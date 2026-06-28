Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

120

GLA
GLA

122

19.6
2

Porter to Grayson, 2 runs

19.5
4

Porter to Grayson, 4 runs

19.4
4

Porter to Grayson, 4 runs

19.3
6

Porter to Grayson, 6 runs

19.2
1

Porter to Singh, 1 run

19.1
.

Porter to Singh, 0 runs

18.6
2

Phillips to Grayson, 2 runs

18.5
1

Phillips to Singh, 1 run

18.4
2

Phillips to Singh, 2 runs

18.3
1

Phillips to Grayson, 1 run

18.2
1

Phillips to Singh, 1 run

18.1
.

Phillips to Singh, 0 runs

17.6
2

Porter to Grayson, 2 runs

17.5
1

Porter to Singh, 1 run

17.4
W

Porter to Williamson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Williamson)

17.3
1

Porter to Grayson, 1 run

17.2
1

Porter to Williamson, 1 run

17.1
1

Porter to Grayson, 1 run

16.6
1

Westley to Grayson, 1 run

16.6
3

Westley to Grayson, 3 wides

16.5
W

OUT! Run out. Grayson plays a defensive stroke for a run. Weston is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Sturge.

16.4
1

Cobb to Weston, 1 run

16.4
1

Cobb to Weston, wide

16.3
1

Cobb to Grayson, 1 run

16.2
W

Cobb to Watson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Watson)

16.1
W

OUT! Run out. Chissell defends. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Cobb and Bea Ellis.

15.6
2

Phillips to Watson, 2 runs

15.5
2

Watson plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

15.4
1

Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

15.3
3

Phillips to Watson, 3 runs

15.2
1

Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

15.1
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

14.6
W

OUT! Run out. Brooker plays a defensive stroke for one run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Sturge and Gammon.

14.5
.

Cobb to Brooker, 0 runs

14.4
1

Cobb to Watson, 1 run

14.3
1

Cobb to Brooker, 1 run

14.2
.

Cobb to Brooker, 0 runs

14.1
1

Cobb to Watson, 1 run

13.6
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

13.5
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

13.4
4

Reid to Brooker, 4 runs

13.3
1

Reid to Watson, 1 run

13.2
.

Reid to Watson, 0 runs

13.1
1

Reid to Brooker, 1 run

12.6
1

Westley to Brooker, 1 run

12.5
2

Westley to Brooker, 2 runs

12.4
.

Westley to Brooker, 0 runs

12.3
2

Westley to Brooker, 2 runs

12.2
1

Westley to Watson, 1 run

12.1
.

Westley to Watson, 0 runs

11.6
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

11.5
1

Reid to Watson, 1 run

11.4
1

Reid to Brooker, 1 run

11.3
1

Reid to Watson, 1 run

11.2
1

Reid to Brooker, 1 run

11.1
1

Reid to Watson, 1 run

10.6
.

Westley to Brooker, 0 runs

10.5
1

Westley to Watson, 1 run

10.4
1

Westley to Brooker, 1 run

10.3
.

Westley to Brooker, 0 runs

10.2
.

Westley to Brooker, 0 runs

10.1
1

Westley to Watson, leg bye

9.6
1

Reid to Watson, 1 run

9.5
1

Reid to Brooker, 1 run

9.4
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

9.3
.

Reid to Brooker, 0 runs

9.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

9.1
1

Reid to Watson, 1 run

8.6
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

8.5
1

Phillips to Davies, 1 run

8.4
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

8.3
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

8.2
1

Phillips to Davies, 1 run

8.1
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

7.6
1

Reid to Davies, 1 run

7.5
2

Davies defends for two runs.

7.4
W

Reid to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Teekasingh)

7.3
.

Reid to Teekasingh, 0 runs

7.2
1

Reid to Watson, 1 run

7.1
.

Reid to Watson, appeal

6.6
.

Phillips to Teekasingh, 0 runs

6.5
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

6.4
2

Phillips to Watson, 2 runs

6.3
2

Phillips to Watson, 2 runs

6.2
1

Phillips to Teekasingh, 1 run

6.1
2

Phillips to Teekasingh, 2 runs

5.6
2

Jackson to Watson, 2 runs

5.5
4

Jackson to Watson, 4 runs

5.4
.

Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

5.3
.

Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

5.2
.

Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

5.1
2

Jackson to Watson, 2 runs

4.6
1

Cobb to Watson, 1 run

4.6
1

Cobb to Watson, wide

4.5
1

Cobb to Teekasingh, 1 run

4.4
.

0 runs

4.3
1

Cobb to Watson, 1 run

4.2
.

Cobb to Watson, 0 runs

4.1
.

Cobb to Watson, 0 runs

3.6
.

Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs

3.5
.

Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs

3.4
.

Jackson to Teekasingh, 0 runs

3.3
1

Jackson to Watson, 1 run

3.2
.

Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

3.1
.

Jackson to Watson, 0 runs

2.6
.

0 runs

2.5
2

Teekasingh plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

2.4
1

Watson defends for a run.

2.3
.

0 runs

2.2
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

2.1
2

Porter to Watson, 2 runs

1.6
.

Cobb to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.5
2

Cobb to Teekasingh, 2 runs

1.4
.

Cobb to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.4
1

Cobb to Teekasingh, wide

1.3
1

Cobb to Watson, 1 run

1.2
1

Cobb to Teekasingh, 1 run

1.1
1

Cobb to Watson, 1 run

0.6
1

Porter to Watson, 1 run

0.5
1

Porter to Teekasingh, 1 run

0.4
1

Porter to Watson, 1 run

0.3
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

0.1
2

Porter to Watson, 2 runs

19.6
2

Singh to Jackson, 2 runs

19.5
1

Singh to Gammon, 1 run

19.4
4

Singh to Gammon, 4 runs

19.3
1

Singh to Jackson, 1 run

19.2
1

Singh to Gammon, 1 run

19.1
1

Singh to Jackson, 1 run

18.6
1

Thatcher to Jackson, 1 run

18.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)

18.4
1

Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run

18.3
1

Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

18.2
1

Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run

18.1
1

Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

17.6
2

Singh to Gammon, 2 runs

17.5
1

Singh to Porter, 1 run

17.4
.

Singh to Porter, 0 runs

17.3
1

Singh to Gammon, 1 run

17.2
1

Singh to Porter, 1 run

17.1
2

Singh to Porter, 2 runs

16.6
1

Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

16.5
1

Thatcher to Gammon, leg bye

16.4
2

Thatcher to Gammon, 2 runs

16.3
2

Thatcher to Gammon, 2 runs

16.2
1

Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

16.1
1

Thatcher to Gammon, 1 run

15.6
.

Chissell to Porter, 0 runs

15.5
1

Chissell to Gammon, 1 run

15.4
1

Chissell to Porter, 1 run

15.3
1

Chissell to Gammon, 1 run

15.2
.

Chissell to Gammon, 0 runs

15.1
1

Chissell to Porter, 1 run

14.6
.

Williamson to Gammon, 0 runs

14.5
2

Williamson to Gammon, 2 runs

14.4
1

Williamson to Porter, 1 run

14.3
1

Williamson to Gammon, 1 run

14.2
1

Williamson to Gammon, 1 run

14.1
1

Williamson to Porter, 1 run

13.6
.

Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs

13.5
1

Ketan to Porter, 1 run

13.4
1

Porter defends for 1 run.

13.3
1

Ketan to Gammon, 1 run

13.2
1

Ketan to Porter, 1 run

13.1
.

Ketan to Porter, 0 runs

12.6
1

Chissell to Porter, 1 run

12.5
.

Chissell to Porter, 0 runs

12.5
1

Chissell to Porter, wide

12.4
.

Chissell to Porter, 0 runs

12.3
W

Chissell to Bea Ellis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bea Ellis)

12.2
.

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

12.1
.

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

11.6
.

Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs

11.5
.

Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs

11.4
1

Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

11.3
.

Ketan to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

11.2
1

Ketan to Gammon, 1 run

11.1
.

Ketan to Gammon, 0 runs

11.1
1

Ketan to Gammon, wide

10.6
1

Chissell to Gammon, 1 run

10.5
1

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run

10.4
.

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

10.3
1

Chissell to Gammon, 1 run

10.3
1

Chissell to Gammon, wide

10.2
W

Chissell to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

10.1
1

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run

9.6
1

Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

9.5
1

Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run

9.4
.

Ketan to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.3
1

Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

9.2
1

Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run

9.1
1

Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

8.6
2

Weston to Parfitt, 2 runs

8.5
.

Weston to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.4
4

Weston to Parfitt, 4 runs

8.3
4

Weston to Parfitt, 4 runs

8.2
2

Weston to Parfitt, 2 runs

8.1
1

Weston to Bea Ellis, 1 run

7.6
2

Ketan to Parfitt, 2 runs

7.5
1

Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

7.4
1

Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run

7.3
1

Ketan to Bea Ellis, 1 run

7.2
2

Ketan to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

7.1
1

Ketan to Parfitt, 1 run

6.6
2

Weston to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

6.5
.

Weston to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

6.4
.

Weston to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

6.3
1

Weston to Parfitt, 1 run

6.2
1

Weston to Bea Ellis, 1 run

6.1
1

Weston to Parfitt, 1 run

5.6
1

Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run

5.5
1

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run

5.4
1

Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run

5.3
1

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 1 run

5.2
.

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

5.1
.

Chissell to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

4.6
.

Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.5
4

Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.4
4

Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.3
4

Williamson to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.2
.

Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.1
.

Williamson to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.6
.

Singh to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

3.5
.

Singh to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

3.4
W

Singh to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)

3.3
1

Singh to Parfitt, 1 run

3.2
.

Singh to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.1
.

Singh to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Sturge, 0 runs

2.5
2

Thatcher to Sturge, 2 runs

2.4
4

Thatcher to Sturge, 4 runs

2.3
1

Thatcher to Parfitt, 1 run

2.2
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.1
1

Thatcher to Sturge, 1 run

1.6
4

Singh to Parfitt, 4 runs

1.5
1

Singh to Sturge, 1 run

1.4
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

1.3
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

1.2
2

Singh to Sturge, 2 runs

1.1
1

Singh to Parfitt, 1 run

0.6
4

Thatcher to Sturge, 4 runs

0.5
.

Thatcher to Sturge, 0 runs

0.4
W

Thatcher to Jeanes, wicket (lbw - Jeanes)

0.3
.

Thatcher to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.2
.

Thatcher to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.1
.

Thatcher to Jeanes, 0 runs