Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Reid Mabel
bowler
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Dobson Leah
batsman
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Jackson Eve
bowler
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Russell Liz
bowler
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Austin Meg
batsman
Burke Emily
all rounder
Butcher Abby
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Clements Lydia
all rounder
Clive Ava
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Evans Rose
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Hill Chloe
batsman
Freeman Abbey
no information yet
Howarth Bella
all rounder
Halliday Rebecca
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Holland Niamh
bowler
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Janczewski Megan
no information yet
Sims Lenny
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Smart Poppy
batsman
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Speed Katherine
batsman
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Turner Erica
wicket keeper
McColl Megan
all rounder