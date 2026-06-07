Squads Glamorgan vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Belt Megan
all rounder
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Streets Coco
no information yet
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Gordon Amy
bowler
Dobson Leah
batsman
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
James Isabella
no information yet
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Young Hollie
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Bailey Laura
no information yet
Burke Emily
all rounder
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Bird Jessica
no information yet
Clements Lydia
all rounder
Callaghan Matilda Crystal
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Callaghan Tilly
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Evans Rose
no information yet
Darlington Ella
no information yet
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Davies Molly
no information yet
Freeman Abbey
no information yet
Davis Molly Willow
no information yet
Halliday Rebecca
no information yet
Grant Alice
no information yet
Holland Niamh
bowler
Hobson Jodie
all rounder
Janczewski Megan
no information yet
Jeer Genevieve
no information yet
Jones Emma
no information yet
Kirby Isobel
bowler
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Poole Grace
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Singer Sophie
batsman
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Parfitt Georgia Louise
wicket keeper
Thompson Emily
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Scarborough Charlotte
batsman
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Shahabdeen Mariam
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Sturge Megan
bowler
Thomas Libby
batsman
Thomson Isla
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Walker Poppy
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler