Squads Glamorgan vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

91

KEN
KEN

95

Playing

GLA
GLA
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Belt Megan

all rounder

Streets Coco

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Reid Nicole

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Bench

GLA
GLA
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Bailey Laura

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Bird Jessica

no information yet

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Callaghan Matilda Crystal

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Callaghan Tilly

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Evans Rose

no information yet

Darlington Ella

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Davies Molly

no information yet

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Davis Molly Willow

no information yet

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Grant Alice

no information yet

Hobson Jodie

all rounder

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

Jeer Genevieve

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Poole Grace

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Thompson Emily

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Shahabdeen Mariam

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Walker Poppy

no information yet