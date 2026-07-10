Match details Villianur Mohit Kings vs Karaikal Knights T20 T20 Pondicherry Premier League 10.07.2026

T20

VIL
VIL

254

KAR
KAR

88

Match Info

Match:T20 Pondicherry Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Villianur Mohit Kings Squad

Players
Bench

Karaikal Knights Squad

Players
BenchBrook Harry

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet