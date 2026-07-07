Match details Derbyshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Derbyshire Squad
|Players
|Aitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Came Harry, Donald Aneurin, Javed Akif, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Morley Jack, Naeem Muhammed, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
|Bench
|no information yet
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Abell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Lammonby Tom, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Sams Daniel, Smeed Will, Thomas Joshua F
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet