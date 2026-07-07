Squads Derbyshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026

T20

DER
DER
SOM
SOM

Playing

DER
DER
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Abell Tom

batsman

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Ball Jake

bowler

Came Harry

batsman

Banton Tom

batsman

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Rew James

wicket keeper

Naeem Muhammed

no information yet

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Smeed Will

batsman

Thomas Joshua F

all rounder

Bench

DER
DER
SOM
SOM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet