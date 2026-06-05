Anderson to Thaker, 0 runs

Anderson to Phillips, 1 run

Anderson to Thaker, 1 run

Anderson to Phillips, 1 run

Anderson to Phillips, 4 runs

Anderson to Lenny Sims, appeal, wicket (caught - Lenny Sims)

Porter to Gibbs, wicket (lbw - Gibbs)

Porter to Gibbs, 4 runs

Porter to Lenny Sims, 1 run

Porter to Lenny Sims, 0 runs

Porter to Presland, wicket (lbw - Presland)

Porter to Presland, 0 runs

Anderson to Presland, 1 run

Anderson to Presland, 4 runs

Anderson to Presland, 0 runs

Anderson to Presland, 4 runs

Anderson to Gibbs, 1 run

Anderson to Gibbs, 2 runs

Porter to Gibbs, 1 run

Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs

Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs

Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs

Porter to Ascott, appeal, wicket (caught - Ascott)

Jackson to Marriott, 1 run

Jackson to Presland, 1 run

Jackson to Marriott, 1 run

Jackson to Presland, 1 run

Jackson to Presland, 2 runs

Jackson to Marriott, 1 run

Sturge to Marriott, 1 run

Sturge to Presland, 1 run

Sturge to Marriott, 1 run

Sturge to Marriott, 0 runs

Sturge to Marriott, 4 runs

Sturge to Presland, 1 run

Jackson to Marriott, 0 runs

Jackson to Marriott, 2 runs

Jackson to Marriott, 4 runs

Jackson to Presland, 1 run

Jackson to Presland, 2 runs

Jackson to Presland, 0 runs

Cobb to Presland, 1 run

Cobb to Marriott, 1 run

Cobb to Marriott, 0 runs

Cobb to Presland, 1 run

Cobb to Marriott, 1 run

Cobb to Marriott, wide

Cobb to Marriott, 0 runs

Sturge to Marriott, 1 run

Sturge to Presland, 1 run

Sturge to Presland, 0 runs

Sturge to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)

Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs

Sturge to Kemp, 4 runs

Westley to Marriott, 2 runs

Westley to Kemp, 1 run

Westley to Kemp, 2 runs

Westley to Marriott, 1 run

Westley to Kemp, 1 run

Westley to Marriott, 1 run

Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs

Sturge to Kemp, 4 runs

Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs

Sturge to Marriott, 1 run

Sturge to Reid, wicket (stumped - Reid)

Sturge to Reid, 4 runs

Westley to Kemp, 2 runs

Westley to Kemp, 0 runs

Westley to Kemp, 0 runs

Westley to Reid, 1 run

Westley to Reid, 4 runs

Westley to Reid, 0 runs

Jackson to Reid, 1 run

Jackson to Reid, 2 runs

Jackson to Kemp, 1 run

Jackson to Kemp, 4 runs

Jackson to Kemp, 0 runs

Jackson to Kemp, 0 runs

Cobb to Kemp, 1 run

Cobb to Reid, bye

Cobb to Reid, wide

Cobb to Reid, wide

Cobb to Kemp, 1 run

Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs

Cobb to Reid, leg bye

Cobb to Reid, 0 runs

Jackson to Reid, 1 run

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

Jackson to Reid, 0 runs

Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs

Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs

Cobb to Kemp, wide

Cobb to Kemp, 4 runs

Cobb to Kemp, 2 runs

Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs

Cobb to Kemp, 4 runs

Anderson to Kemp, leg bye

Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs

Anderson to Reid, 1 run

Anderson to Reid, 4 runs

Anderson to Reid, 0 runs

Anderson to Reid, 4 runs

Porter to Kemp, 2 runs

Porter to Kemp, 0 runs

Porter to Kemp, 4 runs

Porter to Kemp, 0 runs

Porter to Kemp, 0 runs

Porter to Reid, leg bye

Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs

Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs

Anderson to Reid, 3 runs

Anderson to Reid, 0 runs

Anderson to Kemp, leg bye, appeal

Anderson to Reid, leg bye

Porter to Kemp, 4 runs

Porter to Reid, 1 run

Porter to Reid, 4 runs

Porter to Reid, 0 runs

Porter to Reid, 0 runs

Porter to Reid, 0 runs

Reid to Sturge, 2 runs

Reid to Sturge, 4 runs

Reid to Sturge, 4 runs

Reid to Sturge, 0 runs

Reid to Sturge, 2 runs

Reid to Gammon, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 0 runs

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 2 runs

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 4 runs

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 2 runs

Kemp to Gammon, 4 runs

Kemp to Sturge, 1 run

Kemp to Sturge, 4 runs

Kemp to Sturge, 4 runs

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 2 runs

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 0 runs

Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, appeal

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, 4 runs

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 2 runs

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 4 runs

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 0 runs

Anisha Patel to Sturge, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Sturge, 2 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

Phillips to Gammon, 2 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, wide

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Gammon, 0 runs

Anisha Patel to Dobson, wicket (lbw - Dobson)

Anisha Patel to Dobson, 0 runs

Anisha Patel to Dobson, 0 runs

Anisha Patel to Dobson, 2 runs

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Dobson, wide

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run

Thaker to Parfitt, 1 run

Thaker to Parfitt, wide

Thaker to Parfitt, 0 runs

Thaker to Parfitt, 2 runs

Thaker to Parfitt, 0 runs

Thaker to Parfitt, wide

Thaker to Parfitt, 2 runs

Thaker to Dobson, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 4 runs

Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 0 runs

Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run

Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run

Thaker to Dobson, 4 runs

Thaker to Dobson, 0 runs

Thaker to Dobson, wide

Thaker to Dobson, 4 runs

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

Kemp to Parfitt, 4 runs

Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run

Kemp to Jeanes, 4 runs

Kemp to Parfitt, 1 run

Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run

Kemp to Parfitt, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 2 runs

Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 4 runs

Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 1 run

Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 0 runs

Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 2 wides

Kemp to Parfitt, 0 runs

Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run

Kemp to Jeanes, 2 runs

Kemp to Jeanes, 0 runs

Kemp to Jeanes, 2 runs

Kemp to Jeanes, 0 runs

Russell to Jeanes, 1 run

Russell to Parfitt, 1 run

Russell to Parfitt, 4 runs

Russell to Parfitt, 0 runs

Russell to Parfitt, 0 runs

Russell to Parfitt, 4 runs

Russell to Parfitt, wide

Russell to Parfitt, wide

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

3.3 4

FOUR! Parfitt plays a defensive stroke for four runs.