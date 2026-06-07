Match details Glamorgan vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

91

KEN
KEN

95

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersParfitt Lauren, Jeanes Daisy, Cranstone Aylish, Dobson Leah, Gammon Bethan, Porter Gemma, Jackson Eve, Westley Jasmine, Lambert Charlotte, Cobb Katy, Reid Nicole
BenchAnderson Ellie, Burke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Clements Lydia, Ellis Bea, Ellis Bethan, Evans Rose, Freeborn Abbey, Freeman Abbey, Halliday Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Janczewski Megan, Jones Emma, Marlow Emma, McColl Megan, Mullan Daisy, Parfitt Georgia Louise, Phillips Sara, Scarborough Charlotte, Scott Lizzie, Shahabdeen Mariam, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Thomas Libby, Thomson Isla, Tulloch Poppy, Vukusic Erin, Walker Poppy, Wheeler Amy

Kent Squad

PlayersBelt Megan, Streets Coco, Gordon Amy, Castle Kelly, Barnfather Elsa, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, King Rachel, Bilal Zeena, James Isabella, Gorham Sydney, Young Hollie
BenchBailey Laura, Barnes Olivia, Bird Jessica, Callaghan Matilda Crystal, Callaghan Tilly, Cloke Izzy, Darlington Ella, Davies Molly, Davis Molly Willow, Grant Alice, Hobson Jodie, Jeer Genevieve, Kirby Isobel, Poole Grace, Singer Sophie, Spence Jemima, Thompson Emily

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet