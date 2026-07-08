19.6 W OUT! Caught. Meredith pitches one up, on line again. Potts moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Kohler-Cadmore down the ground.

19.5 1 Meredith drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across Whiteley. He goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

19.4 4 FOUR! Meredith pitches one up, on a good line. Whiteley gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

19.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Whiteley rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for a pair of runs.

19.2 1 Back of a length from Meredith, pitching on a good line once more. Potts goes back and pulls for a single run.

19.1 . On a good line and length from Meredith once again. Potts moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square.

18.6 2 DROPPED! Good length from Ball, outside off. Whiteley gets forward and drives poorly for a pair of runs over the on side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Rew.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Ball, outside off. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for six runs.

18.4 2 Good length from Ball, outside off stump. Whiteley pushes forward and drives for two runs through the on side field.

18.3 . Dropped in short by Ball, pitching outside off. Whiteley gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

18.2 1lb Ball comes over the wicket. Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Potts goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

18.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Potts pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

17.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Potts moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

17.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Potts gets forward and skies a sloppy drive for two runs past the bowler.

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Naeem moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Thomas on the off side.

17.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Naeem pushes forward and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

17.2 W OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket to Madsen, yorker, on line once more. He pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.1 1 Sams pitches one up, on a good line. Whiteley gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.6 1 Ball now coming around the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Whiteley pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

16.5 1 Ball comes over the wicket to Madsen. On a good line and length from Ball. Madsen advances and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.4 1 Short, outside off. Whiteley rocks back and skies a pull back behind square for 1 run.

16.3 2 Ball now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Whiteley gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs.

16.2 1lb Ball now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Madsen gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

16.1 1 Good line and length. Whiteley gets on the front foot and drives for a run over the leg side field.

15.6 4 FOUR! Meredith drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Madsen goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

15.5 . Meredith drops one in short, outside off once more. Madsen goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

15.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen gets forward and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

15.3 2 Meredith drops one in short, outside off stump. Madsen advances down the pitch and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Whiteley goes back and pulls for 1 run.

14.6 . Sams comes around the wicket to Madsen. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Madsen gets on the back foot but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

14.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Whiteley gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run down the ground.

14.5 1w Wide. Sams now coming over the wicket to Whiteley. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Whiteley moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

14.4 1 Sams now coming around the wicket to Madsen. Short of a length, outside off stump. Madsen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

14.3 . Back of a length from Sams, on line once more. Madsen goes back and slices a cut

14.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Madsen moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Whiteley gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

13.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Whiteley gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.5 . Good line and length from Meredith once again. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Madsen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

13.3 1 Meredith drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

13.2 . Back of a length from Meredith, pitching outside leg and angling across Whiteley. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

13.1 1 Back of a length from Meredith, pitching outside off. Madsen backs away and edges behind point for a run.

12.6 1lb Back of a length from Ball, pitching near leg stump. Madsen goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

12.5 4 FOUR! Ball now coming over the wicket to Madsen. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Madsen rocks back and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Whiteley gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a run.

12.3 W OUT! Ball gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump. Montgomery pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by Rew

12.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Madsen gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

12.1 . Short of a length, on line. Madsen advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive

11.6 . Short of a length, on leg stump. Montgomery steps away and cuts

11.5 3 Good line and length from Goldsworthy. Madsen gets forward and sweeps back behind square for three runs.

11.4 1 Full ball, on line once more. Montgomery pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a single run.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Goldsworthy again. Madsen rocks back and plays a reverse sweep for 1 run.

11.2 1 Good line and length from Goldsworthy again. Montgomery pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 1 run back through point.

11.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Montgomery creates space and cuts for four runs.

10.6 . Back of a length from Sams, pitching outside off again. Madsen rocks back and slices a cut

10.5 1 Good length from Sams, outside off stump. Montgomery gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Madsen moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Sams, pitching on a good line once more. Montgomery gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.2 . Back of a length from Sams, on line. Montgomery goes back and defends

10.1 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Came rocks back and lofts a pull, but is caught by Rew behind square.

9.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Came rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

9.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Came moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for four runs.

9.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Madsen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.3 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Came pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.2 2 Good line and length once again. Came goes back and guides a glance for a pair of runs through the on side field.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Thomas. Madsen pushes forward and outside edges over the off side for one run.

8.6 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Madsen gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

8.5 . Short, pitching outside off. Madsen advances down the pitch but misses while trying a pull

8.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Came gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

8.3 . Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off. Came goes back and punches a drive through the off side.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, on line. Madsen rocks back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

8.1 3 Pitched up, outside off stump. Came gets forward and plays a shaky drive straight down the ground for 3 runs. Good work in the field by Kohler-Cadmore saves a certain boundary.

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Came goes back and pulls for a single run.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Goldsworthy once again. Madsen gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Came pushes forward and inside edges on the on side for one run.

7.3 1 Goldsworthy pitches one up, on line. Madsen gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

7.1 . Good line and length from Goldsworthy again. Came gets on the back foot and defends

6.6 4 And again! Back of a length, on a good line. Madsen goes back and glances for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

6.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Shaw, outside off. Madsen gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

6.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Came moves onto the back foot and glances for one run behind square on the leg side.

6.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Came goes back and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Shaw drops one in short, pitching outside off. Madsen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Thomas and Sams.

6.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Came goes back and glances on the leg side for a single run.

5.6 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Donald moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Sams

5.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Donald rocks back and scoops back behind square for four runs.

5.4 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Came gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

5.3 . Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off. Came goes back and plays a pull down the ground.

5.2 . Overton pitches one up, on a good line once more. Came gets forward and drives

5.1 2 Overton pitches one up, on a good line once more. Came moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

4.6 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Donald gets on the back foot and pulls poorly

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Donald moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Donald moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

4.3 . On a good line and length from Sams. Donald gets on the front foot and defends

4.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Donald pushes forward and plays a shaky drive

4.1 6 SIX! Short ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Donald moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

3.6 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across Donald. He gets forward and drives for a run.

3.5 3 Good line and length. Came gets on the front foot and flicks for 3 runs. Terrific work in the field by Smeed and Thomas prevents a boundary.

3.4 1 Donald brings up his 50! Ball drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Donald moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

3.3 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Donald moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

3.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Came gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for one run.

3.1 W OUT! Ball breaks through! On a good line and length from Ball. Andersson steps away but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Andersson has to go

2.6 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Donald gets forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

2.5 2 Overton pitches one up, outside off. Donald moves onto the front foot and skies a reverse sweep back behind point for a pair of runs.

2.4 6 SIX MORE! Full ball, on a good line once more. Donald gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs straight down the ground.

2.3 4 FOUR! Overton pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Donald gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off stump again. Andersson gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Andersson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Donald backs away and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

1.5 . Short of a length, on a good line once again. Donald goes back and is struck on the gloves while attempting a pull behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Donald gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

1.3 6 And another! Short of a length, outside off. Donald rocks back and skies a scoop for 6 runs behind square.

1.2 . Back of a length from Meredith, on a good line. Donald moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Donald moves onto the front foot and scoops for four runs behind square.

0.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Donald backs away and inside edges through the leg side field for a single run.

0.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off stump once again. Donald moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Donald rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

0.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Donald moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Donald gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Donald gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

0.1 1w Wide. Short, pitching on leg. Donald gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

19.6 4 And again! Short ball, outside off stump. Overton rocks back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

19.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line. Overton moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

19.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Overton goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

19.3 2 Javed pitches one up, on line once again. Overton gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the on side field.

19.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Goldsworthy moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a drive for 1 run.

19.1 1lb Full ball, pitching on leg. Overton gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.6 1 Short, outside off. Overton moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

18.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Goldsworthy gets on the back foot and flicks down the ground for a single run.

18.4 W OUT! Andersson breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Thomas gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Montgomery down the ground.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Andersson, pitching outside off stump once again. Overton moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.2 W OUT! Andersson gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Sams rocks back and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by Morley

18.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Sams goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

17.6 1 Javed comes around the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Sams gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

17.5 1 Javed now coming over the wicket. Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Thomas gets forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a flick for a run.

17.4 1 Javed now coming around the wicket to Sams. Full ball, on a good line. Sams gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

17.3 1 Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off stump. Thomas moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

17.2 2 Short, pitching outside off. Thomas moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs straight down the ground.

