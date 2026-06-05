Match details Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

130

LEI
LEI

131

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire Foxes won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersCollis Izzy, Adams Mollie, Johnson Bella, Green Chiara Marisa, Wilkinson Phoebe, Tulloch Poppy, Clarke Darcey, Stanley Talitha, O'Neill Eve, Mullins Faye, Lewis Anna
BenchBeck SA, Buckle Anna, Champion Maya, Curling Lottie, Doherty Kali-Ann, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Harman Nancy, Harvey Beth, Joseph Tia, Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella, King Rachel, Lee Ava Georgina, Mullan Daisy, Mullins Hope, Noakes Alice, Norgrove Abigale, Patil Shristi, Pedley Georgie, Phillipson EF, Taylor Maisie, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Western Lucy, Westley Jasmine

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersTeekasingh Faith, Brooker Rebecca, Watson Ellen, Sweet Francesca, Weston Lucy, Davies Flora, Chissell Caitlin, Singh Indira, Phillips Ellie, Ketan Anjali, Wrightson Emma
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Brown Hayley, Butler Emelia, Colquhoun Aimee, Crofts Laura, Grayson Sophie, Herathge April Ayesha, Higham Lucy, Khan Miriam, Roff D'nical Lell, Shaikh Nayma, Solomon Bethan, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Whitfield Holly

Venue Guide

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