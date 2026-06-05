Squads Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Collis Izzy
batsman
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Weston Lucy
batsman
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Clarke Darcey
no information yet
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Singh Indira
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Wrightson Emma
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Beck SA
no information yet
Abraham Molly
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Bennett Sophie
all rounder
Champion Maya
no information yet
Brown Hayley
batsman
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Butler Emelia
no information yet
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Colquhoun Aimee
bowler
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Crofts Laura
bowler
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Grayson Sophie
batsman
Harman Nancy
bowler
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Khan Miriam
no information yet
Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella
all rounder
Roff D'nical Lell
bowler
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Solomon Bethan
all rounder
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Mullins Hope
no information yet
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Noakes Alice
no information yet
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Phillipson EF
no information yet
Taylor Maisie
no information yet
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Western Lucy
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet