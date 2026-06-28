Results Score Derbyshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Revis Matthew Lbatsman
|69
|32
|4
|5
|215.63
|Luxton Williambatsman
|46
|21
|4
|4
|219.05
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Javed Akifbowler
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.5
|0
|0
|Aitchison Benjamin Williambowler
|4
|0
|46
|3
|11.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Yorker, pitching outside off. Revis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
19.5
6
MAXIMUM! Good length from Javed, outside leg and angling across Revis. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.
19.4
2
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Revis. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.