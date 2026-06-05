Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Anderson to Thaker, 0 runs
Anderson to Phillips, 1 run
Anderson to Thaker, 1 run
Anderson to Phillips, 1 run
Anderson to Phillips, 4 runs
Anderson to Lenny Sims, appeal, wicket (caught - Lenny Sims)
Porter to Gibbs, wicket (lbw - Gibbs)
Porter to Gibbs, 4 runs
Porter to Lenny Sims, 1 run
Porter to Lenny Sims, 0 runs
Porter to Presland, wicket (lbw - Presland)
Porter to Presland, 0 runs
Anderson to Presland, 1 run
Anderson to Presland, 4 runs
Anderson to Presland, 0 runs
Anderson to Presland, 4 runs
Anderson to Gibbs, 1 run
Anderson to Gibbs, 2 runs
Porter to Gibbs, 1 run
Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs
Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs
Porter to Gibbs, 0 runs
Porter to Ascott, appeal, wicket (caught - Ascott)
appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)
Jackson to Marriott, 1 run
Jackson to Presland, 1 run
Jackson to Marriott, 1 run
Jackson to Presland, 1 run
Jackson to Presland, 2 runs
Jackson to Marriott, 1 run
Sturge to Marriott, 1 run
Sturge to Presland, 1 run
Sturge to Marriott, 1 run
Sturge to Marriott, 0 runs
Sturge to Marriott, 4 runs
Sturge to Presland, 1 run
Jackson to Marriott, 0 runs
Jackson to Marriott, 2 runs
Jackson to Marriott, 4 runs
Jackson to Presland, 1 run
Jackson to Presland, 2 runs
Jackson to Presland, 0 runs
Cobb to Presland, 1 run
Cobb to Marriott, 1 run
Cobb to Marriott, 0 runs
Cobb to Presland, 1 run
Cobb to Marriott, 1 run
Cobb to Marriott, wide
Cobb to Marriott, 0 runs
Sturge to Marriott, 1 run
Sturge to Presland, 1 run
Sturge to Presland, 0 runs
Sturge to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)
Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs
Sturge to Kemp, 4 runs
Westley to Marriott, 2 runs
Westley to Kemp, 1 run
Westley to Kemp, 2 runs
Westley to Marriott, 1 run
Westley to Kemp, 1 run
Westley to Marriott, 1 run
Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs
Sturge to Kemp, 4 runs
Sturge to Kemp, 0 runs
Sturge to Marriott, 1 run
Sturge to Reid, wicket (stumped - Reid)
Sturge to Reid, 4 runs
Westley to Kemp, 2 runs
Westley to Kemp, 0 runs
Westley to Kemp, 0 runs
Westley to Reid, 1 run
Westley to Reid, 4 runs
Westley to Reid, 0 runs
Jackson to Reid, 1 run
Jackson to Reid, 2 runs
Jackson to Kemp, 1 run
Jackson to Kemp, 4 runs
Jackson to Kemp, 0 runs
Jackson to Kemp, 0 runs
Cobb to Kemp, 1 run
Cobb to Reid, bye
Cobb to Reid, wide
Cobb to Reid, wide
Cobb to Kemp, 1 run
Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs
Cobb to Reid, leg bye
Cobb to Reid, 0 runs
Jackson to Reid, 1 run
Jackson to Reid, 0 runs
Jackson to Reid, 0 runs
Jackson to Reid, 0 runs
Jackson to Reid, 0 runs
Jackson to Reid, 0 runs
Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs
Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs
Cobb to Kemp, wide
Cobb to Kemp, 4 runs
Cobb to Kemp, 2 runs
Cobb to Kemp, 0 runs
Cobb to Kemp, 4 runs
Anderson to Kemp, leg bye
Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs
Anderson to Reid, 1 run
Anderson to Reid, 4 runs
Anderson to Reid, 0 runs
Anderson to Reid, 4 runs
Porter to Kemp, 2 runs
Porter to Kemp, 0 runs
Porter to Kemp, 4 runs
Porter to Kemp, 0 runs
Porter to Kemp, 0 runs
Porter to Reid, leg bye
Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs
Anderson to Kemp, 0 runs
Anderson to Reid, 3 runs
Anderson to Reid, 0 runs
Anderson to Kemp, leg bye, appeal
Anderson to Reid, leg bye
Porter to Kemp, 4 runs
Porter to Reid, 1 run
Porter to Reid, 4 runs
Porter to Reid, 0 runs
Porter to Reid, 0 runs
Porter to Reid, 0 runs
Reid to Sturge, 2 runs
Reid to Sturge, 4 runs
Reid to Sturge, 4 runs
Reid to Sturge, 0 runs
Reid to Sturge, 2 runs
Reid to Gammon, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Gammon, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Gammon, 2 runs
Lenny Sims to Gammon, 4 runs
Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Sturge, 2 runs
Kemp to Gammon, 4 runs
Kemp to Sturge, 1 run
Kemp to Sturge, 4 runs
Kemp to Sturge, 4 runs
Lenny Sims to Sturge, 2 runs
Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Sturge, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Gammon, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Sturge, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, appeal
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, 4 runs
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gammon, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gammon, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Gammon, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Gammon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Sturge, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Sturge, 2 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs
Phillips to Gammon, 2 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, wide
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gammon, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Gammon, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Dobson, wicket (lbw - Dobson)
Anisha Patel to Dobson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Dobson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Dobson, 2 runs
Lenny Sims to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)
Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Dobson, wide
Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run
Thaker to Parfitt, 1 run
Thaker to Parfitt, wide
Thaker to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thaker to Parfitt, 2 runs
Thaker to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thaker to Parfitt, wide
Thaker to Parfitt, 2 runs
Thaker to Dobson, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 4 runs
Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 0 runs
Lenny Sims to Dobson, 1 run
Lenny Sims to Parfitt, 1 run
Thaker to Dobson, 4 runs
Thaker to Dobson, 0 runs
Thaker to Dobson, wide
Thaker to Dobson, 4 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Jeanes)
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Kemp to Parfitt, 4 runs
Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run
Kemp to Jeanes, 4 runs
Kemp to Parfitt, 1 run
Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run
Kemp to Parfitt, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Parfitt, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Jeanes, 2 wides
Kemp to Parfitt, 0 runs
Kemp to Jeanes, 1 run
Kemp to Jeanes, 2 runs
Kemp to Jeanes, 0 runs
Kemp to Jeanes, 2 runs
Kemp to Jeanes, 0 runs
Russell to Jeanes, 1 run
Russell to Parfitt, 1 run
Russell to Parfitt, 4 runs
Russell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Russell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Russell to Parfitt, 4 runs
Russell to Parfitt, wide
Russell to Parfitt, wide
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs
FOUR! Parfitt plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run
Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs
Reid to Parfitt, 4 runs
Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs
Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs
Reid to Parfitt, 4 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 1 run
Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run
Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run
Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs
Reid to Parfitt, 2 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 1 run
Reid to Parfitt, 1 run
Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs
Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 1 run