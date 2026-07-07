Squads Derbyshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Abell Tom
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Ball Jake
bowler
Came Harry
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Javed Akif
bowler
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Lammonby Tom
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Overton Craig
bowler
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Rew James
wicket keeper
Naeem Muhammed
no information yet
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Smeed Will
batsman
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Match has not started yet