19.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Revis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Javed, outside leg and angling across Revis. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

19.4 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Revis. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

19.3 2 Half-tracker, on a good line but angling across the batter. Revis rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs behind square.

19.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Revis. He gets on the back foot and eases a drive for six runs through the on side field.

19.1 . Javed drops one in short, outside leg and angling across. Revis rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

18.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Revis pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Revis brings up his fifty in emphatic style! On a good length, outside off. Revis moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Yorker, outside off. Revis moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Revis gets forward and drives through the off side field.

18.2 2 Yorker, on line once again. Revis gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a couple of runs.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Revis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Moriarty goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

17.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump. Revis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

17.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Moriarty goes back and defends for one run through the off side field.

17.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Moriarty gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

17.2 . On a good length, outside off. Moriarty moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Revis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the on side for a run.

16.6 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Pitching on a good line and length. Hasan Ali pushes forward and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Montgomery down the ground.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Aitchison, pitching outside off once again. Tye moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Whiteley on the on side.

16.4 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Tye gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Tye rocks back and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Faheem Ashraf. He rocks back and drives shakily, and is caught by Andersson on the leg side.

16.1 1 Full ball, on line. Revis rocks back and drives for a single run.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off once again. Revis steps away and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

15.5 1 Very short ball, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf goes back and plays a poor pull for 1 run behind square.

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Revis. He rocks back and drives for one run down the ground.

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Revis steps back and eases a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

15.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Javed, pitching outside off. Revis goes back and outside edges behind square for 6 runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Javed, pitching outside leg. Revis gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind square on the leg side.

14.6 6 SIX MORE! Full, on a good line. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and drives straight down the ground for 6 runs.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Faheem Ashraf goes back and pulls for six runs.

14.4 2 DROPPED! Good length from Andersson, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and drives averagely for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

14.4 1w Wide. Half-tracker, on a good line once again.

14.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Revis moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

14.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and lofts a bad drive for a single run.

14.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

14.1 2 Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point for a run. A mistake in the field allows Faheem Ashraf and Revis to run through for 1 overthrow.

14.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg.

13.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

13.5 2 Good line and length. Faheem Ashraf goes back and plays a pull behind square for a couple of runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Muqeem. Revis goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

13.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

13.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Revis rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

12.6 6 SIX! Potts drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for six runs.

12.6 1w Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside leg.

12.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Revis gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

12.4 1 Dropped in short by Potts, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and edges onto their body while attempting a pull for one run.

12.3 . Bouncer, on line. Faheem Ashraf ducks

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Potts once again. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and flicks for six runs.

12.1 . Good length from Potts, on leg stump. Faheem Ashraf goes back but swings and misses while attempting a flick

11.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Revis pushes forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

11.5 1 Muqeem pitches one up, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run straight down the ground.

11.4 W OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Back of a length from Muqeem, pitching outside off stump again. Ali gets on the back foot and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Naeem

11.3 1 Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off. Revis rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Muqeem, pitching on leg and angled across Revis. He goes back and pulls for four runs behind square.

11.1 1 Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Ali gets on the back foot and slices a cut back through point for one run.

10.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.5 1 Good length from Andersson, pitching outside off stump. Revis goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

10.4 1 On a good line and length. Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

10.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Revis goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

10.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Ali moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Andersson drops one in short, on line. Ali gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

9.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Ali gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Revis goes back and plays a pull for one run.

9.4 . Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Revis gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. Derbyshire Falcons appeal, but Revis is given not out.

9.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Revis moves onto the back foot and drives

9.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Whiteman rocks back but misses while attempting a pull, the ball gets through, and Whiteman is bowled

9.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Whiteman moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Whiteman moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

8.5 1 Short, on a good line. Ali goes back and pulls for a run back behind square.

8.4 1 Good line and length from Javed. Whiteman pushes forward and edges for a run down the ground.

8.3 . Length ball, outside off. Whiteman moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

8.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Whiteman gets forward and defends for four runs behind point on the off side.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Whiteman moves onto the front foot and drives

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Whiteman goes back and pulls for 1 run.

7.5 3 Good length, pitching outside off. Ali rocks back and cuts behind point for 3 runs.

7.4 1 Full, outside off. Whiteman rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Whiteman goes back and cuts

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ali moves onto the back foot and drives for a run on the off side.

7.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteman goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.6 . Good length from Andersson, pitching outside off. Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Whiteman moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.4 1 Andersson pitches one up, on a good line. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

6.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ali rocks back and punches a drive

6.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Whiteman moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.1 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Ali goes back and plays a flick for a run.

6.1 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside leg.

5.6 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Good length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Luxton moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Madsen on the off side.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Potts drops one in short, on line. Luxton gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Luxton gets on the back foot and cuts

5.3 . Good length from Potts, outside off. Luxton rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

5.2 4 FOUR! Potts pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Luxton goes back and flicks for 4 runs.

5.1 6 SIX! Short, pitching on a good line again. Luxton gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for six runs.

4.6 1 Yorker, on line again. Luxton gets on the front foot and defends down the ground for one run.

4.5 1lb Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ali gets on the back foot and defends for a single leg bye behind square on the leg side.

4.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Ali gets on the front foot and punches a drive

4.3 1 On a good line and length. Luxton gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Aitchison, outside off. Luxton creates room and slices a cut for four runs.

4.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Aitchison. Luxton moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Ali moves onto the back foot and defends

3.5 . Short, outside off. Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 W OUT! Javed gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Lyth rocks back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Andersson down the ground.

3.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Luxton gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

3.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Luxton. He rocks back but misses while trying a pull

3.1 1lb Good line and length from Javed but angled across Lyth. He goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Luxton moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Luxton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

2.4 1 Good line and length. Lyth pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

2.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Luxton gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

2.2 . Good line and length but angling across Luxton. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 2 Full, on line. Luxton pushes forward and drives on the on side for two runs.

1.4 . Good length from Aitchison, outside off. Lyth moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the front foot and drives

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Lyth gets on the front foot and drives

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lyth moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Luxton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Luxton goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Montgomery, outside off stump once more. Luxton pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Luxton goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

0.2 W OUT! Montgomery gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Montgomery. Bairstow rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Potts

0.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Bairstow gets on the back foot and cuts

19.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Potts moves onto the back foot and eases a drive, but is caught by Ali on the off side.

19.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Muqeem rocks back and edges for a single run behind point.

19.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Potts gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

19.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Muqeem gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

19.2 1 0 runs

19.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Muqeem moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

18.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Muqeem moves onto the back foot and defends on the on side for one run.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Aitchison gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Bess

18.4 . Hasan Ali drops one in short, outside off. Aitchison rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive

18.3 1 Yorker, on line. Potts moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

18.2 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across. Aitchison moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

18.1 W OUT! Hasan Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Whiteley goes back and drives, but is caught by Revis

17.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Whiteley gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Revis, outside off stump. Potts gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side.

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Revis drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Basra goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Bess

17.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

17.2 . Back of a length from Revis, outside off. Whiteley goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

17.1 6 SIX! Revis pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs through the off side.

16.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Basra gets on the back foot and drives for four runs past the bowler.

16.5 1 Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, outside off. Whiteley rocks back and pulls behind square for one run.

16.4 4 And again! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley gets forward and inside edges behind square for four runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Whiteley goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

16.3 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Basra rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

15.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

15.5 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Basra goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.4 1 DROPPED! Revis drops one in short, outside off. Whiteley gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped. The misfield.

15.3 1 Good line and length from Revis once more. Basra goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

15.2 W OUT! Revis breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Madsen pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Madsen is bowled

15.1 1 Good length from Revis, pitching outside off stump once more. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

14.6 4 FOUR! Hasan Ali drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Madsen moves onto the back foot and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

14.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Madsen goes back and defends

14.4 . Hasan Ali drops one in short, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Madsen moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a flick

14.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg. Whiteley rocks back and flicks for one run behind square.

14.2 2 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside leg stump. Whiteley gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for a couple of runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs.

14.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

13.6 4 And again! Good line and length. Madsen gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

13.5 4 And again! Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Madsen gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Madsen brings up his 50 with a boundary! On a good line and length. Madsen gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

13.3 . Good length from Ali, pitching outside off stump. Madsen goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Madsen gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

13.2 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.

13.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Madsen gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

12.6 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Whiteley takes advantage. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Whiteley goes back and drives for four runs.

12.6 nb No ball. Very short, outside off stump. Whiteley rocks back but decides to allow it to travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

12.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Whiteley goes back and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Whiteley goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

12.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

12.3 . Bouncer, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Whiteley ducks under it

12.2 W OUT! Tye gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Tye, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Montgomery gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Bess

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Madsen goes back and drives for a run.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off again. Madsen moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for a single run.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Montgomery steps away and drives through the off side for 1 run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line. Montgomery goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Montgomery gets on the back foot and inside edges

11.2 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Montgomery moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

11.1 1 Dropped in short by Faheem Ashraf, on a good line once again. Madsen gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

10.6 W OUT! Tye gets the wicket! Good line and length from Tye. Andersson gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Faheem Ashraf down the ground.

10.5 1 Tye drops one in short, pitching outside off. Madsen goes back and guides a cut for 1 run back behind point.

10.4 4 FOUR MORE! Dropped in short by Tye, on line. Madsen gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

10.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Madsen advances and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

10.2 . Dropped in short by Tye, pitching outside off once more. Madsen rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Andersson gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a single run.

9.6 4 And another! Length ball, outside off. Madsen pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

9.5 4 And another! Good line and length from Moriarty. Madsen gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Madsen goes back and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

9.3 1 Fifty for Andersson! Length ball, outside off. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for one run.

9.2 4 DROPPED! On a good line and length from Moriarty. Andersson gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped. The misfield.

9.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Madsen pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Madsen gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Andersson gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

8.3 2 Length ball, outside off again. Andersson gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a pair of runs.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off stump once more. Madsen advances and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Madsen rocks back and inside edges

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Madsen goes back and flicks for one run.

7.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Andersson moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run behind square on the leg side.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Madsen goes back and defends through point for one run.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Andersson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run back behind point.

7.2 1 On a good line and length. Madsen gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.1 1 Good length, outside off. Andersson goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.6 1 Good length from Tye, outside off. Andersson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side.

6.5 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Andersson moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Andersson gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

6.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Andersson gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

6.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Andersson gets forward and eases a drive through the on side field for 2 runs.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Madsen gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Andersson. He gets forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

5.4 . On a good line and length from Moriarty. Andersson moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

5.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Madsen pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Madsen. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

5.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Madsen pushes forward and defends

4.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line. Andersson goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

4.5 1 Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for 1 run.

4.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Andersson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Madsen moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

4.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump once more. Naeem gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Bairstow

4.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Andersson goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.6 4 And another! Hill drops one in short, on a good line. Naeem gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hill, pitching on leg. Naeem gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Naeem goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.3 1 Good line and length from Hill but angled across Andersson. He goes back and defends for 1 run behind square.

3.2 1 Good line and length from Hill. Naeem gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Naeem rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Andersson goes back and slices a cut for four runs back through point.

2.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Andersson moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a half dozen runs.

2.4 . Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, outside off stump again. Andersson gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Naeem gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run back behind point.

2.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Naeem gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

1.6 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off but angled across Naeem. He goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Naeem gets forward and defends

1.4 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, on line once more. Donald moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Hasan Ali

1.3 . Back of a length from Hill, on a good line. Donald gets on the back foot and eases a drive

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Donald moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Hill pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Andersson gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

0.6 . Short of a length, on line but angled across. Donald gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

0.5 2lb Length ball, pitching outside leg. Donald rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for 2 leg byes.

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

0.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Donald moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Donald moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side.