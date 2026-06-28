Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Bench
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abraham Molly
no information yet
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Bennett Sophie
all rounder
Burke Emily
all rounder
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Brown Hayley
batsman
Clements Lydia
all rounder
Butler Emelia
no information yet
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Colquhoun Aimee
bowler
Dobson Leah
batsman
Crofts Laura
bowler
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Grayson Sophie
batsman
Evans Rose
no information yet
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Freeman Abbey
no information yet
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Halliday Rebecca
no information yet
Khan Miriam
no information yet
Holland Niamh
bowler
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Roff D'nical Lell
bowler
Janczewski Megan
no information yet
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Singh Indira
no information yet
Jones Emma
no information yet
Solomon Bethan
all rounder
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
McColl Megan
all rounder
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Parfitt Georgia Louise
wicket keeper
Watson Ellen
batsman
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Western Lucy
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Weston Lucy
batsman
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Wrightson Emma
no information yet
Scarborough Charlotte
batsman