Results Score Derbyshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

Queen's Park

DER
DER

215

YOR
YOR

215

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Revis Matthew Lbatsman693245215.63
Luxton Williambatsman462144219.05
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Javed Akifbowler4042110.500
Aitchison Benjamin Williambowler4046311.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Yorker, pitching outside off. Revis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

19.5
6

MAXIMUM! Good length from Javed, outside leg and angling across Revis. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

19.4
2

Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Revis. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

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