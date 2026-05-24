Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026
Groves to Egerton, wicket (lbw - Egerton)
Groves to Egerton, 0 runs
Groves to Egerton, 5 wides
Groves to Egerton, 2 leg byes
Groves to Mitchell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Mitchell)
Groves to Beach, 1 run
Sims to Beach, 1 run
Sims to Mitchell, 1 run
Sims to Beach, 1 run
Sims to Beach, 0 runs
Sims to Mitchell, 1 run
Sims to Mitchell, 2 runs
Kemp to Beach, 0 runs
Kemp to Mitchell, 1 run
Kemp to Mitchell, 2 runs
Kemp to Beach, 1 run
Kemp to Beach, 0 runs
Kemp to Mitchell, 1 run
Kemp to Mitchell, wide
Sims to Baker-Smith, appeal, wicket (run out - Baker-Smith)
Sims to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Sims to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Sims to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Sims to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Sims to Mitchell, 1 run
Kemp to Bishop, appeal, wicket (caught - Bishop)
Kemp to Bishop, 0 runs
Kemp to Bishop, 2 runs
Kemp to Bishop, 0 runs
Kemp to Mitchell, 1 run
Kemp to Mitchell, 0 runs
Sims to Boycott, appeal, wicket (caught - Boycott)
Sims to Mitchell, 1 run
Sims to Mitchell, 0 runs
Sims to Boycott, 1 run
Sims to Boycott, 0 runs
Sims to Boycott, 2 runs
Groves to Mitchell, 0 runs
Groves to Mitchell, 0 runs
Groves to Boycott, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, 4 runs
Groves to Boycott, wide
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, wide
Groves to Mitchell, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, 1 run
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Boycott, 0 runs
Groves to Mitchell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Phillips to Mitchell, 4 runs
Phillips to Mitchell, 0 runs
Phillips to Mitchell, 0 runs
Phillips to Mitchell, 2 runs
Phillips to Mitchell, 4 runs
Phillips to Mitchell, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Mitchell, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Tweats, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tweats)
Phillips to Khurana, appeal, wicket (caught - Khurana)
Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 1 run
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, 2 runs
Kemp to Khurana, 4 runs
Kemp to Tweats, 1 run
Kemp to Tweats, 4 runs
Kemp to Tweats, 0 runs
Kemp to Tweats, 0 runs
Kemp to Tweats, 0 runs
Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs
Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs
Phillips to Khurana, 2 runs
Phillips to Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davies)
Phillips to Beech, appeal, wicket (caught - Beech)
Robinson to Khurana, 2 runs
Robinson to Khurana, 0 runs
Robinson to Khurana, 0 runs
Robinson to Khurana, 0 runs
Robinson to Beech, 1 run
Robinson to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Khurana, 0 runs
Phillips to Khurana, 6 runs
Phillips to Beech, 1 run
Phillips to Beech, 0 runs
Phillips to Beech, 4 runs
Phillips to Khurana, 1 run
Robinson to Gillgrass, wicket (bowled - Gillgrass)
Robinson to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Robinson to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Robinson to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Robinson to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Robinson to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Presland, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Presland, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Presland, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Sims, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Presland, leg bye
Baker-Smith to Presland, 2 runs
Boycott to Presland, 1 run
Boycott to Sims, 1 run
Boycott to Sims, wide
Boycott to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)
Boycott to Presland, 1 run
Boycott to Presland, 4 runs
Boycott to Presland, 2 runs
Bishop to Hill, 0 runs
Bishop to Presland, 1 run
Bishop to Presland, 4 runs
Bishop to Presland, 0 runs
Bishop to Hill, 1 run
Bishop to Presland, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hill, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Hill, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Presland, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run
Gillgrass to Presland, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run
Beach to Presland, 4 runs
Beach to Presland, 0 runs
Beach to Presland, wide
Beach to Hill, 1 run
Beach to Presland, 1 run
Beach to Presland, wide
Beach to Presland, 0 runs
Beach to Hill, 1 run
Beach to Hill, wide
Gillgrass to Groves, appeal, wicket (caught - Groves)
Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run
Gillgrass to Groves, 1 run
Gillgrass to Groves, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Hill, no ball + 1 run
Gillgrass to Groves, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run
Egerton to Hill, 1 run
Egerton to Hill, 0 runs
Egerton to Hill, wide
Egerton to Groves, leg bye
Egerton to Groves, 4 runs
Egerton to Groves, 4 runs
Egerton to Hill, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hill, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hill, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Hill, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Hill, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Ascott, appeal, wicket (caught - Ascott)
Gillgrass to Groves, 1 run
Bishop to Groves, 1 run
Bishop to Ascott, 1 run
Bishop to Reid, appeal, wicket (run out - Reid)
Bishop to Ascott, 1 run
Bishop to Reid, 1 run
Bishop to Reid, 2 runs
Boycott to Kemp, wicket (lbw - Kemp)
Boycott to Kemp, 0 runs
Boycott to Kemp, 0 runs
Boycott to Reid, 1 run
Boycott to Kemp, 1 run
Boycott to Reid, 1 run
Bishop to Kemp, 0 runs
Bishop to Reid, 1 run
Bishop to Kemp, 1 run
Bishop to Reid, 1 run
Bishop to Kemp, 1 run
Bishop to Kemp, 0 runs
Boycott to Reid, 2 leg byes
Boycott to Kemp, 1 run
Boycott to Reid, leg bye
Boycott to Reid, 4 runs
Boycott to Kemp, leg bye
Boycott to Marriott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Marriott)
Bishop to Marriott, leg bye
Bishop to Reid, 1 run
Bishop to Marriott, 1 run
Bishop to Marriott, 0 runs
Bishop to Marriott, 0 runs
Bishop to Marriott, 4 runs
Boycott to Reid, 0 runs
Boycott to Marriott, 1 run
Boycott to Marriott, 0 runs
Boycott to Marriott, 0 runs
Boycott to Reid, 1 run
Boycott to Reid, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Reid, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Reid, 4 runs
Beach to Marriott, 0 runs
Beach to Reid, 1 run
Beach to Reid, 4 runs
Beach to Reid, 4 runs
Beach to Reid, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Reid, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Marriott, wide
Beach to Marriott, 1 run
Beach to Marriott, 0 runs
Beach to Marriott, 0 runs
Beach to Marriott, 0 runs
Beach to Reid, leg bye
Baker-Smith to Marriott, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Reid, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Reid, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Marriott, leg bye
Baker-Smith to Reid, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Reid, 0 runs
Beach to Marriott, 4 runs
Beach to Marriott, 0 runs
Beach to Reid, 1 run
Beach to Reid, 0 runs
Beach to Marriott, 1 run
Beach to Marriott, 0 runs