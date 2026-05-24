Highlights Middlesex vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

MID
MID

115

LEI
LEI

119

17.2
4

Horley to Watson, 4 runs

17.1
1

Horley to Chissell, 1 run

16.6
1

Whitmore to Chissell, 1 run

16.5
1

Whitmore to Watson, 1 run

16.4
.

Whitmore to Watson, 0 runs

16.3
1

Whitmore to Chissell, 1 run

16.3
1

Whitmore to Chissell, wide

16.2
1

Whitmore to Watson, 1 run

16.1
.

Whitmore to Watson, 0 runs

15.6
.

Horley to Chissell, appeal

15.5
3

Horley to Watson, 3 runs

15.4
1

Horley to Chissell, 1 run

15.3
1

Horley to Watson, 1 run

15.2
.

Horley to Watson, 0 runs

15.1
4

Horley to Watson, 4 runs

14.6
4

Turner to Chissell, 4 runs

14.5
.

Turner to Chissell, 0 runs

14.4
1

Turner to Watson, 1 run

14.3
.

Turner to Watson, 0 runs

14.3
1

Turner to Watson, wide

14.2
1

Turner to Chissell, 1 run

14.1
1

Turner to Watson, 1 run

14.1
3

Turner to Watson, 3 wides

13.6
1

Cambampaty to Watson, 1 run

13.5
1

Cambampaty to Chissell, 1 run

13.4
.

Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs

13.4
1

Cambampaty to Chissell, wide

13.3
.

Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs

13.2
2

Cambampaty to Chissell, 2 runs

13.1
.

Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs

12.6
.

Horley to Watson, 0 runs

12.5
4

Horley to Watson, 4 runs

12.4
1

Horley to Chissell, 1 run

12.4
1

Horley to Chissell, wide

12.3
.

Horley to Chissell, 0 runs

12.2
1

Horley to Watson, 1 run

12.1
1

Horley to Chissell, 1 run

11.6
1

Cambampaty to Chissell, 1 run

11.5
.

Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs

11.4
.

Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs

11.3
.

Cambampaty to Chissell, appeal

11.2
1

Cambampaty to Watson, 1 run

11.1
.

Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs

10.6
4

HR Francis to Chissell, 4 runs

10.6
1

HR Francis to Chissell, wide

10.5
.

HR Francis to Chissell, 0 runs

10.5
1

HR Francis to Chissell, wide

10.4
1

HR Francis to Watson, 1 run, appeal

10.3
.

HR Francis to Watson, 0 runs

10.2
1

HR Francis to Chissell, 1 run

10.1
W

HR Francis to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)

9.6
.

Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs

9.5
.

Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs

9.4
4

Cambampaty to Watson, 4 runs

9.3
.

Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs

9.2
.

Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs

9.1
W

Cambampaty to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

8.6
1

HR Francis to Davies, 1 run

8.5
1

HR Francis to Teekasingh, 1 run

8.4
1

HR Francis to Davies, 1 run

8.3
.

HR Francis to Davies, 0 runs

8.2
1

HR Francis to Teekasingh, 1 run

8.1
1

HR Francis to Davies, 1 run

7.6
.

Whitmore to Teekasingh, 0 runs

7.5
.

Whitmore to Teekasingh, 0 runs

7.4
1

Whitmore to Davies, 1 run

7.3
.

Whitmore to Davies, 0 runs

7.2
4

Whitmore to Davies, 4 runs

7.1
.

Whitmore to Davies, 0 runs

6.6
1

Cambampaty to Davies, 1 run

6.5
4

Cambampaty to Davies, 4 runs

6.4
.

Cambampaty to Davies, 0 runs

6.3
.

Cambampaty to Davies, 0 runs

6.2
W

Cambampaty to Weston, appeal, wicket (stumped - Weston)

6.1
.

Cambampaty to Weston, 0 runs

5.6
.

Horley to Teekasingh, 0 runs

5.5
.

Horley to Teekasingh, 0 runs

5.4
.

Horley to Teekasingh, 0 runs

5.4
1

Horley to Teekasingh, wide

5.3
.

