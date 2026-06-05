Squads Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

130

LEI
LEI

131

Playing

SUS
SUS
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Clarke Darcey

no information yet

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Wrightson Emma

no information yet

Bench

SUS
SUS
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Beck SA

no information yet

Abraham Molly

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Champion Maya

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Butler Emelia

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Khan Miriam

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Mullins Hope

no information yet

Noakes Alice

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Phillipson EF

no information yet

Taylor Maisie

no information yet

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet