Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

101

NOR
NOR

140

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersBoycott Clare, Davies Gwenan, Khurana Sanya, Gillgrass Bryony, Beech Sophie, Tweats Ebony Jade, Bishop Megan, Baker-Smith C, Egerton Daisy, Beach Jess, Mitchell Sophia
BenchBertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Brett Phoebe, Churms Emily, Davies Poppy, Davis Ruby, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Lucy, Hill Chloe, Hill Imogen, Maund Amy, Roberts Charlotte, Samarakoon Samadhi, Wheeler Amy, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersMarriott Gemma, Kemp Amelia, Groves Josie, Ascott Bethany, Reid Mabel, Sims Ilenia, Phillips Ella, Patel Anisha, Robinson Bethan, Presland Alicia Demi
BenchAustin Meg, Butcher Abby, Carpenter Emily, Clive Ava, Dowse Ariana, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Howarth Bella, Kirk Michaela, Russell Liz, Sims Lenny, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine, Thaker Clara, Turner Erica

Venue Guide

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