Horley to Teekasingh, 0 runs

5.2
2

Horley to Teekasingh, 2 runs

5.1
4

Horley to Teekasingh, 4 runs

4.6
1

Turner to Teekasingh, 1 run

4.5
4

Turner to Teekasingh, 4 runs

4.4
2

Turner to Teekasingh, 2 runs

4.3
1

Turner to Weston, 1 run

4.2
W

Turner to Brooker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brooker)

4.1
4

Turner to Brooker, 4 runs

3.6
1

Pearson to Brooker, 1 run

3.5
1

Pearson to Teekasingh, 1 run

3.5
1

Pearson to Teekasingh, wide

3.5
nb

Pearson to Teekasingh, no ball, appeal

3.4
W

Pearson to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thanawala)

3.3
4

Pearson to Thanawala, 4 runs

3.2
.

Pearson to Thanawala, 0 runs

3.1
4

Pearson to Thanawala, 4 runs

2.6
.

Turner to Brooker, 0 runs

2.5
.

Turner to Brooker, 0 runs

2.4
1

Turner to Thanawala, 1 run

2.4
nb

Turner to Thanawala, no ball + 4 runs

2.3
1

Turner to Brooker, 1 run

2.2
1

Turner to Thanawala, 1 run

2.1
.

Turner to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.6
.

Pearson to Brooker, 0 runs

1.5
1

Pearson to Thanawala, 1 run

1.4
.

Pearson to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.3
1

Pearson to Brooker, 1 run

1.3
nb

Pearson to Brooker, no ball + 4 runs

1.2
.

Pearson to Brooker, 0 runs

1.1
.

Pearson to Brooker, 0 runs

0.6
1

Turner to Brooker, 1 run

0.5
.

Turner to Brooker, 0 runs

0.4
.

Turner to Brooker, 0 runs

0.3
.

Turner to Brooker, 0 runs

0.2
.

Turner to Brooker, 0 runs

0.1
.

Turner to Brooker, 0 runs

19.6
1

Phillips to Gole, 1 run

19.5
1

Phillips to Irving, bye

19.4
.

Phillips to Irving, 0 runs

19.3
.

Phillips to Irving, appeal

19.2
1

Phillips to Gole, 1 run

19.1
2

Phillips to Gole, 2 runs

18.6
2

Thatcher to Irving, 2 runs

18.5
1

Thatcher to Gole, 1 run

18.4
1

Thatcher to Irving, bye

18.3
1

Thatcher to Gole, 1 run

18.2
1

Thatcher to Irving, 1 run

18.1
1

Thatcher to Gole, 1 run

17.6
1

Phillips to Gole, 1 run

17.5
1

Phillips to Irving, 1 run

17.4
4

Phillips to Irving, 4 runs

17.3
1

Phillips to Gole, 1 run

17.2
1

Phillips to Irving, 1 run

17.1
1

Phillips to Gole, 1 run

16.6
1

Thanawala to Gole, 1 run

16.5
4

Thanawala to Gole, 4 runs

16.5
1

Thanawala to Gole, wide

16.4
4

Thanawala to Gole, 4 runs

16.4
1

Thanawala to Gole, wide

16.4
1

Thanawala to Gole, wide

16.3
1lb

Thanawala to Irving, leg bye, appeal

16.2
.

Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs

16.1
4

Thanawala to Irving, 4 runs

15.6
1lb

Singh to Irving, leg bye, appeal

15.5
1

Singh to Gole, 1 run

15.4
2

Singh to Gole, 2 runs

15.3
1

Singh to Irving, 1 run

15.2
.

Singh to Irving, 0 runs

15.2
1

Singh to Irving, wide

15.1
1

Singh to Gole, 1 run

14.6
1

Thanawala to Gole, 1 run

14.5
1

Thanawala to Irving, 1 run

14.4
.

Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs

14.3
1

Thanawala to Gole, 1 run

14.2
1

Thanawala to Irving, 1 run

14.1
.

Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs

13.6
2

Ketan to Gole, 2 runs

13.5
.

Ketan to Gole, 0 runs

13.4
.

Ketan to Gole, 0 runs

13.3
.

