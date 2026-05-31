Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

149

MID
MID

153

19.6
4

Phillips to Horley, 4 runs

19.5
4

Phillips to Horley, 4 runs

19.4
4

Phillips to Horley, 4 runs

19.3
.

Phillips to Horley, 0 runs

19.2
2

Phillips to Horley, 2 runs

19.1
2

Phillips to Horley, 2 runs

18.6
1

Anisha Patel to Horley, 1 run

18.5
2

Anisha Patel to Horley, 2 runs

18.4
2

Anisha Patel to Horley, 2 runs

18.3
.

Anisha Patel to Horley, 0 runs

18.2
4

Anisha Patel to Horley, 4 runs

18.1
4

Anisha Patel to Horley, 4 runs

17.6
4

Marriott to Routledge, 4 runs

17.5
1

Marriott to Horley, 1 run

17.4
2

Marriott to Horley, 2 runs

17.3
1

Marriott to Routledge, 1 run

17.2
1

Marriott to Horley, 1 run

17.1
.

Marriott to Horley, 0 runs

16.6
1

Anisha Patel to Horley, 1 run

16.5
1

Anisha Patel to Routledge, leg bye

16.4
4

Anisha Patel to Routledge, 4 runs

16.3
.

Anisha Patel to Routledge, 0 runs

16.2
1

Anisha Patel to Horley, 1 run

16.1
1

Anisha Patel to Routledge, 1 run

15.6
1

Marriott to Routledge, 1 run

15.5
W

Marriott to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)

15.4
1

Marriott to Horley, 1 run

15.3
.

Marriott to Horley, 0 runs

15.2
2

Marriott to Horley, 2 runs

15.1
4

Marriott to Horley, 4 runs

14.6
4

Russell to Trussler, 4 runs

14.5
1

Russell to Horley, 1 run

14.4
1

Russell to Trussler, 1 run

14.2
1

Russell to Trussler, wide

14.1
4

Russell to Trussler, 4 runs

13.6
1

Sims to Trussler, 1 run

13.5
.

Sims to Trussler, 0 runs

13.4
2

Sims to Trussler, 2 runs

13.3
.

Sims to Trussler, 0 runs

13.2
2

Sims to Trussler, 2 runs

13.1
1

Sims to Horley, 1 run

12.6
4

Reid to Trussler, 4 runs

12.5
.

Reid to Trussler, 0 runs

12.4
2

Reid to Trussler, 2 runs

12.3
.

Reid to Trussler, 0 runs

12.2
.

Reid to Trussler, 0 runs

12.1
5

Reid to Horley, 1 run

11.6
.

Sims to Trussler, 0 runs

11.5
1

Sims to Horley, 1 run

11.4
1

Sims to Trussler, 1 run

11.3
1

Sims to Horley, 1 run

11.2
.

Sims to Horley, 0 runs

11.1
1

Sims to Trussler, 1 run

10.6
.

Anisha Patel to Horley, 0 runs

10.5
1

Anisha Patel to Trussler, 1 run

10.4
2

Anisha Patel to Trussler, 2 runs

10.3
4

Anisha Patel to Trussler, 4 runs

10.2
.

Anisha Patel to Trussler, 0 runs

10.1
2

Anisha Patel to Trussler, 2 runs

9.6
1

Sims to Trussler, 1 run

9.5
2

Sims to Trussler, 2 runs

9.4
1

Sims to Horley, 1 run

9.3
1

Sims to Trussler, 1 run

9.3
1

Sims to Trussler, wide

9.2
1

Sims to Horley, 1 run

9.1
.

Sims to Horley, 0 runs

8.6
.

Anisha Patel to Trussler, 0 runs

8.5
.

Anisha Patel to Trussler, 0 runs

8.4
.

Anisha Patel to Trussler, 0 runs

8.3
1

Anisha Patel to Horley, 1 run

8.2
.

Anisha Patel to Horley, 0 runs

8.1
.

Anisha Patel to Horley, 0 runs

7.6
1

Sims to Horley, 1 run

7.5
1

Sims to Trussler, 1 run

7.4
2

Sims to Trussler, 2 runs

7.3
.

Sims to Trussler, 0 runs

7.2
1

Sims to Horley, 1 run

7.1
4

Sims to Horley, 2 runs

6.6
4

Russell to Trussler, 4 runs

6.5
1

Russell to Horley, 1 run

6.4
.

Russell to Horley, 0 runs

6.3
W

Russell to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)

6.2
.

Russell to Hughes, 0 runs

6.1
2

Russell to Hughes, 2 runs

5.6
.

Phillips to Trussler, 0 runs

5.5
4

Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs

5.4
1

Phillips to Trussler, 1 run

5.3
1

Phillips to Hughes, 1 run

5.2
1

Phillips to Trussler, 1 run

5.1
2

Phillips to Trussler, 2 runs

4.6
.

Russell to Hughes, 0 runs

4.6
1

Russell to Hughes, wide

4.5
.

Russell to Hughes, 0 runs

4.4
4

Russell to Hughes, 4 runs

4.3
.

Russell to Hughes, 0 runs

4.2
2

Russell to Hughes, 2 runs

4.1
1

Russell to Trussler, 1 run

3.6
W

Phillips to Hughes, wicket (lbw - Hughes)

3.5
1

Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run

3.4
1

Phillips to Hughes, 1 run

3.3
.

Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs

3.2
.

Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs

2.6
.

Reid to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.6
1

Reid to Whybrow, wide

2.5
.

Reid to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.4
1

Reid to Hughes, 1 run

2.3
1

Reid to Whybrow, 1 run

2.2
1

Reid to Hughes, 1 run

2.1
.

Reid to Hughes, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.5
.

Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.4
1

Phillips to Hughes, 1 run

1.3
1

Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run

1.2
1

Phillips to Hughes, 1 run

1.1
.

Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs

0.6
4

Reid to Whybrow, 4 runs

0.5
.

Reid to Whybrow, 0 runs

0.4
1

Reid to Hughes, 1 run

0.3
.

Reid to Hughes, 0 runs

0.2
1

Reid to Whybrow, 1 run

0.1
.

Reid to Whybrow, 0 runs

19.6
1

Routledge to Sims, 1 run

19.5
.

Routledge to Sims, 0 runs

19.4
2

Routledge to Sims, 2 runs

19.3
2

Routledge to Sims, 2 runs

19.2
W

Routledge to Presland, wicket (lbw - Presland)

19.1
1

Routledge to Hill, 1 run

18.6
.

Horley to Presland, 0 runs

18.5
2

Horley to Presland, 2 runs

18.4
1

Horley to Hill, 1 run

18.3
.

Horley to Hill, 0 runs

18.2
.

Horley to Hill, 0 runs

18.1
.

Horley to Hill, 0 runs

17.6
2

Patel to Presland, 2 runs

17.5
3

Patel to Hill, 3 runs

17.4
W

Patel to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)

17.3
2

Patel to Ascott, 2 runs

17.2
.

Patel to Ascott, 0 runs

17.1
4

Patel to Ascott, 4 runs

16.6
1

Judge to Ascott, 1 run

16.5
2

Judge to Ascott, 1 run

16.4
.

Judge to Ascott, 0 runs

16.3
.

Judge to Ascott, 0 runs

16.2
1

Judge to Presland, 1 run

16.1
4

Judge to Presland, 4 runs

15.6
1

Wolfe to Presland, leg bye

15.5
1

Wolfe to Ascott, 1 run

15.4
1

Wolfe to Presland, 1 run

15.3
4

Wolfe to Presland, 4 runs

15.2
1

Wolfe to Ascott, 1 run

15.1
4

Wolfe to Ascott, 4 runs

14.6
.

Horley to Presland, 0 runs

14.5
1

Horley to Ascott, 1 run

14.4
.

Horley to Ascott, 0 runs

14.3
.

Horley to Ascott, 0 runs

14.2
1

Horley to Presland, 1 run

14.1
1

Horley to Ascott, 1 run

13.6
.

Patel to Presland, 0 runs

13.5
2

Patel to Presland, 2 runs

13.4
.

Patel to Presland, 0 runs

13.3
1

Patel to Ascott, 1 run

13.2
.

Patel to Ascott, 0 runs

13.1
2

Patel to Ascott, 2 runs

12.6
.

Routledge to Presland, 0 runs

12.5
W

Routledge to Clive, wicket (lbw - Clive)

12.4
1

Routledge to Ascott, 1 run

12.3
.

Routledge to Ascott, 0 runs

12.2
.

Routledge to Ascott, 0 runs

12.1
3

Routledge to Clive, 3 runs

11.6
1

Patel to Clive, 1 run

11.5
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

11.4
.

Patel to Clive, 0 runs

11.3
W

Patel to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)

11.2
.

Patel to Reid, 0 runs

11.1
2

Patel to Reid, 2 runs

10.7
.

Horley to Ascott, 0 runs

10.6
.

Horley to Ascott, 0 runs

10.5
W

appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)

10.4
1

Horley to Reid, 1 run

10.3
.

Horley to Reid, 0 runs

10.2
4

Horley to Reid, 0 runs

10.1
.

Horley to Reid, 4 runs

9.6
4

Patel to Kemp, 4 runs

9.5
1

Patel to Kemp, 1 run

9.4
4

Patel to Kemp, 4 runs

9.3
1

Patel to Reid, 1 run

9.2
1

Patel to Kemp, 1 run

9.1
.

Patel to Kemp, 0 runs

8.6
.

Judge to Reid, 0 runs

8.5
.

Judge to Reid, 0 runs

8.4
.

Judge to Reid, 0 runs

8.3
4

Judge to Reid, 4 runs

8.2
4

Judge to Reid, 4 runs

8.1
.

Judge to Reid, 0 runs

7.6
1

Routledge to Reid, 1 run

7.5
.

Routledge to Reid, 0 runs

7.4
1

Routledge to Kemp, 1 run

7.3
W

Routledge to Marriott, appeal, wicket (run out - Marriott)

7.2
.

Routledge to Marriott, 0 runs

7.1
2

Routledge to Marriott, 2 runs

6.6
1

Patel to Marriott, 1 run

6.5
1

Patel to Reid, 1 run

6.4
1

Patel to Marriott, 1 run

6.3
.

Patel to Marriott, 0 runs

6.2
1

Patel to Reid, 1 run

6.1
4

Patel to Reid, 4 runs

5.6
1

Routledge to Reid, 1 run

5.5
.

Routledge to Reid, 0 runs

5.4
1

Routledge to Marriott, 1 run

5.3
.

Routledge to Marriott, 0 runs

5.2
4

Routledge to Marriott, 4 runs

5.1
1

Routledge to Reid, 1 run

4.6
.

Horley to Marriott, 0 runs

4.5
1

Horley to Reid, 1 run

4.4
4

Horley to Reid, 4 runs

4.3
.

Horley to Reid, 0 runs

4.2
4

Horley to Reid, 4 runs

4.1
2

Horley to Reid, 2 runs

3.6
4

Wolfe to Marriott, 4 runs

3.5
4

Wolfe to Marriott, 4 runs

3.4
4

Wolfe to Marriott, 4 runs

3.3
.

Wolfe to Marriott, 0 runs

3.2
1

Wolfe to Reid, 1 run

3.1
1

Wolfe to Marriott, 1 run

2.6
4

Patel to Reid, 4 runs

2.5
1

Patel to Marriott, 1 run

2.4
1

Patel to Reid, 1 run

2.3
4

Patel to Reid, 4 runs

2.2
.

Patel to Reid, 0 runs

2.1
4

Patel to Reid, 4 runs

1.6
1

Wolfe to Reid, 1 run

1.5
.

Wolfe to Reid, 0 runs

1.4
.

Wolfe to Reid, 0 runs

1.3
4

Wolfe to Reid, 4 runs

1.2
.

Wolfe to Reid, 0 runs

1.1
.

Wolfe to Reid, 0 runs

0.6
.

Patel to Marriott, 0 runs

0.5
.

Patel to Marriott, 0 runs

0.4
1

Patel to Reid, 1 run

0.3
1

Patel to Marriott, 1 run

0.3
1

Patel to Marriott, wide

0.2
4

Patel to Marriott, 4 runs

0.1
.

Patel to Marriott, 0 runs