
1

Lambert to Streets, 1 run

3.5
1

Lambert to Gordon, 1 run

3.4
.

Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs

3.3
.

Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs

3.2
1

Lambert to Streets, 1 run

3.2
5

Lambert to Streets, 5 wides

3.1
4

Lambert to Streets, 4 runs

2.6
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

2.5
1

Porter to Gordon, 1 run

2.4
.

Porter to Gordon, 0 runs

2.3
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

2.2
.

Porter to Streets, 0 runs

2.1
.

Porter to Streets, 0 runs

1.6
.

Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs

1.5
.

Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs

1.4
.

Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs

1.3
1

Lambert to Streets, 1 run

1.2
.

Lambert to Streets, 0 runs

1.1
.

Lambert to Streets, 0 runs

0.6
1

Porter to Streets, 1 run

0.5
.

Porter to Streets, 0 runs

0.4
.

Porter to Streets, 0 runs

0.3
4

Porter to Streets, 4 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Streets, 0 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Streets, 0 runs

19.6
W

Young to Westley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Westley)

19.5
1

Young to Lambert, 1 run

19.4
2

Young to Lambert, 2 runs

19.3
.

Young to Lambert, 0 runs

19.2
1

Young to Westley, 1 run

19.1
1

Young to Lambert, 1 run

18.6
1

Gorham to Lambert, 1 run

18.5
.

Gorham to Lambert, 0 runs

18.4
1

Gorham to Westley, 1 run

18.3
1

Gorham to Lambert, 1 run

18.2
1

Gorham to Westley, 1 run

18.1
2

Gorham to Westley, 2 runs

17.6
.

Belt to Lambert, 0 runs

17.5
.

Belt to Lambert, 0 runs

17.4
1

Belt to Westley, 1 run

17.3
1

Belt to Lambert, 1 run

17.2
.

Belt to Lambert, 0 runs

17.1
.

Belt to Lambert, 0 runs

16.6
1

Gorham to Lambert, 1 run

16.5
.

Gorham to Lambert, 0 runs

16.4
W

Gorham to Jackson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jackson)

16.3
1

Gorham to Westley, 1 run

16.2
4

Gorham to Westley, 4 leg byes

16.1
1

Gorham to Jackson, 1 run

15.6
1

Belt to Jackson, 1 run

15.5
1

Belt to Westley, 1 run

15.4
.

Belt to Westley, 0 runs

15.3
W

Belt to Porter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Porter)

15.2
1

Belt to Jackson, 1 run

15.1
.

Belt to Jackson, 0 runs

14.6
1

James to Jackson, 1 run

14.5
2

James to Jackson, 2 runs

14.4
1

James to Porter, 1 run

14.3
2

James to Porter, 2 runs

14.2
.

James to Porter, 0 runs

14.1
.

James to Porter, 0 runs

13.6
1

Belt to Porter, 1 run

13.5
.

Belt to Porter, 0 runs

13.4
.

Belt to Porter, 0 runs

13.3
1

Belt to Jackson, 1 run

13.2
1

Belt to Porter, 1 run

13.1
1

Belt to Jackson, 1 run

12.6
.

James to Porter, 0 runs

12.5
.

James to Porter, 0 runs

12.4
.

James to Porter, 0 runs

12.3
1

James to Jackson, 1 run

12.1
.

James to Jackson, 0 runs

11.6
1

Bilal to Jackson, 1 run

11.5
.

Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs

11.4
W

Bilal to Cranstone, appeal, wicket (stumped - Cranstone)

11.3
.

Bilal to Cranstone, 0 runs

11.2
1

Bilal to Porter, 1 run

11.1
.

Bilal to Porter, 0 runs

11.1
2

Bilal to Cranstone, 2 wides

10.6
1

James to Cranstone, 1 run

10.5
1

James to Porter, 1 run

10.4
.

James to Porter, 0 runs

10.3
1

James to Cranstone, 1 run

10.2
1

James to Porter, 1 run

10.1
W

James to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)

9.6
1

Belt to Gammon, 1 run

9.5
.

Belt to Gammon, 0 runs

9.4
W

Belt to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

9.3
1

Belt to Cranstone, 1 run

9.2
1

Belt to Parfitt, 1 run

9.1
1

Belt to Cranstone, 1 run

8.6
1

James to Cranstone, 1 run

8.5
.

James to Cranstone, 0 runs

8.4
.

James to Cranstone, 0 runs

8.3
W

James to Dobson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dobson)

8.2
.

James to Dobson, 0 runs

8.1
.

James to Dobson, 0 runs

7.6
.

Young to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.5
1

Young to Dobson, 1 run

7.4
.

Young to Dobson, 0 runs

7.3
1

Young to Parfitt, 1 run

7.2
.

Young to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.1
1

Young to Dobson, 1 run

6.6
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.5
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.4
4

Bilal to Parfitt, 4 runs

6.3
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.2
6

Bilal to Parfitt, 6 runs

6.1
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.1
1

Bilal to Parfitt, wide

5.6
.

Young to Dobson, 0 runs

5.5
1

Young to Parfitt, 1 run

5.4
1

Young to Dobson, 1 run

5.3
W

Young to Jeanes, wicket (lbw - Jeanes)

5.2
1

Young to Parfitt, 1 run

5.1
.

Young to Jeanes, 0 runs

4.6
1

Parfitt defends for one run.

4.5
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.3
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.2
.

Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.1
2

Bilal to Parfitt, 2 runs

3.6
.

Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.5
2

Gordon to Jeanes, 2 runs

3.4
4

Gordon to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.3
.

Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.2
.

Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.1
1

Gordon to Parfitt, 1 run

2.6
1

Gorham to Parfitt, 1 run

2.5
1

Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run

2.5
1

Gorham to Jeanes, wide

2.4
2

Gorham to Jeanes, 2 runs

2.3
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs

2.1
1

Gorham to Parfitt, 1 run

1.6
.

Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.5
1

Gordon to Parfitt, 1 run

1.4
.

Gordon to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.3
4

Gordon to Parfitt, 4 runs

1.2
.

Gordon to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.1
1

Gordon to Jeanes, 1 run

0.6
.

Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.4
1

Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run

0.3
4

Gorham to Jeanes, 4 runs

0.2
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs