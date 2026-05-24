Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

101

NOR
NOR

140

17.5
W

Groves to Egerton, wicket (lbw - Egerton)

17.4
.

Groves to Egerton, 0 runs

17.4
5

Groves to Egerton, 5 wides

17.3
2

Groves to Egerton, 2 leg byes

17.2
W

Groves to Mitchell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Mitchell)

17.1
1

Groves to Beach, 1 run

16.6
1

Sims to Beach, 1 run

16.5
1

Sims to Mitchell, 1 run

16.4
1

Sims to Beach, 1 run

16.3
.

Sims to Beach, 0 runs

16.2
1

Sims to Mitchell, 1 run

16.1
2

Sims to Mitchell, 2 runs

15.6
.

Kemp to Beach, 0 runs

15.5
1

Kemp to Mitchell, 1 run

15.4
2

Kemp to Mitchell, 2 runs

15.3
1

Kemp to Beach, 1 run

15.2
.

Kemp to Beach, 0 runs

15.1
1

Kemp to Mitchell, 1 run

15.1
1

Kemp to Mitchell, wide

14.6
W

Sims to Baker-Smith, appeal, wicket (run out - Baker-Smith)

14.5
.

Sims to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

14.4
.

Sims to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

14.3
.

Sims to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

14.2
.

Sims to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

14.1
1

Sims to Mitchell, 1 run

13.6
W

Kemp to Bishop, appeal, wicket (caught - Bishop)

13.5
.

Kemp to Bishop, 0 runs

13.4
2

Kemp to Bishop, 2 runs

13.3
.

Kemp to Bishop, 0 runs

13.2
1

Kemp to Mitchell, 1 run

13.1
.

Kemp to Mitchell, 0 runs

12.6
W

Sims to Boycott, appeal, wicket (caught - Boycott)

12.5
1

Sims to Mitchell, 1 run

12.4
.

Sims to Mitchell, 0 runs

12.3
1

Sims to Boycott, 1 run

12.2
.

Sims to Boycott, 0 runs

12.1
2

Sims to Boycott, 2 runs

11.6
.

Groves to Mitchell, 0 runs

11.5
.

Groves to Mitchell, 0 runs

11.4
1

Groves to Boycott, 1 run

11.3
4

Groves to Boycott, 4 runs

11.3
1

Groves to Boycott, wide

11.2
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

11.1
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

10.6
1

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run

10.5
1

Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run

10.4
1

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run

10.3
.

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

10.2
1

Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run

10.1
1

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run

9.6
1

Groves to Boycott, 1 run

9.6
1

Groves to Boycott, wide

9.5
1

Groves to Mitchell, 1 run

9.4
1

Groves to Boycott, 1 run

9.3
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

9.2
.

Groves to Boycott, 0 runs

9.1
1

Groves to Mitchell, 1 run

8.6
1

Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run

8.5
1

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run

8.4
1

Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run

8.3
.

Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs

8.2
1

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run

8.1
.

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

7.6
4

Phillips to Mitchell, 4 runs

7.5
.

Phillips to Mitchell, 0 runs

7.4
.

Phillips to Mitchell, 0 runs

7.3
2

Phillips to Mitchell, 2 runs

7.2
4

Phillips to Mitchell, 4 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to Mitchell, 0 runs

6.6
1

Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run

6.5
.

Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs

6.4
1

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run

6.3
.

Anisha Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

6.2
1

Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run

6.1
W

Anisha Patel to Tweats, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tweats)

5.6
W

Phillips to Khurana, appeal, wicket (caught - Khurana)

5.5
.

Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs

5.4
1

Phillips to Tweats, 1 run

5.3
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

5.2
.

Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

5.1
2

Phillips to Tweats, 2 runs

4.6
4

Kemp to Khurana, 4 runs

4.5
1

Kemp to Tweats, 1 run

4.4
4

Kemp to Tweats, 4 runs

4.3
.

Kemp to Tweats, 0 runs

4.2
.

Kemp to Tweats, 0 runs

4.1
.

Kemp to Tweats, 0 runs

3.6
.

Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs

3.5
.

Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs

3.4
2

Phillips to Khurana, 2 runs

3.2
W

Phillips to Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davies)

3.1
W

Phillips to Beech, appeal, wicket (caught - Beech)

2.6
2

Robinson to Khurana, 2 runs

2.5
.

Robinson to Khurana, 0 runs

2.4
.

Robinson to Khurana, 0 runs

2.3
.

Robinson to Khurana, 0 runs

2.2
1

Robinson to Beech, 1 run

2.1
.

Robinson to Beech, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs

1.5
6

Phillips to Khurana, 6 runs

1.4
1

Phillips to Beech, 1 run

1.3
.

Phillips to Beech, 0 runs

1.2
4

Phillips to Beech, 4 runs

1.1
1

Phillips to Khurana, 1 run

0.6
W

Robinson to Gillgrass, wicket (bowled - Gillgrass)

0.5
.

Robinson to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.4
2

Robinson to Gillgrass, 2 runs

0.3
.

Robinson to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.2
4

Robinson to Gillgrass, 4 runs

0.1
4

Robinson to Gillgrass, 4 runs

19.6
2

Baker-Smith to Presland, 2 runs

19.5
2

Baker-Smith to Presland, 2 runs

19.4
2

Baker-Smith to Presland, 2 runs

19.3
1

Baker-Smith to Sims, 1 run

19.2
1

Baker-Smith to Presland, leg bye

19.1
2

Baker-Smith to Presland, 2 runs

18.6
1

Boycott to Presland, 1 run

18.5
1

Boycott to Sims, 1 run

18.5
1

Boycott to Sims, wide

18.4
W

Boycott to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)

18.3
1

Boycott to Presland, 1 run

18.2
4

Boycott to Presland, 4 runs

18.1
2

Boycott to Presland, 2 runs

17.6
.

Bishop to Hill, 0 runs

17.5
1

Bishop to Presland, 1 run

17.4
4

Bishop to Presland, 4 runs

17.3
.

Bishop to Presland, 0 runs

17.2
1

Bishop to Hill, 1 run

17.1
1

Bishop to Presland, 1 run

16.6
2

Gillgrass to Hill, 2 runs

16.5
4

Gillgrass to Hill, 4 runs

16.4
1

Gillgrass to Presland, 1 run

16.3
1

Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run

16.2
1

Gillgrass to Presland, 1 run

16.1
1

Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run

15.6
4

Beach to Presland, 4 runs

15.5
.

Beach to Presland, 0 runs

15.5
1

Beach to Presland, wide

15.4
1

Beach to Hill, 1 run

15.3
1

Beach to Presland, 1 run

15.3
1

Beach to Presland, wide

15.2
.

Beach to Presland, 0 runs

15.1
1

Beach to Hill, 1 run

15.1
1

Beach to Hill, wide

14.6
W

Gillgrass to Groves, appeal, wicket (caught - Groves)

14.5
1

Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run

14.4
1

Gillgrass to Groves, 1 run

14.3
.

Gillgrass to Groves, 0 runs

14.3
nb

Gillgrass to Hill, no ball + 1 run

14.2
1

Gillgrass to Groves, 1 run

14.1
1

Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run

13.6
1

Egerton to Hill, 1 run

13.5
.

Egerton to Hill, 0 runs

13.5
1

Egerton to Hill, wide

13.4
1

Egerton to Groves, leg bye

13.3
4

Egerton to Groves, 4 runs

13.2
4

Egerton to Groves, 4 runs

13.1
1

Egerton to Hill, 1 run

12.6
1

Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run

12.5
.

Gillgrass to Hill, 0 runs

12.4
.

Gillgrass to Hill, 0 runs

12.3
.

Gillgrass to Hill, 0 runs

12.2
W

Gillgrass to Ascott, appeal, wicket (caught - Ascott)

12.1
1

Gillgrass to Groves, 1 run

11.6
1

Bishop to Groves, 1 run

11.5
1

Bishop to Ascott, 1 run

11.4
W

Bishop to Reid, appeal, wicket (run out - Reid)

11.3
1

Bishop to Ascott, 1 run

11.2
1

Bishop to Reid, 1 run

11.1
2

Bishop to Reid, 2 runs

10.6
W

Boycott to Kemp, wicket (lbw - Kemp)

10.5
.

Boycott to Kemp, 0 runs

10.4
.

Boycott to Kemp, 0 runs

10.3
1

Boycott to Reid, 1 run

10.2
1

Boycott to Kemp, 1 run

10.1
1

Boycott to Reid, 1 run

9.6
.

Bishop to Kemp, 0 runs

9.5
1

Bishop to Reid, 1 run

9.4
1

Bishop to Kemp, 1 run

9.3
1

Bishop to Reid, 1 run

9.2
1

Bishop to Kemp, 1 run

9.1
.

Bishop to Kemp, 0 runs

8.6
2

Boycott to Reid, 2 leg byes

8.5
1

Boycott to Kemp, 1 run

8.4
1

Boycott to Reid, leg bye

8.3
4

Boycott to Reid, 4 runs

8.2
1

Boycott to Kemp, leg bye

8.1
W

Boycott to Marriott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Marriott)

7.6
1

Bishop to Marriott, leg bye

7.5
1

Bishop to Reid, 1 run

7.4
1

Bishop to Marriott, 1 run

7.3
.

Bishop to Marriott, 0 runs

7.2
.

Bishop to Marriott, 0 runs

7.1
4

Bishop to Marriott, 4 runs

6.6
.

Boycott to Reid, 0 runs

6.5
1

Boycott to Marriott, 1 run

6.4
.

Boycott to Marriott, 0 runs

6.3
.

Boycott to Marriott, 0 runs

6.2
1

Boycott to Reid, 1 run

6.1
4

Boycott to Reid, 4 runs

5.6
.

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs

5.5
4

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 4 runs

5.3
.

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs

5.2
1

Baker-Smith to Reid, 1 run

5.1
4

Baker-Smith to Reid, 4 runs

4.6
.

Beach to Marriott, 0 runs

4.5
1

Beach to Reid, 1 run

4.4
4

Beach to Reid, 4 runs

4.3
4

Beach to Reid, 4 runs

4.2
.

Beach to Reid, 0 runs

3.6
.

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs

3.5
4

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 4 runs

3.4
2

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 2 runs

3.3
.

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs

3.2
1

Baker-Smith to Reid, 1 run

3.1
1

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 1 run

3.1
1

Baker-Smith to Marriott, wide

2.6
1

Beach to Marriott, 1 run

2.5
.

Beach to Marriott, 0 runs

2.3
.

Beach to Marriott, 0 runs

2.2
.

Beach to Marriott, 0 runs

2.1
1

Beach to Reid, leg bye

1.6
.

Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs

1.5
1

Baker-Smith to Reid, 1 run

1.4
.

Baker-Smith to Reid, 0 runs

1.3
1

Baker-Smith to Marriott, leg bye

1.2
1

Baker-Smith to Reid, 1 run

1.1
.

Baker-Smith to Reid, 0 runs

0.6
4

Beach to Marriott, 4 runs

0.5
.

Beach to Marriott, 0 runs

0.4
1

Beach to Reid, 1 run

0.3
.

Beach to Reid, 0 runs

0.2
1

Beach to Marriott, 1 run

0.1
.

Beach to Marriott, 0 runs