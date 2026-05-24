Squads Middlesex vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

MID
MID

115

LEI
LEI

119

Playing

MID
MID
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Downer Artemis

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Irving Georgia

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Cambampaty Rachana

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Francis Hannah R

all rounder

Bench

MID
MID
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Blofield Jenny

no information yet

Abraham Molly

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Davis Hannah

all rounder

Butler Emelia

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Francis Hannah C

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Judge Layla

no information yet

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Patel Ananya

no information yet

Khan Miriam

no information yet

Porter Lucy

all rounder

Rogers Mia

wicket keeper

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Wrightson Emma

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet