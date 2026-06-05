Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

141

GLA
GLA

174

Playing

NOR
NOR
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Burke Emily

all rounder

Butcher Abby

no information yet

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Clive Ava

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Evans Rose

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Hill Chloe

batsman

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Howarth Bella

all rounder

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Turner Erica

wicket keeper

McColl Megan

all rounder