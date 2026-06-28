Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Porter to Grayson, 2 runs
Porter to Grayson, 4 runs
Porter to Grayson, 4 runs
Porter to Grayson, 6 runs
Porter to Singh, 1 run
Porter to Singh, 0 runs
Phillips to Grayson, 2 runs
Phillips to Singh, 1 run
Phillips to Singh, 2 runs
Phillips to Grayson, 1 run
Phillips to Singh, 1 run
Phillips to Singh, 0 runs
Porter to Grayson, 2 runs
Porter to Singh, 1 run
Porter to Williamson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Williamson)
Porter to Grayson, 1 run
Porter to Williamson, 1 run
Porter to Grayson, 1 run
Westley to Grayson, 1 run
Westley to Grayson, 3 wides
OUT! Run out. Grayson plays a defensive stroke for a run. Weston is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Sturge.
Cobb to Weston, 1 run
Cobb to Weston, wide
Cobb to Grayson, 1 run
Cobb to Watson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Watson)
OUT! Run out. Chissell defends. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Cobb and Bea Ellis.
Phillips to Watson, 2 runs
Watson plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 3 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
OUT! Run out. Brooker plays a defensive stroke for one run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Sturge and Gammon.
Cobb to Brooker, 0 runs
Cobb to Watson, 1 run
Cobb to Brooker, 1 run
Cobb to Brooker, 0 runs
Cobb to Watson, 1 run
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 4 runs
Reid to Watson, 1 run
Reid to Watson, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 1 run
Westley to Brooker, 1 run
Westley to Brooker, 2 runs
Westley to Brooker, 0 runs
Westley to Brooker, 2 runs
Westley to Watson, 1 run
Westley to Watson, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Watson, 1 run
Reid to Brooker, 1 run
Reid to Watson, 1 run
Reid to Brooker, 1 run
Reid to Watson, 1 run
Westley to Brooker, 0 runs
Westley to Watson, 1 run
Westley to Brooker, 1 run
Westley to Brooker, 0 runs
Westley to Brooker, 0 runs
Westley to Watson, leg bye
Reid to Watson, 1 run
Reid to Brooker, 1 run
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
Reid to Brooker, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Reid to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Davies, 1 run
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Davies, 1 run
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Reid to Davies, 1 run
Davies defends for two runs.
Reid to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Teekasingh)
Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Reid to Watson, 1 run
Reid to Watson, appeal
Phillips to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 2 runs
Phillips to Watson, 2 runs
Phillips to Teekasingh, 1 run
Phillips to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Jackson to Watson, 2 runs
Jackson to Watson, 4 runs
Jackson to Watson, 0 runs
Jackson to Watson, 0 runs
Jackson to Watson, 0 runs
Jackson to Watson, 2 runs
Cobb to Watson, 1 run
Cobb to Watson, wide
Cobb to Teekasingh, 1 run
0 runs
Cobb to Watson, 1 run
Cobb to Watson, 0 runs
Cobb to Watson, 0 runs
Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Jackson to Watson, 1 run
Jackson to Watson, 0 runs
Jackson to Watson, 0 runs
0 runs
Teekasingh plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Watson defends for a run.
0 runs
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 2 runs
Cobb to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Cobb to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Cobb to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Cobb to Teekasingh, wide
Cobb to Watson, 1 run
Cobb to Teekasingh, 1 run
Cobb to Watson, 1 run
Porter to Watson, 1 run
Porter to Teekasingh, 1 run
Porter to Watson, 1 run
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 2 runs
Singh to Jackson, 2 runs
Singh to Gammon, 1 run
Singh to Gammon, 4 runs
Singh to Jackson, 1 run
Singh to Gammon, 1 run
Singh to Jackson, 1 run
Thatcher to Jackson, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)
Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run
Thatcher to Porter, 1 run
Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run
Thatcher to Porter, 1 run
Singh to Gammon, 2 runs
Singh to Porter, 1 run
Singh to Porter, 0 runs
Singh to Gammon, 1 run
Singh to Porter, 1 run
Singh to Porter, 2 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 1 run
Thatcher to Gammon, leg bye
Thatcher to Gammon, 2 runs
Thatcher to Gammon, 2 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 1 run
Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run
Chissell to Porter, 0 runs
Chissell to Gammon, 1 run
Chissell to Porter, 1 run
Chissell to Gammon, 1 run
Chissell to Gammon, 0 runs
Chissell to Porter, 1 run
Williamson to Gammon, 0 runs
Williamson to Gammon, 2 runs
Williamson to Porter, 1 run
Williamson to Gammon, 1 run
Williamson to Gammon, 1 run
Williamson to Porter, 1 run
Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs
Ketan to Porter, 1 run
Porter defends for 1 run.
Ketan to Gammon, 1 run
Ketan to Porter, 1 run
Ketan to Porter, 0 runs
Chissell to Porter, 1 run
Chissell to Porter, 0 runs
Chissell to Porter, wide
Chissell to Porter, 0 runs
Chissell to Bea Ellis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bea Ellis)
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs
Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs
Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Ketan to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Ketan to Gammon, 1 run
Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs
Ketan to Gammon, wide
Chissell to Gammon, 1 run
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Gammon, 1 run
Chissell to Gammon, wide
Chissell to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run
Ketan to Parfitt, 0 runs
Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run
Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Weston to Parfitt, 2 runs
Weston to Parfitt, 0 runs
Weston to Parfitt, 4 runs
Weston to Parfitt, 4 runs
Weston to Parfitt, 2 runs
Weston to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Ketan to Parfitt, 2 runs
Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run
Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Ketan to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run
Weston to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Weston to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Weston to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Weston to Parfitt, 1 run
Weston to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Weston to Parfitt, 1 run
Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs
Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs
Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs
Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs
Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs
Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs
Singh to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Singh to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)
Singh to Parfitt, 1 run
Singh to Parfitt, 0 runs
Singh to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Sturge, 0 runs
Thatcher to Sturge, 2 runs
Thatcher to Sturge, 4 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 1 run
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Sturge, 1 run
Singh to Parfitt, 4 runs
Singh to Sturge, 1 run
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, 2 runs
Singh to Parfitt, 1 run
Thatcher to Sturge, 4 runs
Thatcher to Sturge, 0 runs
Thatcher to Jeanes, wicket (lbw - Jeanes)
Thatcher to Jeanes, 0 runs
Thatcher to Jeanes, 0 runs
Thatcher to Jeanes, 0 runs