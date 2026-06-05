Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

141

GLA
GLA

174

19.6
.

Anderson to Thaker, 0 runs

19.5
1

Anderson to Phillips, 1 run

19.4
1

Anderson to Thaker, 1 run

19.3
1

Anderson to Phillips, 1 run

19.2
4

Anderson to Phillips, 4 runs

19.1
W

Anderson to Lenny Sims, appeal, wicket (caught - Lenny Sims)

18.6
W

Porter to Gibbs, wicket (lbw - Gibbs)

18.5
4

Porter to Gibbs, 4 runs

18.4
1

Porter to Lenny Sims, 1 run

18.3
.

Porter to Lenny Sims, 0 runs

18.2
W

Porter to Presland, wicket (lbw - Presland)

18.1
.

Porter to Presland, 0 runs

17.6
1

Anderson to Presland, 1 run

17.5
4

Anderson to Presland, 4 runs

17.4
.

Anderson to Presland, 0 runs

17.3
4

Anderson to Presland, 4 runs

17.2
1

Anderson to Gibbs, 1 run

17.1
2

Anderson to Gibbs, 2 runs

16.6
1

Porter to Gibbs, 1 run

16.5
.

Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs

16.4
.

Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs

16.3
.

Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs

16.2
W

Porter to Ascott, appeal, wicket (caught - Ascott)

16.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)

15.6
1

Jackson to Marriott, 1 run

15.5
1

Jackson to Presland, 1 run

15.4
1

Jackson to Marriott, 1 run

15.3
1

Jackson to Presland, 1 run

15.2
2

Jackson to Presland, 2 runs

15.1
1

Jackson to Marriott, 1 run

14.6
1

Sturge to Marriott, 1 run

14.5
1

Sturge to Presland, 1 run

14.4
1

Sturge to Marriott, 1 run

14.3
.

Sturge to Marriott, 0 runs

14.2
4

Sturge to Marriott, 4 runs

14.1
1

Sturge to Presland, 1 run

13.6
.

Jackson to Marriott, 0 runs

13.5
2

Jackson to Marriott, 2 runs

13.4
4

Jackson to Marriott, 4 runs

13.3
1

Jackson to Presland, 1 run

13.2
2

Jackson to Presland, 2 runs

13.1
.

Jackson to Presland, 0 runs

12.6
1

Cobb to Presland, 1 run

12.5
1

Cobb to Marriott, 1 run

12.4
.

Cobb to Marriott, 0 runs

12.3
1

Cobb to Presland, 1 run

12.2
1

Cobb to Marriott, 1 run

12.2
1

Cobb to Marriott, wide

12.1
.

Cobb to Marriott, 0 runs

11.6
1

Sturge to Marriott, 1 run

11.5
1

Sturge to Presland, 1 run

11.4
.

Sturge to Presland, 0 runs

11.3
W

Sturge to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)

11.2
.

Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs

11.1
4

Sturge to Kemp, 4 runs

10.6
2

Westley to Marriott, 2 runs

10.5
1

Westley to Kemp, 1 run

10.4
2

Westley to Kemp, 2 runs

10.3
1

Westley to Marriott, 1 run

10.2
1

Westley to Kemp, 1 run

10.1
1

Westley to Marriott, 1 run

9.6
.

Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs

9.5
4

Sturge to Kemp, 4 runs

9.4
.

Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs

9.3
1

Sturge to Marriott, 1 run

9.2
W

Sturge to Reid, wicket (stumped - Reid)

9.1
4

Sturge to Reid, 4 runs

8.6
2

Westley to Kemp, 2 runs

8.5
.

Westley to Kemp, 0 runs

8.4
.

Westley to Kemp, 0 runs

8.3
1

Westley to Reid, 1 run

8.2
4

Westley to Reid, 4 runs

8.1
.

Westley to Reid, 0 runs

7.6
1

Jackson to Reid, 1 run

7.5
2

Jackson to Reid, 2 runs

7.4
1

Jackson to Kemp, 1 run

7.3
4

Jackson to Kemp, 4 runs

7.2
.

Jackson to Kemp, 0 runs

7.1
.

Jackson to Kemp, 0 runs

6.6
1

Cobb to Kemp, 1 run

6.5
1

Cobb to Reid, bye

6.5
1

Cobb to Reid, wide

6.5
1

Cobb to Reid, wide

6.4
1

Cobb to Kemp, 1 run

6.3
.

Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs

6.2
1

Cobb to Reid, leg bye

6.1
.

Cobb to Reid, 0 runs

5.6
1

Jackson to Reid, 1 run

5.5
.

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

5.4
.

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

5.3
.

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

5.2
.

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

5.1
.

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

4.6
.

Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs

4.5
.

Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs

4.5
1

Cobb to Kemp, wide

4.4
4

Cobb to Kemp, 4 runs

4.3
2

Cobb to Kemp, 2 runs

4.2
.

Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs

4.1
4

Cobb to Kemp, 4 runs

3.6
1

Anderson to Kemp, leg bye

3.5
.

Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs

3.4
1

Anderson to Reid, 1 run

3.3
4

Anderson to Reid, 4 runs

3.2
.

Anderson to Reid, 0 runs

3.1
4

Anderson to Reid, 4 runs

2.6
2

Porter to Kemp, 2 runs

2.5
.

