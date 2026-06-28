19.6 2 Porter to Grayson, 2 runs

19.5 4 Porter to Grayson, 4 runs

19.4 4 Porter to Grayson, 4 runs

19.3 6 Porter to Grayson, 6 runs

19.2 1 Porter to Singh, 1 run

19.1 . Porter to Singh, 0 runs

18.6 2 Phillips to Grayson, 2 runs

18.5 1 Phillips to Singh, 1 run

18.4 2 Phillips to Singh, 2 runs

18.3 1 Phillips to Grayson, 1 run

18.2 1 Phillips to Singh, 1 run

18.1 . Phillips to Singh, 0 runs

17.6 2 Porter to Grayson, 2 runs

17.5 1 Porter to Singh, 1 run

17.4 W Porter to Williamson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Williamson)

17.3 1 Porter to Grayson, 1 run

17.2 1 Porter to Williamson, 1 run

17.1 1 Porter to Grayson, 1 run

16.6 1 Westley to Grayson, 1 run

16.6 3 Westley to Grayson, 3 wides

16.5 W OUT! Run out. Grayson plays a defensive stroke for a run. Weston is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Sturge.

16.4 1 Cobb to Weston, 1 run

16.4 1 Cobb to Weston, wide

16.3 1 Cobb to Grayson, 1 run

16.2 W Cobb to Watson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Watson)

16.1 W OUT! Run out. Chissell defends. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Cobb and Bea Ellis.

15.6 2 Phillips to Watson, 2 runs

15.5 2 Watson plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

15.4 1 Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

15.3 3 Phillips to Watson, 3 runs

15.2 1 Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

15.1 1 Phillips to Watson, 1 run

14.6 W OUT! Run out. Brooker plays a defensive stroke for one run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Sturge and Gammon.

14.5 . Cobb to Brooker, 0 runs

14.4 1 Cobb to Watson, 1 run

14.3 1 Cobb to Brooker, 1 run

14.2 . Cobb to Brooker, 0 runs

14.1 1 Cobb to Watson, 1 run

13.6 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

13.5 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

13.4 4 Reid to Brooker, 4 runs

13.3 1 Reid to Watson, 1 run

13.2 . Reid to Watson, 0 runs

13.1 1 Reid to Brooker, 1 run

12.6 1 Westley to Brooker, 1 run

12.5 2 Westley to Brooker, 2 runs

12.4 . Westley to Brooker, 0 runs

12.3 2 Westley to Brooker, 2 runs

12.2 1 Westley to Watson, 1 run

12.1 . Westley to Watson, 0 runs

11.6 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

11.5 1 Reid to Watson, 1 run

11.4 1 Reid to Brooker, 1 run

11.3 1 Reid to Watson, 1 run

11.2 1 Reid to Brooker, 1 run

11.1 1 Reid to Watson, 1 run

10.6 . Westley to Brooker, 0 runs

10.5 1 Westley to Watson, 1 run

10.4 1 Westley to Brooker, 1 run

10.3 . Westley to Brooker, 0 runs

10.2 . Westley to Brooker, 0 runs

10.1 1 Westley to Watson, leg bye

9.6 1 Reid to Watson, 1 run

9.5 1 Reid to Brooker, 1 run

9.4 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

9.3 . Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

9.2 W appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

9.1 1 Reid to Watson, 1 run

8.6 1 Phillips to Watson, 1 run

8.5 1 Phillips to Davies, 1 run

8.4 . Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

8.3 1 Phillips to Watson, 1 run

8.2 1 Phillips to Davies, 1 run

8.1 . Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

7.6 1 Reid to Davies, 1 run

7.5 2 Davies defends for two runs.

7.4 W Reid to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Teekasingh)

7.3 . Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

7.2 1 Reid to Watson, 1 run

7.1 . Reid to Watson, appeal

6.6 . Phillips to Teekasingh, 0 runs

6.5 1 Phillips to Watson, 1 run

6.4 2 Phillips to Watson, 2 runs

6.3 2 Phillips to Watson, 2 runs

6.2 1 Phillips to Teekasingh, 1 run

6.1 2 Phillips to Teekasingh, 2 runs

5.6 2 Jackson to Watson, 2 runs

5.5 4 Jackson to Watson, 4 runs

5.4 . Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

5.3 . Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

5.2 . Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

5.1 2 Jackson to Watson, 2 runs

4.6 1 Cobb to Watson, 1 run

4.6 1 Cobb to Watson, wide

4.5 1 Cobb to Teekasingh, 1 run

4.4 . 0 runs

4.3 1 Cobb to Watson, 1 run

4.2 . Cobb to Watson, 0 runs

4.1 . Cobb to Watson, 0 runs

3.6 . Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs

3.5 . Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs

3.4 . Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs

3.3 1 Jackson to Watson, 1 run

3.2 . Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

3.1 . Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

2.6 . 0 runs

2.5 2 Teekasingh plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

2.4 1 Watson defends for a run.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . Porter to Watson, 0 runs

2.1 2 Porter to Watson, 2 runs

1.6 . Cobb to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.5 2 Cobb to Teekasingh, 2 runs

1.4 . Cobb to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.4 1 Cobb to Teekasingh, wide

