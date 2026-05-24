Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Groves Josie
bowler
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Beach Jess
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Austin Meg
batsman
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Butcher Abby
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Churms Emily
batsman
Clive Ava
no information yet
Davies Poppy
wicket keeper
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Davis Ruby
batsman
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Howarth Bella
all rounder
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Russell Liz
bowler
Hill Chloe
batsman
Sims Lenny
bowler
Hill Imogen
no information yet
Smart Poppy
batsman
Maund Amy
batsman
Speed Katherine
batsman
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Samarakoon Samadhi
all rounder
Turner Erica
wicket keeper
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet