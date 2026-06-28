Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

120

GLA
GLA

122

Playing

LEI
LEI
GLA
GLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

LEI
LEI
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Abraham Molly

no information yet

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Burke Emily

all rounder

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Butler Emelia

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Evans Rose

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Khan Miriam

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

McColl Megan

all rounder

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Western Lucy

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Reid Nicole

no information yet

Wrightson Emma

no information yet