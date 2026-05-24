Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

101

NOR
NOR

140

Playing

WOR
WOR
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Boycott Clare

all rounder

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Bench

WOR
WOR
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Butcher Abby

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Clive Ava

no information yet

Davies Poppy

wicket keeper

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Davis Ruby

batsman

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Howarth Bella

all rounder

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Hill Imogen

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Turner Erica

wicket keeper

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet