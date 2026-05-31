Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Phillips to Horley, 4 runs
Phillips to Horley, 4 runs
Phillips to Horley, 4 runs
Phillips to Horley, 0 runs
Phillips to Horley, 2 runs
Phillips to Horley, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Horley, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 4 runs
Marriott to Routledge, 4 runs
Marriott to Horley, 1 run
Marriott to Horley, 2 runs
Marriott to Routledge, 1 run
Marriott to Horley, 1 run
Marriott to Horley, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Routledge, leg bye
Anisha Patel to Routledge, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Routledge, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Routledge, 1 run
Marriott to Routledge, 1 run
Marriott to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)
Marriott to Horley, 1 run
Marriott to Horley, 0 runs
Marriott to Horley, 2 runs
Marriott to Horley, 4 runs
Russell to Trussler, 4 runs
Russell to Horley, 1 run
Russell to Trussler, 1 run
Russell to Trussler, wide
Russell to Trussler, 4 runs
Sims to Trussler, 1 run
Sims to Trussler, 0 runs
Sims to Trussler, 2 runs
Sims to Trussler, 0 runs
Sims to Trussler, 2 runs
Sims to Horley, 1 run
Reid to Trussler, 4 runs
Reid to Trussler, 0 runs
Reid to Trussler, 2 runs
Reid to Trussler, 0 runs
Reid to Trussler, 0 runs
Reid to Horley, 1 run
Sims to Trussler, 0 runs
Sims to Horley, 1 run
Sims to Trussler, 1 run
Sims to Horley, 1 run
Sims to Horley, 0 runs
Sims to Trussler, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Horley, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Trussler, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Trussler, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Trussler, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Trussler, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Trussler, 2 runs
Sims to Trussler, 1 run
Sims to Trussler, 2 runs
Sims to Horley, 1 run
Sims to Trussler, 1 run
Sims to Trussler, wide
Sims to Horley, 1 run
Sims to Horley, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Trussler, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Trussler, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Trussler, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Horley, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Horley, 0 runs
Sims to Horley, 1 run
Sims to Trussler, 1 run
Sims to Trussler, 2 runs
Sims to Trussler, 0 runs
Sims to Horley, 1 run
Sims to Horley, 2 runs
Russell to Trussler, 4 runs
Russell to Horley, 1 run
Russell to Horley, 0 runs
Russell to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)
Russell to Hughes, 0 runs
Russell to Hughes, 2 runs
Phillips to Trussler, 0 runs
Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs
Phillips to Trussler, 1 run
Phillips to Hughes, 1 run
Phillips to Trussler, 1 run
Phillips to Trussler, 2 runs
Russell to Hughes, 0 runs
Russell to Hughes, wide
Russell to Hughes, 0 runs
Russell to Hughes, 4 runs
Russell to Hughes, 0 runs
Russell to Hughes, 2 runs
Russell to Trussler, 1 run
Phillips to Hughes, wicket (lbw - Hughes)
Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run
Phillips to Hughes, 1 run
Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs
Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs
Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs
Reid to Whybrow, 0 runs
Reid to Whybrow, wide
Reid to Whybrow, 0 runs
Reid to Hughes, 1 run
Reid to Whybrow, 1 run
Reid to Hughes, 1 run
Reid to Hughes, 0 runs
Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs
Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs
Phillips to Hughes, 1 run
Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run
Phillips to Hughes, 1 run
Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs
Reid to Whybrow, 4 runs
Reid to Whybrow, 0 runs
Reid to Hughes, 1 run
Reid to Hughes, 0 runs
Reid to Whybrow, 1 run
Reid to Whybrow, 0 runs
Routledge to Sims, 1 run
Routledge to Sims, 0 runs
Routledge to Sims, 2 runs
Routledge to Sims, 2 runs
Routledge to Presland, wicket (lbw - Presland)
Routledge to Hill, 1 run
Horley to Presland, 0 runs
Horley to Presland, 2 runs
Horley to Hill, 1 run
Horley to Hill, 0 runs
Horley to Hill, 0 runs
Horley to Hill, 0 runs
Patel to Presland, 2 runs
Patel to Hill, 3 runs
Patel to Ascott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ascott)
Patel to Ascott, 2 runs
Patel to Ascott, 0 runs
Patel to Ascott, 4 runs
Judge to Ascott, 1 run
Judge to Ascott, 1 run
Judge to Ascott, 0 runs
Judge to Ascott, 0 runs
Judge to Presland, 1 run
Judge to Presland, 4 runs
Wolfe to Presland, leg bye
Wolfe to Ascott, 1 run
Wolfe to Presland, 1 run
Wolfe to Presland, 4 runs
Wolfe to Ascott, 1 run
Wolfe to Ascott, 4 runs
Horley to Presland, 0 runs
Horley to Ascott, 1 run
Horley to Ascott, 0 runs
Horley to Ascott, 0 runs
Horley to Presland, 1 run
Horley to Ascott, 1 run
Patel to Presland, 0 runs
Patel to Presland, 2 runs
Patel to Presland, 0 runs
Patel to Ascott, 1 run
Patel to Ascott, 0 runs
Patel to Ascott, 2 runs
Routledge to Presland, 0 runs
Routledge to Clive, wicket (lbw - Clive)
Routledge to Ascott, 1 run
Routledge to Ascott, 0 runs
Routledge to Ascott, 0 runs
Routledge to Clive, 3 runs
Patel to Clive, 1 run
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Clive, 0 runs
Patel to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)
Patel to Reid, 0 runs
Patel to Reid, 2 runs
Horley to Ascott, 0 runs
Horley to Ascott, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)
Horley to Reid, 1 run
Horley to Reid, 0 runs
Horley to Reid, 0 runs
Horley to Reid, 4 runs
Patel to Kemp, 4 runs
Patel to Kemp, 1 run
Patel to Kemp, 4 runs
Patel to Reid, 1 run
Patel to Kemp, 1 run
Patel to Kemp, 0 runs
Judge to Reid, 0 runs
Judge to Reid, 0 runs
Judge to Reid, 0 runs
Judge to Reid, 4 runs
Judge to Reid, 4 runs
Judge to Reid, 0 runs
Routledge to Reid, 1 run
Routledge to Reid, 0 runs
Routledge to Kemp, 1 run
Routledge to Marriott, appeal, wicket (run out - Marriott)
Routledge to Marriott, 0 runs
Routledge to Marriott, 2 runs
Patel to Marriott, 1 run
Patel to Reid, 1 run
Patel to Marriott, 1 run
Patel to Marriott, 0 runs
Patel to Reid, 1 run
Patel to Reid, 4 runs
Routledge to Reid, 1 run
Routledge to Reid, 0 runs
Routledge to Marriott, 1 run
Routledge to Marriott, 0 runs
Routledge to Marriott, 4 runs
Routledge to Reid, 1 run
Horley to Marriott, 0 runs
Horley to Reid, 1 run
Horley to Reid, 4 runs
Horley to Reid, 0 runs
Horley to Reid, 4 runs
Horley to Reid, 2 runs
Wolfe to Marriott, 4 runs
Wolfe to Marriott, 4 runs
Wolfe to Marriott, 4 runs
Wolfe to Marriott, 0 runs
Wolfe to Reid, 1 run
Wolfe to Marriott, 1 run
Patel to Reid, 4 runs
Patel to Marriott, 1 run
Patel to Reid, 1 run
Patel to Reid, 4 runs
Patel to Reid, 0 runs
Patel to Reid, 4 runs
Wolfe to Reid, 1 run
Wolfe to Reid, 0 runs
Wolfe to Reid, 0 runs
Wolfe to Reid, 4 runs
Wolfe to Reid, 0 runs
Wolfe to Reid, 0 runs
Patel to Marriott, 0 runs
Patel to Marriott, 0 runs
Patel to Reid, 1 run
Patel to Marriott, 1 run
Patel to Marriott, wide
Patel to Marriott, 4 runs
Patel to Marriott, 0 runs