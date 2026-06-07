Highlights Glamorgan vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Jackson to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Jackson to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Jackson to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Porter to King, 0 runs
Porter to King, 4 runs
Porter to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Porter to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Porter to King, 1 run
Porter to King, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 6 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to King, 1 run
Cobb to King, 4 runs
Westley to King, 1 run
Westley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Westley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Westley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Westley to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Westley to King, 1 run
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Cobb to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Cobb to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs
Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to King, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 1 run
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Cobb to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)
Cobb to Gordon, 1 run
Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs
Cobb to Gordon, 4 runs
Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs
Cobb to Gordon, 2 runs
Reid to Gordon, 1 run
0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Streets defends for one run.
Reid to Streets, 1 run
0 runs
Westley to Streets, 0 runs
Westley to Gordon, 1 run
Westley to Gordon, 2 runs
Westley to Gordon, 0 runs
Westley to Gordon, 4 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 1 run
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 4 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Jackson to Streets, 4 runs
Jackson to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 0 runs
Reid to Gordon, 2 runs
Reid to Streets, 1 run
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Reid to Streets, 0 runs
Cobb to Streets, 1 run
Cobb to Gordon, 1 run
Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs
Cobb to Gordon, wide
Cobb to Streets, 1 run
Cobb to Gordon, 1 run
Cobb to Gordon, 0 runs
Cobb to Gordon, wide
Porter to Gordon, 1 run
Porter to Gordon, 0 runs
Porter to Gordon, 0 runs
Porter to Gordon, 4 runs
Porter to Gordon, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Lambert to Streets, 1 run
Lambert to Gordon, 1 run
Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs
Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs
Lambert to Streets, 1 run
Lambert to Streets, 5 wides
Lambert to Streets, 4 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Gordon, 1 run
Porter to Gordon, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 0 runs
Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs
Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs
Lambert to Gordon, 0 runs
Lambert to Streets, 1 run
Lambert to Streets, 0 runs
Lambert to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 1 run
Porter to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 4 runs
Porter to Streets, 0 runs
Porter to Streets, 0 runs
Young to Westley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Westley)
Young to Lambert, 1 run
Young to Lambert, 2 runs
Young to Lambert, 0 runs
Young to Westley, 1 run
Young to Lambert, 1 run
Gorham to Lambert, 1 run
Gorham to Lambert, 0 runs
Gorham to Westley, 1 run
Gorham to Lambert, 1 run
Gorham to Westley, 1 run
Gorham to Westley, 2 runs
Belt to Lambert, 0 runs
Belt to Lambert, 0 runs
Belt to Westley, 1 run
Belt to Lambert, 1 run
Belt to Lambert, 0 runs
Belt to Lambert, 0 runs
Gorham to Lambert, 1 run
Gorham to Lambert, 0 runs
Gorham to Jackson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jackson)
Gorham to Westley, 1 run
Gorham to Westley, 4 leg byes
Gorham to Jackson, 1 run
Belt to Jackson, 1 run
Belt to Westley, 1 run
Belt to Westley, 0 runs
Belt to Porter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Porter)
Belt to Jackson, 1 run
Belt to Jackson, 0 runs
James to Jackson, 1 run
James to Jackson, 2 runs
James to Porter, 1 run
James to Porter, 2 runs
James to Porter, 0 runs
James to Porter, 0 runs
Belt to Porter, 1 run
Belt to Porter, 0 runs
Belt to Porter, 0 runs
Belt to Jackson, 1 run
Belt to Porter, 1 run
Belt to Jackson, 1 run
James to Porter, 0 runs
James to Porter, 0 runs
James to Porter, 0 runs
James to Jackson, 1 run
James to Jackson, 0 runs
Bilal to Jackson, 1 run
Bilal to Jackson, 0 runs
Bilal to Cranstone, appeal, wicket (stumped - Cranstone)
Bilal to Cranstone, 0 runs
Bilal to Porter, 1 run
Bilal to Porter, 0 runs
Bilal to Cranstone, 2 wides
James to Cranstone, 1 run
James to Porter, 1 run
James to Porter, 0 runs
James to Cranstone, 1 run
James to Porter, 1 run
James to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)
Belt to Gammon, 1 run
Belt to Gammon, 0 runs
Belt to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)
Belt to Cranstone, 1 run
Belt to Parfitt, 1 run
Belt to Cranstone, 1 run
James to Cranstone, 1 run
James to Cranstone, 0 runs
James to Cranstone, 0 runs
James to Dobson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dobson)
James to Dobson, 0 runs
James to Dobson, 0 runs
Young to Parfitt, 0 runs
Young to Dobson, 1 run
Young to Dobson, 0 runs
Young to Parfitt, 1 run
Young to Parfitt, 0 runs
Young to Dobson, 1 run
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 4 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 6 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, wide
Young to Dobson, 0 runs
Young to Parfitt, 1 run
Young to Dobson, 1 run
Young to Jeanes, wicket (lbw - Jeanes)
Young to Parfitt, 1 run
Young to Jeanes, 0 runs
Parfitt defends for one run.
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bilal to Parfitt, 2 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 2 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 4 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gordon to Parfitt, 1 run
Gorham to Parfitt, 1 run
Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run
Gorham to Jeanes, wide
Gorham to Jeanes, 2 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Parfitt, 1 run
Gordon to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gordon to Parfitt, 1 run
Gordon to Parfitt, 0 runs
Gordon to Parfitt, 4 runs
Gordon to Parfitt, 0 runs
Gordon to Jeanes, 1 run
Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs
Gorham to Parfitt, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 1 run
Gorham to Jeanes, 4 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs
Gorham to Jeanes, 0 runs