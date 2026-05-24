Highlights Middlesex vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026
Horley to Watson, 4 runs
Horley to Chissell, 1 run
Whitmore to Chissell, 1 run
Whitmore to Watson, 1 run
Whitmore to Watson, 0 runs
Whitmore to Chissell, 1 run
Whitmore to Chissell, wide
Whitmore to Watson, 1 run
Whitmore to Watson, 0 runs
Horley to Chissell, appeal
Horley to Watson, 3 runs
Horley to Chissell, 1 run
Horley to Watson, 1 run
Horley to Watson, 0 runs
Horley to Watson, 4 runs
Turner to Chissell, 4 runs
Turner to Chissell, 0 runs
Turner to Watson, 1 run
Turner to Watson, 0 runs
Turner to Watson, wide
Turner to Chissell, 1 run
Turner to Watson, 1 run
Turner to Watson, 3 wides
Cambampaty to Watson, 1 run
Cambampaty to Chissell, 1 run
Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Chissell, wide
Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Chissell, 2 runs
Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs
Horley to Watson, 0 runs
Horley to Watson, 4 runs
Horley to Chissell, 1 run
Horley to Chissell, wide
Horley to Chissell, 0 runs
Horley to Watson, 1 run
Horley to Chissell, 1 run
Cambampaty to Chissell, 1 run
Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Chissell, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Chissell, appeal
Cambampaty to Watson, 1 run
Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs
HR Francis to Chissell, 4 runs
HR Francis to Chissell, wide
HR Francis to Chissell, 0 runs
HR Francis to Chissell, wide
HR Francis to Watson, 1 run, appeal
HR Francis to Watson, 0 runs
HR Francis to Chissell, 1 run
HR Francis to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)
Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Watson, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Watson, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
HR Francis to Davies, 1 run
HR Francis to Teekasingh, 1 run
HR Francis to Davies, 1 run
HR Francis to Davies, 0 runs
HR Francis to Teekasingh, 1 run
HR Francis to Davies, 1 run
Whitmore to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Whitmore to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Whitmore to Davies, 1 run
Whitmore to Davies, 0 runs
Whitmore to Davies, 4 runs
Whitmore to Davies, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Davies, 1 run
Cambampaty to Davies, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Davies, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Davies, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Weston, appeal, wicket (stumped - Weston)
Cambampaty to Weston, 0 runs
Horley to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Horley to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Horley to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Horley to Teekasingh, wide
Horley to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Horley to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Horley to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Turner to Teekasingh, 1 run
Turner to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Turner to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Turner to Weston, 1 run
Turner to Brooker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brooker)
Turner to Brooker, 4 runs
Pearson to Brooker, 1 run
Pearson to Teekasingh, 1 run
Pearson to Teekasingh, wide
Pearson to Teekasingh, no ball, appeal
Pearson to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thanawala)
Pearson to Thanawala, 4 runs
Pearson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Pearson to Thanawala, 4 runs
Turner to Brooker, 0 runs
Turner to Brooker, 0 runs
Turner to Thanawala, 1 run
Turner to Thanawala, no ball + 4 runs
Turner to Brooker, 1 run
Turner to Thanawala, 1 run
Turner to Thanawala, 0 runs
Pearson to Brooker, 0 runs
Pearson to Thanawala, 1 run
Pearson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Pearson to Brooker, 1 run
Pearson to Brooker, no ball + 4 runs
Pearson to Brooker, 0 runs
Pearson to Brooker, 0 runs
Turner to Brooker, 1 run
Turner to Brooker, 0 runs
Turner to Brooker, 0 runs
Turner to Brooker, 0 runs
Turner to Brooker, 0 runs
Turner to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Gole, 1 run
Phillips to Irving, bye
Phillips to Irving, 0 runs
Phillips to Irving, appeal
Phillips to Gole, 1 run
Phillips to Gole, 2 runs
Thatcher to Irving, 2 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 1 run
Thatcher to Irving, bye
Thatcher to Gole, 1 run
Thatcher to Irving, 1 run
Thatcher to Gole, 1 run
Phillips to Gole, 1 run
Phillips to Irving, 1 run
Phillips to Irving, 4 runs
Phillips to Gole, 1 run
Phillips to Irving, 1 run
Phillips to Gole, 1 run
Thanawala to Gole, 1 run
Thanawala to Gole, 4 runs
Thanawala to Gole, wide
Thanawala to Gole, 4 runs
Thanawala to Gole, wide
Thanawala to Gole, wide
Thanawala to Irving, leg bye, appeal
Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs
Thanawala to Irving, 4 runs
Singh to Irving, leg bye, appeal
Singh to Gole, 1 run
Singh to Gole, 2 runs
Singh to Irving, 1 run
Singh to Irving, 0 runs
Singh to Irving, wide
Singh to Gole, 1 run
Thanawala to Gole, 1 run
Thanawala to Irving, 1 run
Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs
Thanawala to Gole, 1 run
Thanawala to Irving, 1 run
Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs
Ketan to Gole, 2 runs
Ketan to Gole, 0 runs
Ketan to Gole, 0 runs
Ketan to Gole, 0 runs
Ketan to Irving, 1 run
Ketan to Irving, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Irving, 1 run
Teekasingh to Irving, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Irving, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Gole, 1 run
Teekasingh to Irving, 1 run
Teekasingh to Irving, 0 runs
Ketan to Irving, 1 run
Ketan to Gole, 1 run
Ketan to Irving, 1 run
Ketan to Irving, 0 runs
Ketan to Gole, 1 run
Ketan to Gole, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Irving, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Gole, 3 runs
Teekasingh to Gole, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Gole, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Gole, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Irving, 1 run
Ketan to Irving, 1 run
Ketan to Irving, 2 runs
Ketan to Gole, 1 run
Ketan to Irving, 1 run
Ketan to Irving, 0 runs
Ketan to Irving, 0 runs
Ketan to Irving, wide
Thanawala to Irving, 1 run
Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs
Thanawala to Irving, 0 runs
Thanawala to Gole, 1 run
Chissell to Irving, 0 runs
Chissell to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (lbw - Pindoria)
Chissell to Pindoria, wide
Chissell to Pindoria, 0 runs
Chissell to Pindoria, wide
Chissell to Gole, 1 run
Chissell to Gole, 0 runs
Chissell to Gole, 2 runs
Thanawala to Gole, 1 run
Thanawala to Gole, wide
Thanawala to Gole, 0 runs
Thanawala to Pindoria, 1 run
Thanawala to Gole, 1 run
Thanawala to Pindoria, 1 run
Thanawala to Horley, appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)
Singh to Horley, 1 run
Singh to Horley, 0 runs
Singh to Horley, wide
Singh to Horley, 2 runs
Singh to Horley, 0 runs
Singh to Horley, 0 runs
Singh to Gole, 1 run
Thatcher to Horley, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 1 run
Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 4 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs
Phillips to Horley, 0 runs
Phillips to Horley, 0 runs
Phillips to Horley, 5 wides
Phillips to Horley, 4 runs
Phillips to Horley, 0 runs
Phillips to Whybrow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Whybrow)
Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 4 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs
Thatcher to Gole, 0 runs
Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs
Phillips to Gole, 1 run
Phillips to Gole, 0 runs
Phillips to Gole, 0 runs
Phillips to Gole, 0 runs
Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run
Thatcher to Downer, appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)
Thatcher to Downer, wide
Thatcher to Downer, 4 runs
Thatcher to Downer, 0 runs
Thatcher to Whybrow, 1 run
Thatcher to Whybrow, wide
Thatcher to Whybrow, 0 runs
Thatcher to Whybrow, 0 runs