1.3 1 Cobb to Watson, 1 run

1.2 1 Cobb to Teekasingh, 1 run

1.1 1 Cobb to Watson, 1 run

0.6 1 Porter to Watson, 1 run

0.5 1 Porter to Teekasingh, 1 run

0.4 1 Porter to Watson, 1 run

0.3 . Porter to Watson, 0 runs

0.2 . Porter to Watson, 0 runs

0.1 2 Porter to Watson, 2 runs

19.6 2 Singh to Jackson, 2 runs

19.5 1 Singh to Gammon, 1 run

19.4 4 Singh to Gammon, 4 runs

19.3 1 Singh to Jackson, 1 run

19.2 1 Singh to Gammon, 1 run

19.1 1 Singh to Jackson, 1 run

18.6 1 Thatcher to Jackson, 1 run

18.5 W appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)

18.4 1 Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run

18.3 1 Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

18.2 1 Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run

18.1 1 Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

17.6 2 Singh to Gammon, 2 runs

17.5 1 Singh to Porter, 1 run

17.4 . Singh to Porter, 0 runs

17.3 1 Singh to Gammon, 1 run

17.2 1 Singh to Porter, 1 run

17.1 2 Singh to Porter, 2 runs

16.6 1 Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

16.5 1 Thatcher to Gammon, leg bye

16.4 2 Thatcher to Gammon, 2 runs

16.3 2 Thatcher to Gammon, 2 runs

16.2 1 Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

16.1 1 Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run

15.6 . Chissell to Porter, 0 runs

15.5 1 Chissell to Gammon, 1 run

15.4 1 Chissell to Porter, 1 run

15.3 1 Chissell to Gammon, 1 run

15.2 . Chissell to Gammon, 0 runs

15.1 1 Chissell to Porter, 1 run

14.6 . Williamson to Gammon, 0 runs

14.5 2 Williamson to Gammon, 2 runs

14.4 1 Williamson to Porter, 1 run

14.3 1 Williamson to Gammon, 1 run

14.2 1 Williamson to Gammon, 1 run

14.1 1 Williamson to Porter, 1 run

13.6 . Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs

13.5 1 Ketan to Porter, 1 run

13.4 1 Porter defends for 1 run.

13.3 1 Ketan to Gammon, 1 run

13.2 1 Ketan to Porter, 1 run

13.1 . Ketan to Porter, 0 runs

12.6 1 Chissell to Porter, 1 run

12.5 . Chissell to Porter, 0 runs

12.5 1 Chissell to Porter, wide

12.4 . Chissell to Porter, 0 runs

12.3 W Chissell to Bea Ellis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bea Ellis)

12.2 . Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

12.1 . Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

11.6 . Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs

11.5 . Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs

11.4 1 Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

11.3 . Ketan to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

11.2 1 Ketan to Gammon, 1 run

11.1 . Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs

11.1 1 Ketan to Gammon, wide

10.6 1 Chissell to Gammon, 1 run

10.5 1 Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run

10.4 . Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

10.3 1 Chissell to Gammon, 1 run

10.3 1 Chissell to Gammon, wide

10.2 W Chissell to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

10.1 1 Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run

9.6 1 Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

9.5 1 Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run

9.4 . Ketan to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.3 1 Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

9.2 1 Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run

9.1 1 Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

8.6 2 Weston to Parfitt, 2 runs

8.5 . Weston to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.4 4 Weston to Parfitt, 4 runs

8.3 4 Weston to Parfitt, 4 runs

8.2 2 Weston to Parfitt, 2 runs

8.1 1 Weston to Bea Ellis, 1 run

7.6 2 Ketan to Parfitt, 2 runs

7.5 1 Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

7.4 1 Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run

7.3 1 Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

7.2 2 Ketan to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

7.1 1 Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run

6.6 2 Weston to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

6.5 . Weston to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

6.4 . Weston to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

6.3 1 Weston to Parfitt, 1 run

6.2 1 Weston to Bea Ellis, 1 run

6.1 1 Weston to Parfitt, 1 run

5.6 1 Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run

5.5 1 Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run

5.4 1 Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run

5.3 1 Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run

5.2 . Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

5.1 . Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

4.6 . Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.5 4 Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.4 4 Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.3 4 Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.2 . Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.1 . Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.6 . Singh to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

3.5 . Singh to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

3.4 W Singh to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)

3.3 1 Singh to Parfitt, 1 run

3.2 . Singh to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.1 . Singh to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.6 . Thatcher to Sturge, 0 runs

2.5 2 Thatcher to Sturge, 2 runs

2.4 4 Thatcher to Sturge, 4 runs

2.3 1 Thatcher to Parfitt, 1 run

2.2 . Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.1 1 Thatcher to Sturge, 1 run

1.6 4 Singh to Parfitt, 4 runs

1.5 1 Singh to Sturge, 1 run

1.4 . Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

1.3 . Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

1.2 2 Singh to Sturge, 2 runs

1.1 1 Singh to Parfitt, 1 run

0.6 4 Thatcher to Sturge, 4 runs

0.5 . Thatcher to Sturge, 0 runs

0.4 W Thatcher to Jeanes, wicket (lbw - Jeanes)

0.3 . Thatcher to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.2 . Thatcher to Jeanes, 0 runs