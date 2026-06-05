Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

130

LEI
LEI

131

19.6
2

Stanley to Wrightson, 2 runs

19.5
3

Stanley to Ketan, 3 runs

19.4
.

Stanley to Ketan, 0 runs

19.3
1

Stanley to Wrightson, 1 run

19.3
1

Stanley to Wrightson, wide

19.2
W

Stanley to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

19.1
.

Stanley to Davies, 0 runs

18.6
.

Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs

18.5
.

Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs

18.4
.

Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs

18.3
.

Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs

18.2
.

Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs

18.2
1

Tulloch to Ketan, wide

18.1
W

Tulloch to Singh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Singh)

18.1
1

Tulloch to Singh, wide

17.6
4

Green to Davies, 4 runs

17.5
4

Green to Davies, 4 runs

17.4
1

Green to Singh, 1 run

17.3
.

Green to Singh, 0 runs

17.2
4

Green to Singh, 4 runs

17.1
1

Green to Davies, 1 run

16.6
W

O'Neill to Phillips, 1 run, wicket (run out - Phillips)

16.5
1

O'Neill to Davies, 1 run

16.4
1

O'Neill to Phillips, 1 run

16.3
1

O'Neill to Davies, 1 run

16.2
1

O'Neill to Phillips, leg bye

16.1
1

O'Neill to Davies, 1 run

15.6
2

Johnson to Phillips, 2 runs

15.5
2

Johnson to Phillips, 2 runs

15.4
.

Johnson to Phillips, 0 runs

15.3
1

Johnson to Davies, 1 run

15.2
2

Johnson to Davies, 2 runs

15.1
2

Johnson to Davies, 2 runs

14.6
1

Stanley to Davies, 1 run

14.5
4

Stanley to Davies, 4 runs

14.4
1

Stanley to Phillips, 1 run

14.3
1

Stanley to Davies, 1 run

14.2
.

Stanley to Davies, 0 runs

14.1
1

Stanley to Phillips, 1 run

13.6
1

Johnson to Phillips, 1 run

13.5
W

Johnson to Chissell, wicket (lbw - Chissell)

13.4
.

Johnson to Chissell, 0 runs

13.3
W

Johnson to Watson, appeal, wicket (caught - Watson)

13.2
2

Johnson to Watson, 2 runs

13.1
.

Johnson to Watson, 0 runs

12.6
.

Tulloch to Davies, 0 runs

12.5
1

Tulloch to Watson, 1 run

12.4
1

Tulloch to Davies, 1 run

12.3
1

Tulloch to Watson, 1 run

12.2
4

Tulloch to Watson, 4 runs

12.1
1

Tulloch to Davies, 1 run

11.6
1

Green to Davies, 1 run

11.5
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

11.4
1

Green to Watson, 1 run

11.3
1

Green to Davies, 1 run

11.2
1

Green to Watson, 1 run

11.1
2

Green to Watson, 2 runs

10.6
2

O'Neill to Davies, 2 runs

10.5
1

O'Neill to Watson, 1 run

10.4
2

O'Neill to Watson, 2 runs

10.3
1

O'Neill to Davies, 1 run

10.2
.

O'Neill to Davies, 0 runs

10.1
1

O'Neill to Watson, 1 run

9.6
1

Lewis to Watson, 1 run

9.5
.

Lewis to Watson, 0 runs

9.4
2

Lewis to Watson, 2 runs

9.3
4

Lewis to Watson, 4 runs

9.2
.

Lewis to Watson, 0 runs

9.1
W

Lewis to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)

8.6
1

O'Neill to Teekasingh, 1 run

8.5
1

O'Neill to Davies, 1 run

8.4
1

O'Neill to Teekasingh, 1 run

8.3
.

O'Neill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

8.2
.

O'Neill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

8.1
1

O'Neill to Davies, 1 run

7.6
4

Johnson to Teekasingh, 4 runs

7.5
1

Johnson to Davies, 1 run

7.4
.

Johnson to Davies, 0 runs

7.3
2

Johnson to Davies, 2 runs

7.2
1

Johnson to Teekasingh, 1 run

7.1
1

Johnson to Davies, 1 run

6.6
1

Stanley to Davies, 1 run

6.5
2

Stanley to Davies, 2 runs

6.4
.

Stanley to Davies, 0 runs

6.4
1

Stanley to Davies, wide

6.3
1

Stanley to Teekasingh, 1 run

6.2
1

Stanley to Davies, 1 run

6.1
1

Stanley to Teekasingh, 1 run

5.6
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

5.5
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

5.4
W

Green to Weston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Weston)

5.3
.

Green to Weston, 0 runs

5.2
.

Green to Weston, 0 runs

5.1
1

Green to Teekasingh, 1 run

4.6
1

Tulloch to Teekasingh, 1 run

4.5
1

Tulloch to Weston, 1 run

4.4
.

Tulloch to Weston, 0 runs

4.4
1

Tulloch to Weston, wide

4.4
1

Tulloch to Weston, wide

4.4
1

Tulloch to Weston, wide

4.3
.

Tulloch to Weston, 0 runs

4.2
.

Tulloch to Weston, 0 runs

4.1
1

Tulloch to Teekasingh, 1 run

3.6
1

Johnson to Teekasingh, 1 run

3.5
1

Johnson to Weston, 1 run

3.4
.

Johnson to Weston, 0 runs

3.3
4

Johnson to Weston, 4 runs

3.2
.

Johnson to Weston, 0 runs

3.1
1

Johnson to Teekasingh, 1 run

2.6
W

Stanley to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)

2.5
4

Stanley to Sweet, 4 runs

2.5
5

Stanley to Sweet, 5 wides

2.4
1lb

Stanley to Teekasingh, leg bye, appeal

2.3
.

Stanley to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.2
.

Stanley to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.1
.

Stanley to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.6
4

Green to Sweet, 4 runs

1.5
1

Green to Teekasingh, 1 run

1.4
.

Green to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.3
.

Green to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.2
.

Green to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.1
.

Green to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.6
W

Tulloch to Brooker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brooker)

0.5
4

Tulloch to Brooker, 4 runs

0.4
.

Tulloch to Brooker, 0 runs

0.3
.

Tulloch to Brooker, 0 runs

0.2
.

Tulloch to Brooker, 0 runs

0.1
.

Tulloch to Brooker, 0 runs

0.1
1

Tulloch to Brooker, wide

19.6
W

Singh to Stanley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stanley)

19.5
1

Singh to Green, 1 run

19.4
1

Singh to Stanley, 1 run

19.3
.

Singh to Stanley, 0 runs

19.2
2

Singh to Stanley, 2 runs

19.1
1

Singh to Green, 1 run

18.6
1

Phillips to Green, 1 run

18.5
1

Phillips to Stanley, 1 run

18.4
1

Phillips to Green, 1 run

18.4
1

Phillips to Green, wide

18.3
1

Phillips to Stanley, 1 run

18.2
1

Phillips to Green, 1 run

18.1
2

Phillips to Green, 2 runs

17.6
.

Chissell to Stanley, 0 runs

17.5
W

Chissell to Clarke, wicket (stumped - Clarke)

17.4
1

Chissell to Green, 1 run

17.3
4

Chissell to Green, 4 runs

17.2
1

Chissell to Clarke, 1 run

17.1
1

Chissell to Green, 1 run

16.6
.

Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs

16.5
1

Phillips to Green, 1 run

16.4
.

Phillips to Green, 0 runs

16.3
1

Phillips to Clarke, 1 run

16.2
1

Phillips to Green, 1 run

16.1
.

Phillips to Green, 0 runs

15.6
.

Chissell to Clarke, 0 runs

15.5
W

Chissell to Tulloch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tulloch)

15.4
W

Chissell to Wilkinson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilkinson)

15.3
1

Chissell to Green, 1 run

15.2
1

Chissell to Wilkinson, 1 run

15.1
1

Chissell to Green, 1 run

14.6
4

Wrightson to Wilkinson, 4 runs

14.5
1

Wrightson to Green, 1 run

14.4
1

Wrightson to Wilkinson, 1 run

14.3
.

Wrightson to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.3
5

Wrightson to Wilkinson, 5 wides

14.2
1

Wrightson to Green, 1 run

14.1
1

Wrightson to Wilkinson, 1 run

13.6
1

Ketan to Wilkinson, 1 run

13.5
1

Ketan to Green, 1 run

13.4
2

Ketan to Green, 2 runs

13.3
.

