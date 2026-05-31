Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

149

MID
MID

153

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersMarriott Gemma, Ascott Bethany, Clive Ava, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Patel Anisha, Presland Alicia Demi, Phillips Ella, Sims Ilenia, Russell Liz, Reid Mabel
BenchAustin Meg, Butcher Abby, Carpenter Emily, Dowse Ariana, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Howarth Bella, Kirk Michaela, Robinson Bethan, Sims Lenny, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine, Thaker Clara, Turner Erica

Middlesex Squad

PlayersSproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Horley Saskia, Wolfe Katie, Gole Gayatri, Patel Ananya, Whybrow Abbie, Hughes Scarlett, Routledge Issy, Patel Sonali, Judge Layla
BenchBlofield Jenny, Cambampaty Rachana, Dattani Naomi, Davis Hannah, Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri, Downer Artemis, Francis Hannah R, Irving Georgia, Kibler Olivia, Miles Natasha, Pearson Sarah, Pindoria Riva, Porter Lucy, Rogers Mia, Solomon Victoria, Turner Lauren, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Whitmore Alice

Venue Guide

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