Ketan to Gole, 0 runs

13.2
1

Ketan to Irving, 1 run

13.1
.

Ketan to Irving, 0 runs

12.6
1

Teekasingh to Irving, 1 run

12.5
.

Teekasingh to Irving, 0 runs

12.4
.

Teekasingh to Irving, 0 runs

12.3
1

Teekasingh to Gole, 1 run

12.2
1

Teekasingh to Irving, 1 run

12.1
.

Teekasingh to Irving, 0 runs

11.6
1

Ketan to Irving, 1 run

11.5
1

Ketan to Gole, 1 run

11.4
1

Ketan to Irving, 1 run

11.3
.

Ketan to Irving, 0 runs

11.2
1

Ketan to Gole, 1 run

11.1
.

Ketan to Gole, 0 runs

10.6
2

Teekasingh to Irving, 2 runs

10.5
3

Teekasingh to Gole, 3 runs

10.4
.

Teekasingh to Gole, 0 runs

10.3
.

Teekasingh to Gole, 0 runs

10.2
.

Teekasingh to Gole, 0 runs

10.1
1

Teekasingh to Irving, 1 run

9.6
1

Ketan to Irving, 1 run

9.5
2

Ketan to Irving, 2 runs

9.4
1

Ketan to Gole, 1 run

9.3
1

Ketan to Irving, 1 run

9.2
.

Ketan to Irving, 0 runs

9.1
.

Ketan to Irving, 0 runs

9.1
1

Ketan to Irving, wide

8.4
1

Thanawala to Irving, 1 run

8.3
.

Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs

8.2
.

Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs

8.1
1

Thanawala to Gole, 1 run

7.6
.

Chissell to Irving, 0 runs

7.5
W

Chissell to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (lbw - Pindoria)

7.5
1

Chissell to Pindoria, wide

7.4
.

Chissell to Pindoria, 0 runs

7.4
1

Chissell to Pindoria, wide

7.3
1

Chissell to Gole, 1 run

7.2
.

Chissell to Gole, 0 runs

7.1
2

Chissell to Gole, 2 runs

6.6
1

Thanawala to Gole, 1 run

6.6
1

Thanawala to Gole, wide

6.5
.

Thanawala to Gole, 0 runs

6.4
1

Thanawala to Pindoria, 1 run

6.3
1

Thanawala to Gole, 1 run

6.2
1

Thanawala to Pindoria, 1 run

6.1
W

Thanawala to Horley, appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)

5.6
1

Singh to Horley, 1 run

5.5
.

Singh to Horley, 0 runs

5.5
1

Singh to Horley, wide

5.4
2

Singh to Horley, 2 runs

5.3
.

Singh to Horley, 0 runs

5.2
.

Singh to Horley, 0 runs

5.1
1

Singh to Gole, 1 run

4.6
.

Thatcher to Horley, 0 runs

4.5
1

Thatcher to Gole, 1 run

4.4
.

Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs

4.3
.

Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs

4.2
4

Thatcher to Gole, 4 runs

4.1
.

Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs

3.6
.

Phillips to Horley, 0 runs

3.5
.

Phillips to Horley, 0 runs

3.5
5

Phillips to Horley, 5 wides

3.4
4

Phillips to Horley, 4 runs

3.3
.

Phillips to Horley, 0 runs

3.2
W

Phillips to Whybrow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Whybrow)

3.1
.

Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs

2.5
.

Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs

2.4
.

Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs

2.3
4

Thatcher to Gole, 4 runs

2.2
.

Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs

2.1
.

Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.5
1

Phillips to Gole, 1 run

1.4
.

Phillips to Gole, 0 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Gole, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Gole, 0 runs

1.1
1

Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run

0.6
W

Thatcher to Downer, appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)

0.6
1

Thatcher to Downer, wide

0.5
4

Thatcher to Downer, 4 runs

0.4
.

Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs

0.3
1

Thatcher to Whybrow, 1 run

0.3
1

Thatcher to Whybrow, wide

0.2
.

Thatcher to Whybrow, 0 runs

0.1
.

Thatcher to Whybrow, 0 runs