Ketan to Green, 0 runs

13.2
1

Ketan to Wilkinson, 1 run

13.1
1

Ketan to Green, 1 run

12.6
.

Singh to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.6
nb

Singh to Green, no ball + 1 run

12.5
W

OUT! Run out. Adams plays a defensive stroke. She is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Brooker.

12.4
.

Singh to Adams, 0 runs

12.3
1

Singh to Green, 1 run

12.2
4

Singh to Green, 4 runs

12.1
1

Singh to Adams, 1 run

11.6
.

Ketan to Green, 0 runs

11.5
1

Ketan to Adams, 1 run

11.4
1

Ketan to Green, 1 run

11.3
.

Ketan to Green, 0 runs

11.2
2

Ketan to Green, 2 runs

11.1
1

Ketan to Adams, 1 run

10.6
.

Teekasingh to Green, 0 runs

10.5
2

Teekasingh to Green, 2 runs

10.5
1

Teekasingh to Green, wide

10.4
1

Teekasingh to Adams, 1 run

10.3
.

Teekasingh to Adams, 0 runs

10.2
1

Teekasingh to Green, 1 run

10.2
1

Teekasingh to Green, wide

10.1
4

Teekasingh to Green, 4 runs

9.6
4

Ketan to Adams, 4 runs

9.5
.

Ketan to Adams, 0 runs

9.4
1

Ketan to Green, 1 run

9.3
.

Ketan to Green, 0 runs

9.2
W

Ketan to Johnson, appeal, wicket (caught - Johnson)

8.5
.

Teekasingh to Adams, 0 runs

8.4
4

Teekasingh to Adams, 4 runs

8.3
1

Teekasingh to Johnson, 1 run

8.2
.

Teekasingh to Johnson, 0 runs

8.1
.

Teekasingh to Johnson, 0 runs

7.6
.

Ketan to Adams, 0 runs

7.5
2

Ketan to Adams, 2 runs

7.4
1

Ketan to Johnson, 1 run

7.3
1

Ketan to Adams, 1 run

7.2
1

Ketan to Johnson, 1 run

7.1
1

Ketan to Adams, 1 run

6.6
1

Singh to Adams, 1 run

6.5
.

Singh to Adams, 0 runs

6.4
1

Singh to Johnson, 1 run

6.3
.

Singh to Johnson, 0 runs

6.2
1

Singh to Adams, 1 run

6.1
.

Singh to Adams, 0 runs

5.6
.

Wrightson to Johnson, 0 runs

5.5
1

Wrightson to Adams, 1 run

5.4
.

Wrightson to Adams, 0 runs

5.4
1

Wrightson to Adams, wide

5.3
4

Wrightson to Adams, 4 runs

5.3
1

Wrightson to Adams, wide

5.2
1

Wrightson to Johnson, 1 run, appeal

5.1
1

Wrightson to Adams, 1 run

4.6
.

Singh to Johnson, 0 runs

4.6
1

Singh to Johnson, wide

4.5
.

Singh to Johnson, appeal

4.4
W

Singh to Collis, wicket (lbw - Collis)

3.6
4

Chissell to Adams, 4 runs

3.5
4

Chissell to Adams, 4 runs

3.4
1

Chissell to Collis, 1 run

3.3
4

Chissell to Collis, 4 runs

3.3
1

Chissell to Collis, wide

3.2
.

Chissell to Collis, 0 runs

3.1
1

Chissell to Adams, bye

3.1
1

Chissell to Adams, no ball

2.6
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run

2.5
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

2.4
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

2.3
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run

2.2
4

Phillips to Adams, 4 runs

2.1
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
2

Chissell to Collis, 2 runs

1.5
.

Chissell to Collis, 0 runs

1.4
.

Chissell to Collis, 0 runs

1.3
.

Chissell to Collis, appeal

1.2
.

Chissell to Collis, 0 runs

1.1
4

Chissell to Collis, 4 runs

0.6
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

0.5
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

0.4
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

0.3
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

0.2
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

0.1
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

0.1
1

Phillips to Collis, wide