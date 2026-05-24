Squads Middlesex vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Horley Saskia
batsman
Weston Lucy
batsman
Downer Artemis
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Irving Georgia
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Singh Indira
no information yet
Cambampaty Rachana
no information yet
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Francis Hannah R
all rounder
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Bench