17.1 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Thomas makes the most of it. Full, pitching outside off stump. Thomas gets forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

17.1 nb No ball. Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Sams. He moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a glance for one run.

16.6 W OUT! Muqeem gets one through! Full, pitching on a good line. Smeed pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.4 4 Full, outside leg. Sams gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes.

16.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line once more. Sams goes back and edges back behind square for four runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Smeed rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

16.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Smeed moves onto the back foot and cuts

15.6 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Kohler-Cadmore has to depart

15.5 3 Good length, pitching outside off again. Smeed gets forward and drives for 3 runs over the off side field.

15.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off. Smeed moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

15.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off.

15.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

15.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full, outside off. Smeed gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

15.3 6 SIX! Potts pitches one up, on line. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Smeed pushes forward and drives for four runs over the off side.

15.1 6 SIX! Potts drops one in short, outside off. Smeed moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

14.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Smeed pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Andersson, outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore rocks back and lifts a hook for 6 runs behind square.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Andersson, on line. Smeed advances and skies a pull for a single run.

14.2 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore shuffles down the pitch and cuts for 1 run.

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Smeed backs away and lofts a pull for a single run.

13.6 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Smeed pushes forward and edges for one run.

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smeed pushes forward and inside edges for one run.

13.3 6 And again! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Smeed goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

13.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for one run.

13.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

12.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and flicks for a run.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Javed, on a good line. Smeed moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

12.4 1b Full, pitching outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye. The ball is misfielded by Donald costing 1 run.

12.3 1 Good line and length. Smeed gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

12.2 1b Javed pitches one up, outside off. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop, and the ball trickles away from Donald for one bye. The ball is misfielded by Donald costing DERBYSHIRE 1 run.

12.1 1 Smeed brings up his 50! On a good line and length from Javed once again. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

11.6 6 And again! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kohler-Cadmore rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the front foot and cuts for four runs.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Smeed moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

11.2 2 Length ball, outside off. Smeed moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for two runs.

11.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 1 run.

10.6 1 Short, pitching outside off again. Kohler-Cadmore goes back and cuts for one run.

10.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. Smeed goes back and pulls for a single run.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

10.3 1 Andersson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Smeed pushes forward and drives for a single run.

10.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Kohler-Cadmore goes back and cuts for 1 run.

10.1 1 Back of a length from Andersson, outside off once more. Smeed moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

9.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull

9.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

9.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Smeed goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

9.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.2 1 Good length from Morley, outside off stump once again. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

8.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Smeed moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

8.5 1 Muqeem pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Muqeem. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. Rew gets on the front foot and skies a shaky reverse sweep, and is caught by Javed

7.6 1 Dropped in short by Andersson, on line once more. Rew goes back and plays a pull for a run.

7.5 . Back of a length from Andersson, pitching on a good line. Rew moves onto the back foot and defends

7.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Smeed rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run down the ground.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Andersson, on a good line again. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

7.2 W OUT! Andersson gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Rew goes back but makes no contact while trying a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

7.1 6 And again! Short, outside off stump once again. Rew gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Smeed moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Came costing DERBYSHIRE three runs.

6.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Smeed moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

6.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Rew gets forward and edges for one run behind square.

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rew rocks back and outside edges

5.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from Potts. Smeed moves onto the front foot and drives shakily on the leg side for 6 runs.

5.5 . Potts pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Smeed creates space and drives down the ground.

5.3 6 SIX MORE! Good line and length from Potts once again. Rew gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the on side field for 6 runs.

5.2 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Rew gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Potts, pitching on a good line. Smeed rocks back and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a single run.

4.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Rew. He creates room and lifts a drive over the on side field for four runs.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Javed, on leg stump and angled across. Smeed rocks back and skies a pull for one run.

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Smeed gets on the back foot and defends

4.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Rew gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

4.2 . Good length from Javed, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rew. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop

4.1 . Back of a length from Javed, on a good line again. Rew goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Smeed goes back and cuts

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Smeed moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rew backs away and plays a cut

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Rew advances and defends

1.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rew moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.