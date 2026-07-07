Match details Derbyshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026

T20

DER
DER
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Came Harry, Donald Aneurin, Javed Akif, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Morley Jack, Naeem Muhammed, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Lammonby Tom, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Sams Daniel, Smeed Will, Thomas Joshua F
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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