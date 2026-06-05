Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Stanley to Wrightson, 2 runs
Stanley to Ketan, 3 runs
Stanley to Ketan, 0 runs
Stanley to Wrightson, 1 run
Stanley to Wrightson, wide
Stanley to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Stanley to Davies, 0 runs
Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Ketan, 0 runs
Tulloch to Ketan, wide
Tulloch to Singh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Singh)
Tulloch to Singh, wide
Green to Davies, 4 runs
Green to Davies, 4 runs
Green to Singh, 1 run
Green to Singh, 0 runs
Green to Singh, 4 runs
Green to Davies, 1 run
O'Neill to Phillips, 1 run, wicket (run out - Phillips)
O'Neill to Davies, 1 run
O'Neill to Phillips, 1 run
O'Neill to Davies, 1 run
O'Neill to Phillips, leg bye
O'Neill to Davies, 1 run
Johnson to Phillips, 2 runs
Johnson to Phillips, 2 runs
Johnson to Phillips, 0 runs
Johnson to Davies, 1 run
Johnson to Davies, 2 runs
Johnson to Davies, 2 runs
Stanley to Davies, 1 run
Stanley to Davies, 4 runs
Stanley to Phillips, 1 run
Stanley to Davies, 1 run
Stanley to Davies, 0 runs
Stanley to Phillips, 1 run
Johnson to Phillips, 1 run
Johnson to Chissell, wicket (lbw - Chissell)
Johnson to Chissell, 0 runs
Johnson to Watson, appeal, wicket (caught - Watson)
Johnson to Watson, 2 runs
Johnson to Watson, 0 runs
Tulloch to Davies, 0 runs
Tulloch to Watson, 1 run
Tulloch to Davies, 1 run
Tulloch to Watson, 1 run
Tulloch to Watson, 4 runs
Tulloch to Davies, 1 run
Green to Davies, 1 run
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Watson, 1 run
Green to Davies, 1 run
Green to Watson, 1 run
Green to Watson, 2 runs
O'Neill to Davies, 2 runs
O'Neill to Watson, 1 run
O'Neill to Watson, 2 runs
O'Neill to Davies, 1 run
O'Neill to Davies, 0 runs
O'Neill to Watson, 1 run
Lewis to Watson, 1 run
Lewis to Watson, 0 runs
Lewis to Watson, 2 runs
Lewis to Watson, 4 runs
Lewis to Watson, 0 runs
Lewis to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)
O'Neill to Teekasingh, 1 run
O'Neill to Davies, 1 run
O'Neill to Teekasingh, 1 run
O'Neill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
O'Neill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
O'Neill to Davies, 1 run
Johnson to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Johnson to Davies, 1 run
Johnson to Davies, 0 runs
Johnson to Davies, 2 runs
Johnson to Teekasingh, 1 run
Johnson to Davies, 1 run
Stanley to Davies, 1 run
Stanley to Davies, 2 runs
Stanley to Davies, 0 runs
Stanley to Davies, wide
Stanley to Teekasingh, 1 run
Stanley to Davies, 1 run
Stanley to Teekasingh, 1 run
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Weston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Weston)
Green to Weston, 0 runs
Green to Weston, 0 runs
Green to Teekasingh, 1 run
Tulloch to Teekasingh, 1 run
Tulloch to Weston, 1 run
Tulloch to Weston, 0 runs
Tulloch to Weston, wide
Tulloch to Weston, wide
Tulloch to Weston, wide
Tulloch to Weston, 0 runs
Tulloch to Weston, 0 runs
Tulloch to Teekasingh, 1 run
Johnson to Teekasingh, 1 run
Johnson to Weston, 1 run
Johnson to Weston, 0 runs
Johnson to Weston, 4 runs
Johnson to Weston, 0 runs
Johnson to Teekasingh, 1 run
Stanley to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)
Stanley to Sweet, 4 runs
Stanley to Sweet, 5 wides
Stanley to Teekasingh, leg bye, appeal
Stanley to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Stanley to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Stanley to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Green to Sweet, 4 runs
Green to Teekasingh, 1 run
Green to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Green to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Green to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Green to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brooker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brooker)
Tulloch to Brooker, 4 runs
Tulloch to Brooker, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brooker, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brooker, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brooker, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brooker, wide
Singh to Stanley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Stanley)
Singh to Green, 1 run
Singh to Stanley, 1 run
Singh to Stanley, 0 runs
Singh to Stanley, 2 runs
Singh to Green, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 1 run
Phillips to Stanley, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 1 run
Phillips to Green, wide
Phillips to Stanley, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 2 runs
Chissell to Stanley, 0 runs
Chissell to Clarke, wicket (stumped - Clarke)
Chissell to Green, 1 run
Chissell to Green, 4 runs
Chissell to Clarke, 1 run
Chissell to Green, 1 run
Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs
Phillips to Green, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 0 runs
Phillips to Clarke, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 0 runs
Chissell to Clarke, 0 runs
Chissell to Tulloch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tulloch)
Chissell to Wilkinson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilkinson)
Chissell to Green, 1 run
Chissell to Wilkinson, 1 run
Chissell to Green, 1 run
Wrightson to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Wrightson to Green, 1 run
Wrightson to Wilkinson, 1 run
Wrightson to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Wrightson to Wilkinson, 5 wides
Wrightson to Green, 1 run
Wrightson to Wilkinson, 1 run
Ketan to Wilkinson, 1 run
Ketan to Green, 1 run
Ketan to Green, 2 runs
Ketan to Green, 0 runs
Ketan to Wilkinson, 1 run
Ketan to Green, 1 run
Singh to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Singh to Green, no ball + 1 run
OUT! Run out. Adams plays a defensive stroke. She is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Brooker.
Singh to Adams, 0 runs
Singh to Green, 1 run
Singh to Green, 4 runs
Singh to Adams, 1 run
Ketan to Green, 0 runs
Ketan to Adams, 1 run
Ketan to Green, 1 run
Ketan to Green, 0 runs
Ketan to Green, 2 runs
Ketan to Adams, 1 run
Teekasingh to Green, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Green, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Green, wide
Teekasingh to Adams, 1 run
Teekasingh to Adams, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Green, 1 run
Teekasingh to Green, wide
Teekasingh to Green, 4 runs
Ketan to Adams, 4 runs
Ketan to Adams, 0 runs
Ketan to Green, 1 run
Ketan to Green, 0 runs
Ketan to Johnson, appeal, wicket (caught - Johnson)
Teekasingh to Adams, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Adams, 4 runs
Teekasingh to Johnson, 1 run
Teekasingh to Johnson, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Johnson, 0 runs
Ketan to Adams, 0 runs
Ketan to Adams, 2 runs
Ketan to Johnson, 1 run
Ketan to Adams, 1 run
Ketan to Johnson, 1 run
Ketan to Adams, 1 run
Singh to Adams, 1 run
Singh to Adams, 0 runs
Singh to Johnson, 1 run
Singh to Johnson, 0 runs
Singh to Adams, 1 run
Singh to Adams, 0 runs
Wrightson to Johnson, 0 runs
Wrightson to Adams, 1 run
Wrightson to Adams, 0 runs
Wrightson to Adams, wide
Wrightson to Adams, 4 runs
Wrightson to Adams, wide
Wrightson to Johnson, 1 run, appeal
Wrightson to Adams, 1 run
Singh to Johnson, 0 runs
Singh to Johnson, wide
Singh to Johnson, appeal
Singh to Collis, wicket (lbw - Collis)
Chissell to Adams, 4 runs
Chissell to Adams, 4 runs
Chissell to Collis, 1 run
Chissell to Collis, 4 runs
Chissell to Collis, wide
Chissell to Collis, 0 runs
Chissell to Adams, bye
Chissell to Adams, no ball
Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, 4 runs
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Chissell to Collis, 2 runs
Chissell to Collis, 0 runs
Chissell to Collis, 0 runs
Chissell to Collis, appeal
Chissell to Collis, 0 runs
Chissell to Collis, 4 runs
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, wide