Porter to Kemp, 0 runs

2.4
4

Porter to Kemp, 4 runs

2.3
.

Porter to Kemp, 0 runs

2.2
.

Porter to Kemp, 0 runs

2.1
1

Porter to Reid, leg bye

1.6
.

Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs

1.5
.

Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs

1.4
3

Anderson to Reid, 3 runs

1.3
.

Anderson to Reid, 0 runs

1.2
1lb

Anderson to Kemp, leg bye, appeal

1.1
1

Anderson to Reid, leg bye

0.6
4

Porter to Kemp, 4 runs

0.5
1

Porter to Reid, 1 run

0.4
4

Porter to Reid, 4 runs

0.3
.

Porter to Reid, 0 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Reid, 0 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Reid, 0 runs

19.6
2

Reid to Sturge, 2 runs

19.5
4

Reid to Sturge, 4 runs

19.4
4

Reid to Sturge, 4 runs

19.3
.

Reid to Sturge, 0 runs

19.2
2

Reid to Sturge, 2 runs

19.1
1

Reid to Gammon, 1 run

18.6
1

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run

18.5
.

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 0 runs

18.4
2

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 2 runs

18.3
4

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 4 runs

18.2
1

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run

18.1
2

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 2 runs

17.6
4

Kemp to Gammon, 4 runs

17.5
1

Kemp to Sturge, 1 run

17.4
4

Kemp to Sturge, 4 runs

17.3
4

Kemp to Sturge, 4 runs

16.6
2

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 2 runs

16.5
1

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run

16.4
1

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run

16.3
.

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 0 runs

16.2
1

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run

16.1
1

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run

15.6
1

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

15.5
.

Phillips to Sturge, appeal

15.4
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

15.3
1

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

15.2
4

Phillips to Sturge, 4 runs

15.1
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

14.6
1

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 1 run

14.5
2

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 2 runs

14.4
4

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 4 runs

14.3
.

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 0 runs

14.2
1

Anisha Patel to Sturge, 1 run

14.1
2

Anisha Patel to Sturge, 2 runs

13.6
1

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

13.5
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

13.4
.

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

13.3
2

Phillips to Gammon, 2 runs

13.2
1

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

13.2
1

Phillips to Sturge, wide

13.1
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

12.6
1

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 1 run

12.5
.

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 0 runs

12.4
W

Anisha Patel to Dobson, wicket (lbw - Dobson)

12.3
.

Anisha Patel to Dobson, 0 runs

12.2
.

Anisha Patel to Dobson, 0 runs

12.1
2

Anisha Patel to Dobson, 2 runs

11.3
W

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

11.2
1

Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run

11.2
1

Lenny Sims to Dobson, wide

11.1
1

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run

10.6
1

Thaker to Parfitt, 1 run

10.6
1

Thaker to Parfitt, wide

10.5
.

Thaker to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.4
2

Thaker to Parfitt, 2 runs

10.3
.

Thaker to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.3
1

Thaker to Parfitt, wide

10.2
2

Thaker to Parfitt, 2 runs

10.1
1

Thaker to Dobson, 1 run

9.6
4

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 4 runs

9.5
1

Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run

9.4
1

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run

9.3
.

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.2
1

Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run

9.1
1

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run

8.6
4

Thaker to Dobson, 4 runs

8.5
.

Thaker to Dobson, 0 runs

8.5
1

Thaker to Dobson, wide

8.4
4

Thaker to Dobson, 4 runs

8.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Jeanes)

8.2
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

8.1
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

7.6
4

Kemp to Parfitt, 4 runs

7.5
1

Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run

7.4
4

Kemp to Jeanes, 4 runs

7.3
1

Kemp to Parfitt, 1 run

7.2
1

Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run

7.1
1

Kemp to Parfitt, 1 run

6.6
2

Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 2 runs

6.5
1

Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 1 run

6.4
1

Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 1 run

6.3
4

Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 4 runs

6.2
1

Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 1 run

6.1
.

Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.1
2

Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 2 wides

5.6
.

Kemp to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.5
1

Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run

5.4
2

Kemp to Jeanes, 2 runs

5.3
.

Kemp to Jeanes, 0 runs

5.2
2

Kemp to Jeanes, 2 runs

5.1
.

Kemp to Jeanes, 0 runs

4.6
1

Russell to Jeanes, 1 run

4.5
1

Russell to Parfitt, 1 run

4.4
4

Russell to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.3
.

Russell to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.2
.

Russell to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.1
4

Russell to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.1
1

Russell to Parfitt, wide

4.1
1

Russell to Parfitt, wide

3.6
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

3.5
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.4
4

Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

3.3
4

FOUR! Parfitt plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

3.2
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.1
1

Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run

2.6
.

Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.5
4

Reid to Parfitt, 4 runs

2.4
.

Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.3
.

Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.2
4

Reid to Parfitt, 4 runs

2.1
1

Reid to Jeanes, 1 run

1.6
1

Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run

1.5
.

Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.3
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

1.2
1

Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run

1.1
4

Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs

0.6
2

Reid to Parfitt, 2 runs

0.5
1

Reid to Jeanes, 1 run

0.4
1

Reid to Parfitt, 1 run

0.3
.

Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.2
.

Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.1
1

Reid to Jeanes, 1 run