Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

120

GLA
GLA

122

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire Foxes won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

Players
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Brooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Butler Emelia, Chissell Caitlin, Colquhoun Aimee, Crofts Laura, Davies Flora, Grayson Sophie, Herathge April Ayesha, Higham Lucy, Joseph Tia, Ketan Anjali, Khan Miriam, Phillips Ellie, Roff D'nical Lell, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Solomon Bethan, Sweet Francesca, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly, Wrightson Emma

Glamorgan Squad

Players
BenchAnderson Ellie, Burke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Clements Lydia, Cobb Katy, Cranstone Aylish, Dobson Leah, Ellis Bea, Ellis Bethan, Evans Rose, Freeborn Abbey, Freeman Abbey, Gammon Bethan, Halliday Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Jackson Eve, Janczewski Megan, Jeanes Daisy, Jones Emma, Lambert Charlotte, Marlow Emma, McColl Megan, Mullan Daisy, Parfitt Georgia Louise, Parfitt Lauren, Phillips Sara, Porter Gemma, Reid Nicole, Scarborough Charlotte, Scott Lizzie, Shahabdeen Mariam, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Thomas Libby, Thomson Isla, Tulloch Poppy, Vukusic Erin, Walker Poppy, Westley Jasmine, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

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