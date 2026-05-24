Match details Middlesex vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

MID
MID

115

LEI
LEI

119

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersWhybrow Abbie, Pindoria Riva, Gole Gayatri, Horley Saskia, Downer Artemis, Irving Georgia, Whitmore Alice, Pearson Sarah, Turner Lauren, Cambampaty Rachana, Francis Hannah R
BenchBlofield Jenny, Dattani Naomi, Davis Hannah, Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri, Dowse Ariana, Francis Hannah C, Hughes Scarlett, Judge Layla, Kibler Olivia, Miles Natasha, Patel Ananya, Patel Sonali, Porter Lucy, Rogers Mia, Routledge Issy, Solomon Victoria, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Wolfe Katie

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Thanawala Prisha, Teekasingh Faith, Weston Lucy, Davies Flora, Watson Ellen, Chissell Caitlin, Phillips Ellie, Singh Indira, Ketan Anjali, Thatcher Emma
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Brown Hayley, Butler Emelia, Colquhoun Aimee, Crofts Laura, Grayson Sophie, Herathge April Ayesha, Higham Lucy, Joseph Tia, Khan Miriam, Roff D'nical Lell, Shaikh Nayma, Solomon Bethan, Sweet Francesca, Western Lucy, Whitfield Holly, Wrightson Emma

Venue Guide

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