Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

141

GLA
GLA

174

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersMarriott Gemma, Reid Mabel, Ascott Bethany, Kemp Amelia, Presland Alicia Demi, Thaker Clara, Gibbs Emma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Sims Ilenia, Russell Liz
BenchAustin Meg, Butcher Abby, Carpenter Emily, Clive Ava, Dowse Ariana, Drinkell Mary, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Howarth Bella, Kirk Michaela, Robinson Bethan, Sims Lenny, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine, Turner Erica

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersParfitt Lauren, Jeanes Daisy, Dobson Leah, Sturge Megan, Gammon Bethan, Mullan Daisy, Porter Gemma, Jackson Eve, Westley Jasmine, Anderson Ellie, Cobb Katy
BenchBurke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Clements Lydia, Ellis Bea, Ellis Bethan, Evans Rose, Freeborn Abbey, Freeman Abbey, Halliday Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Janczewski Megan, Jones Emma, Lambert Charlotte, Marlow Emma, McColl Megan, Parfitt Georgia Louise, Phillips Sara, Reid Nicole, Scarborough Charlotte, Scott Lizzie, Shahabdeen Mariam, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Thomas Libby, Thomson Isla, Tulloch Poppy, Vukusic Erin, Walker Poppy, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

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